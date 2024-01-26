If you want to cut down on your monthly expenses, a good place to start is with your phone bill. If you're paying more than $80 per month, and you're not on a large family plan, chances are you could cut your bill in half by switching to a virtual carrier like Ultra Mobile. It utilizes T-Mobile's network, and right now it's offering some of the best MVNO deals available.

All of Ultra Mobile's wireless plans include unlimited nationwide talk and text, free Wi-Fi calling, and free mobile hotspot. Most of the plans also include unlimited talk and text in both Mexico and Canada, unlimited talk and text to 90+ international destinations, and a monthly $5 international call credit. You get all of this on the T-Mobile 5G nationwide network, which is billed as the largest and fastest 5G network in the country.

Switching to Ultra Mobile is just like switching to any other wireless carrier. You can opt to keep your current phone and phone number, or start fresh with a new number and handset. There are several smartphones to choose from, including the Pixel 8 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, as well as cheaper options like the OnePlus Nord N300. Similar to larger carriers, Ultra Mobile often runs promotional discounts on its phones and plans, which makes switching even more appealing.

Best Ultra Mobile plan deals

Ultra Mobile plans start at just $10/month, and they go up to $46/month, depending on how much data usage you need, and how far ahead you want to pay. You can just pay for a month at a time, like a normal cell phone bill, or you can make it cheaper by prepaying in blocks of 3, 6, or 12 months.

The two best deals the carrier is offering right now are on the 10GB Plan and the Unlimited Plan. The 10GB Plan has been knocked down to $20/month, as long as you prepay for at least 3 months up front, and the Unlimited Plan is $40. Both of these are $10/month discounts, or $120 in savings over the course of a year.

Ultra Mobile 10GB Plan For a limited time, Ultra Mobile is offering its 10GB plan for just $20/month when you prepay in 3, 6 or 12-month increments. You get unlimited talk and text, and 10GB of 5G + 4G LTE data. It's perfect for those who spend most of their days on Wi-Fi networks, and is great value at $20. See at Ultra Mobile

Ultra Mobile Unlimited Plan Ultra Mobile also has its unlimited plan discounted down to $40/month for both 1 and 12-month increments. You get unlimited talk and text, 40GB of 5G + 4G LTE data (it gets throttled after that), and 10GB of mobile hot spot. This is about half the price of most unlimited plan options at the larger carriers. See at Ultra Mobile

Best Ultra Mobile phone deals

Ultra Mobile has a large selection of smartphones. So whether you want something new and cutting edge, or older and inexpensive, UM has you covered. You can use Affirm to pay off the phone in monthly installments (conditions apply), and the prices, for the most part, are in line with what you'll find everywhere else.

The carrier is running a promotion right now, though, that takes $50 off all Android phones if you grab a 12-month plan at the same time — here are a few of our favorites: