Ultra Mobile is a prepaid carrier with a focus on international calling and multi-month savings. Ultra Mobile includes free calls and texts to 90 international destinations, including China and India. Ultra Mobile even offers customer support in English, Spanish, and Mandarin, making it a great fit for those that have recently moved to the U.S. that don’t want to try to troubleshoot problems in a second language.

Ultra Mobile offers six main plans that can get cheaper the longer the term you pay for. For example, if you want to save as much as possible, and you know you’ll need service for a year, buying 12 months of service with Ultra Mobile works out cheaper in the long run. All this on the fast T-Mobile 5G network with up to 40GB of high-speed data per month on the biggest plan.

Our top Ultra Mobile plan

Ultra Mobile 10GB Plan Best overall Fast 5G data For most people with a Wi-Fi connection at home, a 10GB plan is all they really need. This Ultra Mobile plan gets 10GB of 5G or LTE data that can be used on your phone or as a hotspot. This plan also gets a one-time $5 international roaming credit. Pros Plenty of high-speed data for most people

All data can be used as a hotspot

Excellent international features Cons Best rates require a 12-month plan

Taxes and fees are extra From $29/month

While postpaid carriers have pushed most customers towards unlimited plans, the fact of the matter is that most of us only need a few gigs per month, especially if we use Wi-Fi at home. The 10GB Plan from Ultra Mobile is a good fit for most people with plenty of data for chatting, social media, and even some streaming. One thing to note is that once your data is gone, you don’t get unlimited slow data like some other carriers offer. If you need a bit more data, the 15GB Plan has the same plan features for a bit more.

You can share your data with other devices using mobile hotspot, but keep in mind that this uses the same data as your main plan, so be careful not to download too much if you connect your PC. Ultra Mobile offers some nice international features, with all plans getting unlimited talks and text to more than 90 countries. All plans with 3GB of data or higher also get unlimited talk and text in Mexico and Canada. With this plan, you get a $5 international call credit each month and a one-time $5 international roaming credit.

Ultra Mobile plans get cheaper the more months you pay upfront with up to a year of service available. For example, this 10Gb plan comes in at a reasonable $29 per month for a single month, but if you get six months, that comes down to $24.30 per month and if you get 12 months, it’s just $20 per month.

Best plan for light users

Ultra Mobile 5GB Plan Best for light users Plenty of data for most people This plan comes with 5GB of data, all of which can be used as hotspot data with all of Ultra Mobile’s international features intact. This plan also gets a monthly $1.50 international calling credit and a one-time $5 international roaming credit. Pros Full access to T-Mobile 5G speeds

All data can be used as a hotspot

Excellent international features Cons Best rates require a 12-month plan

Taxes and fees are extra From $24/month

Ultra Mobile can be the perfect pick for lighter users with its 5GB plan standing out as a solid choice for those looking to save without risking running out of data too soon. While the 3GB plan is cheaper and has the same international features, the 5GB plan will be a better fit for a modern smartphone, especially as many people start to use data for their messages through apps like WhatsApp and Telegram. Like the plan above, you can use all of your data in a hotspot, so you can get your tablet online if you need to.

If you run out of data, you can add more from the app with 1GB coming in at $10 and 3GB coming in at $20. You can even add data via text message or by phone. If you find yourself adding data frequently, it may be a better value to go for a bigger plan when it comes time to renew.

For international usage, you get unlimited calls and texts to 90 countries as well as a $1.50 international calling credit to a country that isn’t free. If you leave the country, you also get a one-time $5 international roaming credit. For a single month, the $24 asking price for this plan is a bit steep, but if you get six months, that comes down to $18.90 per month, and if you get 12 months, it’s just $16 per month.

Best value plan

Ultra Mobile Talk & Text Plan Best value Just the basics Ultra Mobile still sells a flip phone and the Talk & Text Plan is perfect for it. This plan comes with unlimited talk and text as well as 250MB of data so you can still connect to the internet if you need. Pros Very cheap with a 12-month plan

Includes 250MB of data

Uses T-Mobile 5G Cons Best rates require a 12-month plan

Taxes and fees are extra

No included international credits From $15/month

Some people just want a phone to stay connected to their friends and family, but aren’t interested in too much more. The Talk & Text Plan at Ultra Mobile is a good fit for these users with a low price, even for a single month, and 250MB for app updates or using a messenger. This could also be a very good plan for a backup phone if you, for example, work as a part-time landscaper and want clients to be able to contact you, but not after you clock out.

This plan gets the same unlimited talk and text to 90 international destinations but lacks all other Ultra Mobile international perks. That means no free usage in Mexico and Canada and no free international credits of any kind.

