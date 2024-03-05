Fortunately, there's a wide selection of travel chargers on the market. However, not all travel chargers are created equal, and you need to pick one that will not only work in the country you are visiting but also offer sufficient USB ports and AC outlets. To help, we have rounded up some of the best options to get you started.

Whether you are planning an international vacation or a work trip, a travel charger is a must-have accessory to keep your phones, laptops, and other gadgets juiced up without relying on multiple adapters and power bricks .

Besides its fantastic TA-105 Pro travel adapter, Epicka offers the TA-205, which is more compact but still features many USB charging ports and a single AC outlet. It can also work in over 200 countries, save for India and South Africa. The charging adapter also supports USB PD on its USB Type-C ports, but the total power output tops out at 35W.

The Tessan 636DV Universal Travel Adapter is like an affordable version of the premium pick — the Tessan 5-in-1 Universal Travel Adapter. The 636DV doesn’t offer 100W charging or GaN technology, but it features five USB ports and has 45W USB PD charging through the Type-C port marked USB-C1. Plus, its sliding prong system is easy to use and functions in many countries worldwide.

Lencent's 120W International Travel Adapter is one of the most powerful options on this list. The onboard single USB Type-A and three USB Type-C ports can reach a total of 120W when simultaneously charging multiple devices. The inclusion of popular fast charging protocols, such as USB PD 3.0 and QuickCharge 4+, is another highlight of the Lencent offering. It also supports a wide range of voltages for universal compatibility.

The Epicka TA-105 Pro sports an all-in-one design, so it's a solid travel charger for most people. It features three pin types to support popular travel destinations, and each pin is accessible with a simple slide-out mechanism. In terms of charging ports, you get three USB-C and two USB-A ports, out of which the USB-C1 can deliver 70W output. You also have a proper 10A AC outlet to connect other devices.

The Ceptics travel adapter is a versatile solution for your travels. Unlike the three prongs that most all-in-one adapters offer, it includes six swappable attachments to service power sockets in many countries. It also packs three USB ports and two AC outlets to charge or power other electronic devices. Additionally, it comes with a 5-foot-long power cord that you can attach to the primary adapter if you want to bring it closer to you.

This Anker offering is a neat little travel adapter and charger, perfect for a European trip. It’s compact, affordable, and compatible with most European countries, except for the UK. It offers three USB ports that top out at 15W, making them only suitable for phones, tablets, and mobile accessories. But you also get two AC outlets that you can use to connect a laptop power brick or other electronics.

The Tessan 5-in-1 Universal Travel Adapter will easily fulfill all your charging and power needs while traveling internationally with its four USB ports and one AC outlet. It has two Type-C ports that can deliver 100W each when used individually, making them suitable for charging your laptop. It also has an all-in-one design that features plugs for most countries.

The Zendure Passport III is an impressive travel adapter that supports sockets in over 200 countries. It can charge your phone, tablet, laptop, and other mobile devices via two USB-C and three USB-A ports. You will also be happy to know it supports USB PD 3.0, PPS, and QuickCharge 3.0 fast charging protocols. Plus, you get a 10A AC outlet to power other devices.

Travel chargers are great, but...

Most of our recommendations have one or two AC outlets, which can be convenient. But as most travel chargers are not voltage converters, you must confirm the voltage specifications of the devices you intend to connect. It's okay if the electronics or power bricks support a wide voltage range and have something like “Input: 100–220V 50/60Hz” printed on them or in their documentation. But if they can only work with a single voltage like 110V, it’s best to avoid using them overseas without a convertor.

It's also important to keep in mind that India (Type D plug), Israel (Type H plug), and South Africa (Type M or N plug) aren't typically supported by universal travel chargers. So, if you are visiting one of these countries, ensure you get a travel adapter that works in that country.

Top travel chargers for a smooth trip

Traveling to another country can seem like a massive undertaking; you need to plan for so many things, like keeping your phones, tablets, and laptops powered. This will ensure you have access to good travel apps, including Google Translate and VPNs, while you are on the road. The handpicked travel charger recommendations on this list will ensure your tech is always topped off and ready.

The Zendure Passport III takes the top spot. It is perfect for most users, offering plenty of USB ports, support for multiple fast charging protocols, and an AC outlet. The built-in sliding plugs will also work in over 200 countries. But if you are willing to spend more, the Tessan 5-in-1 Universal Travel Adapter can deliver more power than the Passport III but has a similar design and size. The Tessan adapter can also function in most countries around the world.

However, breaking the bank isn't always an option, so the Anker Travel Adapter is ideal when you want to save a few pennies. It is only suitable for EU travelers as it has a single built-in plug to account for the countries in the European region. It also has three USB ports to juice up your mobile accessories, phones, and tablets. But if you need to charge your laptop, you will need a power brick to plug into one of the built-in AC outlets.