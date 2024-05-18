US Mobile is a prepaid mobile carrier with both custom data plans with a couple of unlimited options. The carrier offers a Verizon SIM and a T-Mobile SIM with a few minor differences between them. So, you can bring just about any phone from the past few years to US Mobile. Still, the best phones for US Mobile should support 5G on either network, with plenty of battery life to take advantage of it.

Get the best Android for US Mobile

Google Pixel 8 Pro Best overall Google’s best phone $900 $999 Save $99 The Pixel 8 Pro is an excellent phone for US Mobile, with strong 5G support on all major carriers and frequent software updates from Google. The phone is reasonably powerful; the Tensor G3 SoC keeps up nicely with most Android apps, including games. Pros Incredible camera performance

Solid performance with the Tensor G3

Seven years of software updates Cons Some AI features don?t live up to the hype

Expensive for a Pixel $900 at Amazon $999 at Best Buy $999 at US Mobile

If you’re looking for one of the purest Android experiences, the Google Pixel 8 Pro is one of the best places to start. The Tensor G3 SoC breezes through the latest Android build and also has enough power for games. It has 12GB of RAM in every configuration, starting at 128GB and reaching 1TB in the largest model. The display is also nice with a 6.7-inch OLED panel running at 120Hz with a peak brightness of 2400 nits.

On the back, there’s a 50MP main camera, 48MP telephoto cameras with a 5x zoom, and a 48MP ultrawide camera. While the sensors themselves aren’t anything special, Google’s camera software delivers some of the best results of any phone, with clear and vibrant images. You’ll get plenty of battery life, too, with a 5050mAh pack and up to 30W wired charging.

Google has promised seven years of Pixel updates for the 8 Pro, so you know you’ll be using the latest version of Android for years to come. This phone is also a strong pick for US Mobile, using either SIM with 5G support on the Verizon and T-Mobile networks.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Premium pick Android’s best hardware $1050 $1300 Save $250 The Galaxy S24 Ultra is one of the fastest phones around, with a snappy Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and 12GB of RAM. Its huge screen is easily controlled with a finger or the included S Pen stylus. Pros One of the best smartphone displays ever

Cameras are excellent

Strong multi-day battery life Cons Very expensive

Cameras can struggle with motion $1050 at Amazon $1300 at Best Buy $1300 at US Mobile

From a hardware perspective, the Galaxy S24 Ultra almost looks like Samsung is showing off, and it’s got a lot to be proud of. The 6.8-inch AMOLED display is one of the best we’ve ever seen with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 2600 nits of peak brightness. It’s also fast with 12GB of RAM helping the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC along. There’s also a built-in stylus called the S Pen.

The cameras are some of the best on a phone, with some excellent results coming from the 200MP main sensor, 10MP 3x telephoto, 50MP 5x telephoto, and 12MP ultrawide cameras. We did notice some issues when capturing objects in motion, however. The battery also is large at 5000mAh with up to 45W charging speeds on wireless.

Samsung phones typically have very good network support, and this one is no different, accommodating the Verizon and T-Mobile 5G networks. And like Google, Samsung has committed to seven years of software updates, so you can keep using the phone for years.

OnePlus 12R Best value Flagship look and feel for less The OnePlus 12R is an excellent budget phone with a powerful SoC and a solid update policy that should give it a long life. It’s also got ultra-fast charging speeds of up to 100W with its large 5500mAh battery. Pros Excellent performances

Gorgeous AMOLED display

Great battery life with fast charging Cons Camera quality could be better

Only three major OS updates

Some won?t love the curved screen $500 at Amazon $500 at OnePlus

If you’re looking for a slightly less budget phone, the OnePlus 12R punches above its weight in just about every aspect, from performance to battery life. Our review called it a flagship killer, and if you don’t mind a slightly older SoC and a downgraded camera, this could be a great option for someone who normally sticks to expensive phones. It uses the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC with 8GB of RAM on the base model, so it has plenty of power for Android 14. And it all looks great on a large 6.78-inch AMOLED display with up to 4500 nits of peak brightness.