Like the other Ultra Mobile plans, you save money by buying a longer term. For a single month, this plan comes in at a reasonable $15 per month, but with six months, it’s under $9.90, and at 12 months, it’s just $8 per month. While there are a few other carriers that offer cheap basic plans, like MobileX or Tello, the international calling feature on Ultra Mobile sets it apart.

Best plan for heavy users

Ultra Mobile Unlimited Plan Best for heavy users If you use your phone for everything If you use your phone a lot for things like streaming or uploading videos to social media, a limited plan can feel a lot more restrictive. For heavier users, Ultra Mobile’s Unlimited Plan is the solution with 40GB of data on the T-Mobile 5G network, plus 10GB to use with mobile hotspot. Pros Plenty of data for heavy users

Comes with 10GB of hotspot data

Full T-Mobile 5G speeds Cons Video streaming is limited to 480p

Taxes and fees are extra

Only 40GB of high-speed data From $49/year

If you use a lot of data in a month, Ultra Mobile’s Unlimited Plan could be the right fit with 40GB of high-speed data and 10GB of hotspot data. Unlike the smaller plans, hotspot data is not part of your standard mobile data, so you can use it all without impacting your phone’s available data. One thing to note is that video streaming is limited to 480p, like Ultra Mobile’s other plans, but it feels like a more egregious limitation on a plan called unlimited, as does the 40GB data limit. If you like watching HD gaming content or are sensitive to 30fps video, this could be a major limitation.

This plan, like the 10GB and 15GB plans, comes with a $5 monthly international call credit and a one-time $5 international roaming credit. You get the same free calling to 90 countries, and unlimited talks and text in Mexico and Canada.

It’s worth noting that if 40GB isn’t enough for you, a 60GB Unlimited Plus plan is also available with 20GB of hotspot data. Even for heavy users, that’s a lot of data and the smaller Unlimited plan is a much better value. This plan starts at $49 for a single month but comes down to $40.50 with six months, and just $32 per month with a 12-month plan.

Get the right plan with Ultra Mobile

Ultra Mobile has quite a few plans on offer, but they really come down to a couple of different structures with differing data buckets. The 3GB plan, for example, is identical to the 5GB plan apart from the data amount, so the main thing you need to focus on with Ultra Mobile is just how much data you need. All of these plans can call and text 90 different international destinations for free, though usage in Mexico and Canada is limited to the 3GB plans and higher.

It’s easy to compare Ultra Mobile’s plans to some of the best data plans with multi-month discounts, like Mint Mobile, but there are some key differences starting with what happens when you use all of your data. At Mint, you’ll get unlimited slow data until the end of the month. With Ultra Mobile, once you’re out, you’re out unless you buy some more data. The Unlimited plans on Ultra Mobile still work this way with slower data until the end of the month if you go over your high-speed amount.

One thing to keep in mind about pricing at Ultra Mobile is its recovery fees. With each Ultra Mobile plan, you must pay a recovery fee that increases with the bigger plans. For example, the 12-month 10GB Plan comes with a recovery fee of $19.50, not including taxes. With the Unlimited Plan, that fee would be $24. When it comes to taxes, these can seem steep at first glance, but remember, you’re paying for multiple months of taxes at once.

The best plan for most people on Ultra Mobile is the 10GB Plan, though the way Ultra Mobile is set up, each person can find a plan that fits their needs precisely. If you’re not sure how much data you need, check your previous phone bill to get an idea of how much you’re using on average. You can also curb your data usage by using Wi-Fi whenever it’s available. The 10GB Plan comes with all of Ultra Mobile’s international features as well, including the $5 per month international calling credit.

Ultra Mobile 10GB Plan Best overall With Ultra Mobile’s 10GB plan, you get plenty of data for messaging, browsing the web, posting to social media, and more. This plan comes with free calling and texting in Mexico and Canada as well as a $5 monthly international calling credit. From $29/month

Save with the best deals on Ultra

When it comes to savings, Ultra Mobile’s best deals are for its six-month and 12-month plans. Ultra Mobile is currently running a promotion that gets customers 10% off on their plan when they choose the 6-month version and 20% off on the 12-month version of the plan. You’ll need to pay for the full term upfront, which can make the price feel steep, but it works out cheaper in the end. If you can only pay for one month at a time, there’s a 10% off discount available if you enable auto renew.

If you’re looking for a new phone, Ultra Mobile sells quite a few models with some of the best Android phones, such as the Google Pixel 8 Pro. Naturally, it also sells iPhones as well as a flip phone for those who don’t care for a smartphone. It also has a few budget phones, like the Moto G Stylus 5G. You can pay for these phones in full or choose mostly payments with Affirm.

All of these phones are eligible for $100 off when you buy them with a three-month plan. Simply choose a phone at Ultra Mobile, and add it to your cart with a 3-month plan to get the discount.