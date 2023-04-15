From confounding hidden object games to challenging detective apps, your favorite Android phone is more than ready to challenge your intellect. Trivia games provide that experience in its purest form, requiring swift answers to random questions with no prep time or foreknowledge, making up some of the most exciting games on Android. Here's a roundup of the best trivia apps the Play Store offers to keep your general knowledge sharp.

1 Millionaire Trivia: TV Game

Millionaire Trivia: TV Game provides an appealing setup, with the flashy "Who wants to be a millionaire?" codes and conventions. The game poses a question and provides possible answers; only one is correct. Climb the tower to increase your winnings, using lifelines to even the odds. Millionaire Trivia: TV Game presents a game show setup streamlined for the mobile platform, and it's highly recommended.

2 TRIVIA 360: Quiz Game

TRIVIA 360: Quiz Game is great for quick sessions; you can jump straight into an intuitive setup of timed general knowledge questions. In addition to multiple-choice, the app provides true or false questions for variety. Play alone or online with easy-to-grasp options and features. TRIVIA 360: Quiz Game gives you the essential trivia quiz experience with nothing unnecessary.

3 Trivia Madness

Trivia Madness kicks things off straight away with multiple-choice questions. Players must correctly answer 15 questions in a row to win. The game tracks your progress in an easily accessed menu, detailing your total correct answers, games played, and games won.

4 Guess The Movie - Film Quiz

Guess The Movie - Film Quiz tests your knowledge with a slew of film-related puzzles. Guess the film or tv show being referenced by piecing the clues together. With a diverse list of international film references and nifty cloud support, Guess The Movie - Film Quiz is full of surprises - and it's tiny!

5 Brain Test: Tricky Puzzles

More of a logic tester than a trivia app, Brain Test: Tricky Puzzles pushes players to think outside the box with its charming presentation and twisted logic. Pay attention to the information given, and avoid obvious answers! The app provides over 350 levels for players to enjoy, making it a superb choice for hefty car journeys or long-haul flights.

6 Jeopardy! Trivia TV Game Show

Jeopardy! Trivia TV Game Show adapts the famous TV show for Android devices. Select questions from a huge number of categories and get at least five right to win the round. Challenge your friends in multiplayer or play with randoms to dominate the leaderboards. Jeopardy! Trivia TV Game Show recreates its source material well, with challenges and tournaments adding plenty of replay value.

7 Trivia Crack 2

Trivia Crack 2 provides a functional and stylish trivia app for Android devices. This app goes all in on trivia, with plenty of categories for general knowledge lovers. Play to unlock new characters or compete with friends to see who comes out on top. Trivia Crack 2 can be counted on to provide a good experience - plus, the art style is very kid friendly.

8 Trivia Star

In Trivia Star, players answer general knowledge questions within a time limit. Questions cover a variety of topics, including science, music, pop culture, and more. The difficulty ramps up smoothly with no sudden jumps to discourage new players. If you're looking for something to play with friends, Trivia Star is a decent choice.

Rack your brain with the best trivia games

Trivia apps are ideal for expanding your general knowledge pool as well as entertaining friends. Keep one of these titles knocking around on your best Android tablet, and rest assured, you can keep everyone guessing at that next family gathering. Of course, you can also check out these perplexing Android puzzle games if you're still in the mood for a mental challenge.