The camera system takes a step back from the standard OnePlus 12 with a main 50MP sensor, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP macro camera. These cameras are more than acceptable in brightly lit scenes but fall behind Google’s cheaper phones. At least you can shoot all day with a large 5500mAh battery and fast 100W charging speeds supported.

Like the other OnePlus phones, the OnePlus 12R has strong support for 5G on Verizon and T-Mobile, so either US Mobile SIM should work well. This phone is also set to receive three Android OS updates and four years of security updates.

Google Pixel 8 Best compact A Pixel you can use with one hand The base Pixel 8 is a nice one-handed phone thanks to its smaller 6.2-inch display. It’s powered by the quick tensor G3 and is set to get seven years of updates. Pros Sharp and bright display

Strong battery life

Seven years of updates planned Cons Lacks some of the Pro?s features

Uneven bezels will annoy some people $699 at Amazon $699 at Best Buy $699 at US Mobile

The Google Pixel 8 distills the best of the Pixel 8 Pro into a smaller, lighter housing with the same Tensor G3 SoC, albeit with 8GB of RAM. The screen is just 6.2 inches corner to corner but looks great with a vibrant OLED panel running at 120Hz and up to 2000 nits peak brightness.

The main 50MP camera does most of the heavy lifting, turning out some incredible photos using Google’s camera software. There’s also a 12MP ultrawide camera to help out in tight spaces. And even with its more compact size, this phone still gets a fairly larger 4575mAh battery pack with up to 27W wires charging support.

Like the above, this phone is also a great pick for the Verizon or T-Mobile SIMs available from US Mobile. And it will get the same seven years of updates as the Pixel 8 Pro. With plenty of updates in the queue and strong 5G support, this is a good selection.

OnePlus Open Best foldable A massive 7.82-inch folding display $1400 $1700 Save $300 Folding phones are all the rage, and the OnePlus Open is one of the best you can get with excellent battery life and great cameras, especially for a foldable. It’s powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which is still a very fast chip. Pros Nice look and feel

Strong battery life and performance

Great cameras, especially for a foldable Cons OxygenOS doesn?t feel as polished

No wireless charging $1400 at Amazon $1500 at Best Buy $1400 at OnePlus

The OnePlus Open is one of the best folding phones available. It has a decently quick Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and a hefty 16GB of RAM. The internal display unfolds to 7.82 inches, with a large 6.31-inch outside display. Both displays are OLED with 120Hz support and up to 2800 nits of peak brightness. It’s even IPX4 water-resistant, so you don’t need to panic if you get caught in the rain.

While the OnePlus Open’s cameras wouldn’t be all that impressive on a standard flagship phone, for a folding phone, they’re excellent. The main 48MP camera looks nice and sharp with strong colors, with a 64MP telephoto camera offering a 3x zoom, and a 48MP ultrawide camera for tight shots. The battery is also decently chunky at 4805mAh with support for 67W charging.

This phone supports all Verizon and T-Mobile’s 5G bands, so you should have no trouble using either US Mobile SIM to get connected. Also, the phone launched with Android 13 but has already been updated to Android 14 and is set to get three more OS updates with five years of total support for the phone.

Samsung Galaxy A15 5G Best budget Affordable 5G connectivity The Galaxy A15 5G is a cheap phone with enough power for light users and a surprisingly good screen. It also has a long battery life because of a 5000mAh power pack and an efficient Mediatek Dimensity 6100+ SoC. Pros Fantastic AMOLED display

Excellent batter life

Decent performance from the MediaTek SoC Cons Charges slowly

Can slow down with multitasking $200 at Amazon $200 at Best Buy $200 at US Mobile

The Samsung Galaxy A15 5G is one of Samsung’s cheapest phones, but if you’re a lighter user who mostly cares about battery life and a handful of basic apps, it could still be a great pick. It’s powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC, which can slow down in Android 14 but is still decent considering the price. Unfortunately, this model only comes with 4GB of RAM.

