Phones allow us to play high-quality games or surf the web, and they can help us get our daily tasks done. Whether you own a flagship or get by just fine with a good budget phone, a solid to-do list can be a helpful tool to keep track of your important chores or errands, avoiding the dreaded Post-It notes tacked all over your monitor. Whether you need a basic to-do app to organize your grocery list or a task manager to handle large projects, there's something for everyone on the Google Play Store.

If you're unsure which app will best meet your needs, we're here to help. We compiled a list of our favorite to-do and task management apps to help you get things done on Android.

1. TickTick: To-do list & Tasks

Need an app that can handle your to-do list and a large project with ease? TickTick is the perfect solution. It sports a sleek, intuitive user interface and packs in a ton of features. You can create checklists, append tags, add notes, and upload attachments, so everything is in one place.

TickTick makes it easy to set deadlines and schedule recurring tasks, thanks to its intelligent date parsing functionality. And once you have everything in order, you can easily share tasks with others. TickTick's basic features are free, but if you have lots of tasks or want to customize themes and views, you'll need to update to a paid subscription.

2. Todoist: To-do list & planner

Todoist is one of the most well-known task management apps on the market, and it's a favorite among Android Police staff. Don't let its deceptively simple interface fool you. Todoist is an absolute workhorse. The app supports simple to-do lists as well as more complex projects, and it has an excellent tagging feature to keep everything organized. You can also schedule recurring tasks, add reminders and due dates, and set priority levels.

Todoist also makes collaboration simple and works with lots of third-party apps, including Gmail, Asana, Trello, and Alexa. And if you want to check a few items off your to-do list on the go, there's a Wear OS app as well as a widget and Google Assistant integration.

3. Microsoft To Do: Lists & Tasks

After Microsoft acquired Wunderlist, it built its own task management app called To Do. It's one of the simplest organizational apps to use and offers the most common features you expect in a to-do app, including note-taking, reminders, and due dates. The interface is sleek and customizable with various themes and a dark mode.

To Do is best for people who use Outlook or are deeply entrenched in Microsoft's ecosystem since it doesn't play well with third-party apps or integrate with Google Assistant. On the upside, there's a widget to help you access your tasks in a snap.

4. Google Tasks

Google was late to the game when it comes to task management. Tasks is Google's alternative to Microsoft To Do, and integrates seamlessly with Gmail and Calendar.

In the app, you can create tasks and subtasks, add detailed notes, and set due dates. It's simple and straight to the point, so it's probably enough for most people. It's not as robust as some other apps on our list, so some more advanced features like folders and tags are missing. However, if you only need a simple to-do list app, Google is a great choice for many Android users.

5. Tasks.org: Open-source To-Do Lists & Reminders

Open source fans will loveTasks.org. It is one of the most comprehensive free task management apps you'll find and is great for power users. Nested subtasks with unlimited depth, location-based notifications, tags and filters, list customization with icons and colors, calendar synchronization, and task snoozing are just a handful of features available on the Tasks.org app.

We also love this task manager because it can be used offline and supports sync via Google Tasks, CalDAV, and EteSync. Even if you're not looking for an open source alternative, you should give Tasks.org a try.

6. Any.do: To do list & Calendar

Any.do is a must if you're looking for a task management app that plays well with others. The app integrates with more than 2,000 third-party apps. Gmail, Dropbox, Slack, and WhatsApp are a few of the apps that work beautifully with Any.do.

Any.do has all the features you'd expect in a task manager, along with a calendar view and collaboration options. It also uses machine learning to interpret natural language, so you can quickly type the details of your task in one spot and Any.do makes sure it's scheduled and categorized appropriately.

7. Memorigi: To-Do List & Tasks

Memorigi is an intuitive app that works a bit like Any.do, in the sense that it can also be used as a planning tool and integrate with third-party calendars. It's designed to up your productivity thanks to an interface based on gestures, intelligent reminders, stats, and collaboration.

If you tend to put off tasks, Memorigi may be the perfect solution. The app "nags" you until you complete any overdue tasks. Memorigi's basic features are available for free, but you'll need to pay if you want to take advantage of some of the more advanced ones, like intelligent reminders.

