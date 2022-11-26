Did you know that the number of smartphone users in 2022 is estimated at 6.6B? That's over 80% of the world's current population. In other words, you're unlikely to encounter anyone without a powerful Android handset in their back pocket. Or an Apple device, if you're that kind of person. We don't judge.

Humans have become increasingly reliant on smartphones, but gone are the days when phones were just a means of communication. Today, a smartphone can be your source of entertainment or your fitness motivator; it can be your budget planner, tour guide, and even translator. In this list, we take a look at the best tool and utility apps on Android. Whether you're concerned about privacy or accessibility or wish to become more productive, there's likely an app for you.

Bouncer - Temporary App Permissions

2 Images

Close

Don't you hate giving apps permission? Permission to access your device's camera or storage or even your exact location? Unfortunately, doing this has become unavoidable as most apps refuse to work unless you grant them access to what's essentially your privacy.

Google automatically removes permissions for apps that you haven't used for a while. But that's the kicker. Going through each app's settings just to remove permissions one by one is a chore. Bouncer does it much sooner. Immediately, in fact, the app only grants temporary permissions to the other apps that you install. Should you wish to, any permissions granted prior can be automatically removed. Bouncer retails for $1.99, but it's a small sum to pay for making your device more private and secure.

Do It Now: RPG To-Do List

2 Images

Close

Wouldn't life be more fun if it was like a video game? Imagine if you could earn experience points for almost any action, like going to work, doing the laundry, or just reading a book. On paper, Do It Now is a typical productivity and task management app, but it does things differently.

As you can probably tell by the RPG in the subtitle, Do It Now makes everyday tasks seem more rewarding. Do It Now provides you with a virtual hero that earns experience points, gains valuable skills, and even levels up. Use the app's in-built calendar and task list and earn rewards for completing certain actions. Create tasks, organize them, tick them off and watch your hero grow from an apprentice into a master.

Google Find My Device

2 Images

Close

The idea of losing your phone is a dreadful one, as your device pretty much entails a lot of your daily life. Maybe you left it at a bar after a long night out. Perhaps, you were in transit and forgot your phone on a bus or a plane. Now your device is doing rounds across the country or possibly the world.

Google's Find My Device allows you to access your handset remotely from another device. With this app installed, you can lock it remotely to prevent access or leave your contact details for anyone who's stumbled upon your device. As a last resort, you can also completely wipe all information from your device.

Google Translate

2 Images

Close

Who do you turn to when you need a quick translation? Probably Google Translate. But opening it in your browser every time you need to translate something is tedious. Installing the Google Translate app, however, gives you translation tools in almost every app you use.

Just tap on the translation prompt, and it will translate text in almost every app, including messenger apps like Telegram and WhatsApp. Google Translate uses its vast directory of up to 108 languages and translates between many of them in real time. Even better, the app translates text in the real world by using your device's camera. Simply point the camera at a sign or billboard, or anything that has text on it, and Google Translate will promptly translate it into your chosen language.

KWGT Kustom Widget Maker

2 Images

Close

Android comes with a decent amount of visual customization options by default. That said, most of them don't offer much control over your device's layout. If you want to personalize your device into something unique, you may want to look at additional apps, such as KWGT Kustom Widget Maker.

In a nutshell, KWGT allows you to customize the look of your launcher and lockscreen with unique widgets. It gives you access to over one thousand free widgets and provides you with near-limitless control over what appears on your device's lock screen.

KWGT is ad-supported but offers a Pro version which also comes included with a Play Pass subscription.

ML Manager: APK Extractor

2 Images

Close

For the most part, many turn to the Play Store to install an app on their Android device. That said, apps not officially offered by Google are still available for download in the form of APKs, or Android Package Kits. In essence, the APK contains everything to install and run the app on your phone or tablet.

ML Manager allows you to download apps as APKs and back them up for safekeeping. What if the app becomes delisted, or you need a particular version no longer published on the store? Perhaps you want to share that APK with someone you know via a messenger app like Telegram or WhatsApp. ML Manager lets you do that, too. ML Manager also offers a paid Pro version that gives you access to additional features, such as the ability to uninstall redundant system apps, along with their cache and data.​​​​​​​

Twilio Authy Authenticator

2 Images

Close

Unfortunately, being always connected means you're simultaneously connected to potential hackers or scammers. Having a strong password is no longer enough, especially if you're using the same password for multiple accounts. That's why many services emphasize the importance of 2-factor authentication or 2FA. In addition to the password, with 2FA enabled, you also need to receive a code to your phone in order to access the account.

Authy makes this seemingly tedious process a breeze. All you need to do is get a prompt to enter the code. Authy then generates a temporary code. If any wrong-doer wanted to invade your account, they'd also need immediate action to your phone, in addition to the standard password.

Ultra Lock - App Lock & Vault

2 Images

Close

Ultra Lock improves your device's security and privacy. First and foremost, Ultra Lock provides you with a dynamic device pin. You can set your pin to change along with the current time and date. In other words, your pin is whatever the clock on your device currently displays.

With Ultra Lock, you can also lock specific apps or folders with a password, or limit their use to specific time frames. To make your device even more secure, Ultra Lock utilizes the front camera to capture anyone who's trying to gain access to your phone while you're not looking.

Also, much like KWGT, Ultra Lock comes with an ad-free version via a Play Pass subscription.

Apps that streamline your Android experience

Along with frequent updates, Android OS receives new and exciting features. But they're not always enough to give you complete control over customizing your new smartphone. Advanced customization and accessibility options often require the installation of additional apps, and that's when these tool and utility apps come into play.

What apps did we miss? Highlight your favorites in the comments below, and we'll potentially include them in the next update.