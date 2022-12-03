Most manufacturers are cutting the cord and going wireless these days. Still, even the best wireless earbuds aren’t entirely free from issues such as Bluetooth latency and reduced quality, not to mention the charging hassle. Sometimes, your best bet is a pair of USB-C earbuds. Plus, they are a lot cheaper than wireless options.

The best USB-C earbuds or earphones are the definition of “easy to use” — they are literally plug-and-play. They don’t suffer from lag, don’t need to charge, and are perfect if you're looking to save a few bucks. If you don’t mind the wires, they can be great in a pinch. So, if you chronically forget to charge your Pixel Buds Pro, here are the best charge-less earbud options.

1. Samsung AKG-tuned Wired USB-C Earphones 9.00 / 10

Regarding mobile audio, Samsung is reigning in the midrange market. The Samsung AKG-tuned wired USB type-c earphones carry that legacy with pride. As the name suggests, the audio quality is tuned by AKG, which exudes a premium vibe through the dual 10 mm drivers. Being connected to your phone's USB port, it picks up digital audio signals exactly as the source, so you experience actual lossless audio. And yes, that's a real deal compared to standard wireless earbuds. If you own a Samsung phone and care about audio quality over everything, these earphones will be the best choice for you. They can take advantage of Samsung's proprietary codecs and play very high bitrate audio files or streams as originally intended. The build quality is decent for the price, lightweight and comfortable, and the wire is long enough to use in everyday scenarios. They aren't built for heavy physical activities, though.

2. Skullcandy Set In-Ear USB-C Earbuds 9.50 / 10

Skullcandy has been pushing the boundaries in the audio sector, and these earbuds are another example of that. For people with smartphones without a 3.5mm jack and who are unwilling to go through the Bluetooth hassle, the Skullcandy USB-C wired earbuds are perfect. They look beautiful with exquisitely shaped curves and soft earpads. They have a light build and fit very comfortably. Plus, they have an additional volume control. Although these wired earbuds can't compete with audio moguls like Bose, the sound quality is still more pleasant than anything else in the market at that price. They are on the bassy side and sound rich and warm. Additionally, the communication through them is great even though these don't have any dedicated input noise-canceling system. The DAC in these little beauties can decode most of the high-bitrate audio codecs that most hardware uses these days.

3. Cooya USB Type-C Earphones 9.00 / 10

The Cooya USB-C earphones are known for their compatibility; they go with almost anything that can fire audio signals out of a USB-C port. This includes various Android and Apple phones, laptops, and even desktop PCs. They come with a 4-foot cable curled up in a nice case, and the cable itself is pretty sturdy. These buds are ergonomically built to fit comfortably in your ears and have play controls to boot. To top things off, they have magnetic backs to snap together for better packing. The built-in DAC (Digital to Analog Converter) can decode some of the most advanced audio codecs offered by Android and Apple phones. These wired type-C earphones offer good quality audio slightly tuned to sound more vibrant than it originally is, which means you get pretty great sound from movies and music. They are excellent for Zoom or Meet calls due to input noise cancelation and fine voice reproduction.

4. Google USB-C Wired Earbuds 9.00 / 10

If you own a Pixel phone, chances are you don't have a 3.5mm audio jack. In that case, your only good wired option is the Google USB-C Wired Earbuds. These earphones are perfect for Pixel products and offer quality audio at a reasonable price (considering it's Google). They can reproduce almost the full spectrum — at least as much as we city-dwellers can sense — and the audio reproduction is rich and full. Build-wise, it's Google, so you don't have to expect any compromises. They don't look it, but they are comfy enough to wear all day while working, handling calls and meetings, and whatever tunes you prefer. They sit nicely in your ears, especially if they are on the larger side. There's a single button to handle calls and playing, which could also be enhanced to add more audio controls.

5. Adprotech Type-C Magnetic Earphones 8.50 / 10

Need high-resolution acoustics out of your phone? Then ditch your standard earbuds and use these Adprotech type-C wired earphones. The DAC built into the USB-C plug can convert high-bitrate audio into near-premium analog sound, which feels unbiased except for some extra bass. The build quality is great; the magnetic earbuds' backs and soft hooks hold them securely in your ears, so you can use them while doing light exercise too. These earphones are compatible with most USB-C devices out there, including Android and Apple phones and PCs; so you don't have to worry about compatibility. Quick tip: in some cases, you may have to change the sound setting of your device to use them. They come in shiny black and trendy reds, and they've got a Lightning port version of these available too.