The cameras are solid, with good results in bright outdoor lighting. However, the main 50MP sensor struggles in lower light, and the 5MP ultrawide and 2MP macro cameras do nothing to improve the situation. Luckily, the battery is large at 5000mAh and charging is listed as 25W wired, but our review noted slow charging times.

The Galaxy A15 5G supports the most important US Mobile 5G bands and will work fine with Verizon or T-Mobile SIMs. Software is one of this phone's strengths, featuring Android 14 out of the box and four OS updates planned by Samsung with five years of security updates.

OnePlus 12 Best for enthusiasts Incredible flagship performance $700 $800 Save $100 The OnePlus 12 improves on the 12R’s specs in just about every way with a faster Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, more RAM, and a better set of cameras. This phone will also get four major Android OS updates and five years of security updates. Pros Top-notch performance

Excellent display

Great battery life Cons Software can be inconsistent

Optical fingerprint sensor isn?t great $700 at Amazon $700 at Best Buy $700 at OnePlus

The OnePlus 12 is a flagship-tier device with a fast Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC under the hood and 12GB or 16GB of RAM. It has an excellent 6.82-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz support and up to 4500 nits of peak brightness, so you can see it clearly even on a sunny day. While it lacks some of the AI features Samsung has been packing into its latest phones, it’s still a great pick for many.

The cameras are a strong point with the main 50MP sensor turning out some great images with strong results from the 64MP 3x telephoto camera and 48MP ultrawide camera. The battery life is also strong, offering a large 5400mAh battery pack that can charge up to 100W wired and 50W wireless with the right charging brick and wireless pad.

The OnePlus 12 supports the Verizon and T-Mobile 5G networks, so this phone should work well no matter which US Mobile SIM you pick. It also launched with Android 14, so it’s on the latest software with four OS updates promised and five years of security updates.

Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) Best budget stylus A Stylus for less $250 $400 Save $150 If you want a stylus, you don’t need a Galaxy. The Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 is a nice step up for the series with a quick Snapdragon 6 Gen offering solid performance. You also get a large 5000mAh battery and fairly quick 20W charging. Pros Useful stylus with tight integration

Great battery life

Fast 120Hz display Cons Screen is a bit too dim

No wireless charging $250 at Amazon $250 at Best Buy $400 at US Mobile

The Moto G Stylus 5G has been refined with its 2023 refresh to include a reasonably quick Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC with good performance overall. It uses an IPS display, but refreshes quickly at 120Hz with a high resolution. But the display is too dim to use in the sunlight without covering it. The built-in stylus makes up for a lot of these little flaws, making it easy to take a quick note or select some small text.

The cameras are nothing special. There's a 50MP main sensor that kicks out decent images with enough light, but will still struggle in low light. And the 8MP ultrawide camera helps out with tighter shots. At least you get a large 5000mAh battery with up to 20W charging, so you can keep shooting all day.

When it comes to Android updates, the Moto G Stylus 5G is a bit of a letdown, shipping with Android 13 and receiving an update later to 14, but no more after that. Luckily, 5G support is strong, and this phone should work great on either US Mobile SIM.

Which should you buy?

When it comes down to which phone you should pick, you need to think about your needs. Sure, you can choose a premium pick like the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, and you’ll end up with one of the best phones ever made, but you’ll be spending a lot for the privilege. Luckily, Samsung’s update policy means you’ll be able to keep using that phone for a long time to make it worth it.

The OnePlus 12R is a great choice for someone looking for a wallet-friendly device. It performs well, boasting Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC with 8GB of RAM on just the base model. The best part about this option is the battery life, offering a 5500mAh battery and 100W charging.

But the Google Pixel 8 Pro is the overall Android phone for US Mobile thanks to its strong hardware and software. And Google has promised seven years of Pixel updates, so you know the phone will stay current for years. Along with strong network support, including all necessary 5G bands, there should be no trouble using the phone for years.