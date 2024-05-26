Us Mobile is a prepaid carrier with custom data plans and unlimited plans. The carrier offers some of its plans with annual payment options for additional savings and multiline discounts, so you can bring the whole family along. US Mobile provides SIMs on the T-Mobile network and Verizon with full access to 5G data whether you’ve got better Verizon or T-Mobile coverage in your area. But what plan makes sense for you?

Choose the right plan on US Mobile

US Mobile Unlimited Starter Best overall Plenty of data for most users Unlimited Starter includes 35GB of high-speed data with 10GB of hotspot data. This plan starts at just $29 for a single line but is available with multiline and annual payment discounts. Pros 35GB of high-speed data

International data, calling, and texting included

Full access to 5G on either network Cons Data slowed after 35GB used

International features inconsistent across SIMs From $29/month

US Mobile has three unlimited plans, with Unlimited Starter sitting in the middle. It has unlimited talk and text with 35GB of high-speed data. You'll also get 10GB of mobile hotspot data to share with your other devices. But note that if the 35GB is used before the end of the month, speeds will be throttled to 1Mbps.

For the most part, it doesn’t matter if you pick the Warp 5G (Verizon) or GSM 5G (T-Mobile) SIM, but there are a few differences when it comes to international usage. Both SIMs get international calls and texts from the US, but the GSM 5G SIM offers 1GB of data, 150 minutes, and 150 texts in 180 countries outside the US. On the other hand, the Warp 5G SIM offers an international eSIM that can be added to your phone for usage abroad.

Unlimited Starter begins at $29 per month for a single line with taxes and fees included. If you bring three or more lines, the price reduces to $25 per month. And if you have only one line, you can pay for the whole year and get service for $23 per month or $276. Not only that, you can try Unlimited Starter for $45 for three months, so you can get a good idea of whether the service will work for you before committing to a year.

US Mobile Unlimited Premium Best for heavy users Lots of data to go around With 100GB of high-speed data and 50GB of hotspot data, Unlimited Premium makes sense for the heaviest users. And if you’re bringing three or more lines, you can even get a subscription service perk for free. Pros 100GB of data

Subscription perks with three or more lines

Up to 10GB of international data on GSM 5G Cons Annual discounts are not available with more than one line

International features inconsistent across SIMs From $50/month

The 35GB on Unlimited Starter may not be enough if you use your phone for everything. Unlimited Premium builds on that plan with 100GB of high-speed data and 50GB of hotspot data. Like Unlimited Starter, however, if you manage to use all that data, you’re slowed to just 1Mbps.

Also, similar to the cheaper plan, Unlimited Premium includes an international eSIM with Warp 5G but gets an upgrade on GSM 5G. With the GSM 5G SIM, you get either 5GB or 10GB abroad, depending on the destination. You also get either 500 minutes and texts or 1,000 minutes and texts.

This plan is much pricier at $50 for a single line, but that comes down to $37.50 per month, $450 if you get the annual plan. And if you’re bringing multiple lines, the cost can be as low as $40 per line with three or more lines. If you bring that many lines, you also get to choose a free perk such as Spotify Family, Apple TV Plus, or PlayStation Plus.

US Mobile Light Plan Best value Save by sticking to the basics The Light Plan with 1GB of data and unlimited talk and text could be the perfect choice if you don't use a lot of data. You can even get it cheaper if you pay for the year upfront. Pros Low cost to get started

Unlimited talk and text

Annual savings available Cons Not enough data for most people

International calling costs extra From $10/month

Whether you don’t use your phone a lot or find most of your data is used while you’re on Wi-Fi, the Light Plan could be a good way to save. This plan is basic, offering unlimited domestic talk and text with just 1GB of data. You could also add international calling for $3 per month or $24 per year.

Speaking of payment, this plan starts at just $10 per month, but if you pay for the year, the cost reduces to $6 per month or $72. For example, if you’re helping an elderly person who may have trouble paying bills online, choosing an annual plan can make life a lot simpler. Lucky, taxes, and fees are included in the price. There are no multiline discounts for this plan specifically, so those with two lines who want 1GB of data each are better off with a Shareable Data plan.

US Mobile Unlimited Flex Best annual plan Yearly payments only For lighter users with just one line, Unlimited Flex offers 10GB of high-speed data with international calls and texts from the US included. There’s no international roaming included, but you can pick up an eSIM if you need to. Pros Cheap for a 10GB plan

International calls and texts from the U.S. included

Full 5G access Cons Only available with annual payments

No multiline savings

No hotspot data From $180/year

For many users, the 35GB of data included with Unlimited Starter is overkill and a 10GB plan would be plenty. The Unlimited Flex plan offers 10GB of data without any hotspot data. You can add 5GB of hotspot data for $30 per year if you feel you need it, however. Luckily, international calling and texting from the U.S. are still included. However, an eSIM is required for traveling abroad.

Unlimited Flex costs $15 per month or $180 per year with taxes and fees included. This plan is only available as an annual plan and doesn’t get multiline savings, which is a drag. But with a price this low, it’s still a great value.

US Mobile Shareable Data Best value for families Customize your plan Don’t need unlimited? Shareable Data is a family plan with a shared bucket of data between all lines. At $2 per gigabyte, data is fairly cheap making this a good pick for a family with a mixed set of needs. Pros Low price to get started

Cheap data top-ups with rollover

Hotspot data supported Cons International roaming not included

No annual plan From $8/month

Us Mobile’s Shareable Data plan is perhaps one of the most compelling for a large family. With Shareable Data, you get unlimited talk and text, 5G access, and international calling and texting. Data can also be used as hotspot data, but you’ll need to be careful as everyone on the plan draws from the same data bucket. You can start with 2GB, 6GB, 12GB, or 30GB with top-ups coming in at $2 per gigabyte. After 30GB, data costs just $16 for 10GB. Top-up data even rolls over to the next month if it isn't used.

You can start with 2GB of data and a single line for $10 per month or move up to a 6GB plan for $18. The 12GB plan costs $25, while 30GB is $50 per month. Additional lines are a flat $8 each, so you can bring the whole family to this plan. This is a good choice if your family spends most of its phone time on Wi-Fi or are just light users. Just keep an eye on your bill if your data usage increases, as an unlimited plan could be cheaper for heavier users.

Get plenty of data with US Mobile

The Big Three postpaid carriers are typically sought after for unlimited data. While many users recognize that they don’t need unlimited data, the peace of mind is worth it. For those users, US Mobile’s Unlimited Premium plan could be a smooth transition, with 100GB of high-speed data and 50GB of hotspot data. With both T-Mobile and Verizon SIMs available, you can use any of the best Android phones with this premium plan as well.

On the other end of the spectrum, the Light Plan is perfect for those who hardly use any data, whether that’s because they spend most of their time at home on Wi-Fi or just aren’t that attached to their phone. There’s no need to pay for data that won't be used. This plan is also available with annual payments, making it a good fit for someone on a fixed income or who prefers paying in full for peace of mind.

US Mobile’s Unlimited Starter plan is the best bet for most users. Its 35GB of high-speed data is plenty, even if you're away from the home Wi-Fi network most of the day. This plan is also available with multiline or annual discounts, so saving is always an option if you're not flying solo. The first three months of service can even be enjoyed for half off with a current US Mobile deal.