6. Logitech Zone Wired USB-C Headset 8.50 / 10

When you need premium call/meeting quality out of a headset across the spectrum, look no further than the Logitech Zone wired USB-C headphones. These on-ear headphones feature a collapsible external microphone arm. Since they connect via USB, you can expect the best voice audio reproduction from them. The cherry on top, these come with a USB-C to USB-C adapter, meaning you can use them with standard big USB ports (like those on PCs) too. The 40 mm drivers on these babies can deliver great bass, rich mids, and sharp highs, providing a great experience for enjoying movies and music casually. The build quality is very good, and they fit oh so comfortably with actual memory foam earpads and silicone headband cushion, giving you the most relaxed-wear headset for a full day in the office. They have some great controls on the cord, but they may take time to learn. These USB-C headphones are certified to use best with Teams, Skype, and Meet.

7. iMangoo USB Type-C Nylon Earphones 7.50 / 10

If you have multiple devices with USB-C audio-enabled ports, then iMangoo earbuds are great for daily usage. They are great for casual listening but sturdy for everyday rough use. This is possible due to the braided cable they offer as the main cord. Fair warning, though, the individual earphone cords after the splitter are still standard cable (unbraided), so you will want to take care of that. Sound-wise, these earphones have a built-in DAC in the USB-C plug capable of decoding the standard digital audio codecs in high bitrate, which should, in theory, offer pretty sweet sound. These affordable earphones come with built-in audio/call controls, a clip to tie them onto your shirt, extra silicone earbud tips for different-sized ears, and a nice carry case to boot, making them very useful for daily work usage. The mic may be a little finicky, though!

8. Palovue EarFlow C USB Type-C Headphones 8.00 / 10

Need style and functionality for cheap? Palovue can help you out. The EarFlow C USB type C earphones look very contemporary and offer a lot of value for money. To begin with, the set comes with all the hits — in-line call/media/volume controls, magnetic earbuds to snap together in packaging, and oxygen-free copper multicore cables for better durability. You can also find a Lighting port version of them, in different colors though. Sound-wise, they are not the greatest hits out there, but with a graphite core the 9.2mm drivers can boast a sensitivity of ~96dB (at 1kHz), which on paper sounds good to go for most casual usage scenarios. In reality, they are a bit too bassy for purists. They are compatible with most Apple and Android devices with type-C ports, like Galaxy phones, iPads, Pixels, and even modern laptops with USB audio support. The aluminum alloy body curves gently to look great, but may be difficult to use with your fingers.

9. Kimwood Type C Headphones 9.00 / 10

Your MacBook, iPad, or Apple phone often needs the perfect companion but gets blocked by the price tag. Don't worry; here's a much cheaper option. The Kimwood type-C earphones follow the Apple-like look faithfully, though they don't compare to the real thing. Still, they get the job done well enough for everyday use. We really love their stylish and elegant look and their technical capabilities. The egg-like tip-less design of these buds is easy on your ears, and they don't block out your ear canal, so they are comfortable over long wear. That said, the same design quality can be a flaw if you shake your head too much — they can fall out very easily. Moving on, the built-in DAC can output great quality audio, which vibes through the stereo hi-fi drivers; the reproduction is a little less bassy than one would expect out of an in-ear earphone, but that can be forgiven for the clarity.

10. Titacute Wired USB-C Earbuds 8.00 / 10

Looks and first impressions matter, don't they? If you want something out of the same plain, smooth design route, choose the Titacute wired USB-C earbuds for your USB audio-enabled devices (which can range from Android, Apple, and Pixel phones to tablets and laptops even). They come with all the good stuff like extra eartips, a clip holder, a carrying case, and in-line controls for volume, call, and music. The cord is made out of braided nylon, but the top split cables are left exposed, which is a shame. The DAC can convert most high-bitrate audio codecs, but the drivers fall a bit short of the mark. While the bass is nice and loud, the highs may seem a bit muffled. The fit is nice and comfy enough to even have them on while sleeping (though we don't recommend this practice).

Why USB-C wired earbuds are a smart choice

If you're debating wired versus wireless earbuds, here are a few things to consider. First, good wired earbuds don’t have any latency — meaning your phone’s screen content, and the audio will always be in sync. Secondly, almost all smartphones these days come with a USB-C port that they can use to fire very high-quality audio that Bluetooth can't. Thirdly, you do away with all the charging hassle related to wireless headphones. And to sweeten the deal, they save a lot of money compared to wireless options.

Keeping all of the above in mind, we find that the Samsung AKG-tuned wired earphones tick all the right boxes and are truly a balanced champion of all the metrics, especially great to pair with a Samsung handset, with expertly tuned audio reproduction and sturdy build. Trumping it solidly in a few aspects like stylish looks, well-balanced audio clarity, and comfort of use are the Skullcandy Set earbuds for double the price. Alternatively, for wide compatibility and extra goodies, you’re better off with the new Cooya USB-C earphones if you’re hurting a bit in the wallet. Though we must mention that if you own a Pixel, perhaps the Google wired earbuds will be the perfect match for your smartphone, with its near-perfection standards and premium finish.