8. Remember The Milk

Remember The Milk is a beloved task manager that's available on almost every platform imaginable. It has all the basics you'd expect in a to-do list app. You can prioritize, add tags, and add due dates to all your tasks, but It's capable of far more.

Remember The Milk integrates well with most apps, including Gmail, IFTTT, and Zapier. It also works with Google Assistant and Alexa, and it can send task reminders via email or text message. The only downside is that the app is only available in the U.S. and Canada.

9. Trello: Manage Team Projects

Trello is a project management tool that also works well as a personal task manager. It uses the Kanban method of tracking tasks through their various stages, making it a great tool for people who are visual thinkers.

In Trello, you can assign checklists, labels, and due dates, then monitor their progress. Additional features like the Calendar and Map view also render it rich in features, so it's probably the app to consider if you're dealing with complex projects.

10. Habitica: Gamify Your Tasks

Habitica is a brilliant way to remain motivated and organized. Like most to-do list apps, you add habits, daily goals, and to-do lists, which are then marked off when completed.

Habitica offers a twist in that it turns this mundane activity into a game. Users unlock rewards for an in-app character. It's probably not for those who only need an app to write down shopping lists. However, if you're struggling to find the motivation to finish your tasks, Habitica is the perfect solution.

11. Notebook – Notes, To-do, Journal

Notebook is developed by Zoho Corporation, a well-known company offering top-rated apps for productivity and business. Notebook may have an average-sounding name, but it's full of the features you'd expect from an app designed to keep you organized. You'll need to sign up for a free Zoho account to sync your notes to the cloud to avoid accidentally losing them. You can always sign in with your Google account to keep things easy and start saving your notes right away.

You can take notes in multiple ways, including audio-recorded messages, capturing images from your camera, or creating a to-do list. Manually handwriting your notes is also a feature you can use, making them more personal than traditional typing. Some people prefer to write things down by hand, so this is a welcomed feature for anyone who might be interested. You can also scan paper documents into the app or attach video files as needed, allowing you to enhance your note-taking experience.

12. ColorNote Notepad Notes

ColorNote is a simple note-taking app that allows you to create text-based notes or to-do lists. You can tag and organize your notes by color to group them. Sorting your notes by color makes it easy to find what you're looking for, allowing you to stay more organized. You can also add notes to a calendar by tapping on a date and typing anything you want, which is helpful if you like keeping track of specific days.

At the same time, you can keep your notes safe by using a local backup saved to your internal storage. If you prefer a cloud-based solution, sign up with your Google account to store them online. There's also an option to sync your notes to the cloud after you launch the app, which should ease your worries about losing them. When you combine the backup options and the simplicity of its core features, you can't go wrong with ColorNote.

13. Taskade – To-Do List & Notes

Taskade is the ultimate to-do list app that allows you to create detailed and specific tasks to help you stay organized. You start by creating a project for something you want to keep track of, and then you'll select a custom template or make your own. For example, you can choose a premade weekly planner template, bullet journal, or personal tracker, all of which have unique design elements. Once your task is set up, you can assign it to someone, set a due date, and add a custom tag to group it with other similar projects.

Taskade focuses more on a group environment via remote collaboration, but that doesn't mean you need a team to enjoy its features. You can always make tasks and organize them for personal use on your own. You can't go wrong with the number of features it offers. Before creating to-do lists in Taskade, sign up for a separate account or log in with your Google account. As a bonus, you can view your created tasks using one of the four widgets directly from your home screen.

Using a to-do list or task management app can transform and organize your life

Staying on task and well organized can be challenging if you're trying to tackle the problem head-on without a game plan. However, the highly recommended apps we listed in this guide can help steer you in the right direction. Because one app might not offer everything you're looking for, you may need to use more than one. That's typically the case regarding productivity. We often use multiple apps for different purposes to meet our needs.

Once you've settled on the perfect combination of apps to manage your chores or tasks, it may be time to calm the chaos in your Google Photos collection. Your photos and videos can get out of control if you're not careful, but our guide can help bring some organization back to your life.