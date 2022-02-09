Google has been busy bringing Gmail desktop features to the Gmail app on Android after killing its experimental mail client, Inbox. The company's renewed focus on Gmail for Android shows, and the app is now packed with features that take the email experience to the next level.

Alongside the release of Android 12, Google brought Material You to Gmail, including redesigned widgets. While plenty of apps use Material You, Google's implementation is consistently beautiful. But beneath the new coat of paint, Gmail has been a productive powerhouse for some time. We gathered the best tips to manage, navigate, and send emails like a pro.

1. Customize mail swipe actions

By default, both the right and left swipe gestures are set to archive emails in Gmail. You can easily bind them to other actions such as Delete, Mark as read/unread, Snooze, and more.

Open Gmail on Android and tap the three-button menu in the upper-right corner of your screen. Scroll down and tap Settings . Close Tap General settings . Tap Email swipe actions. Tap Change on the Right swipe and Left swipe menus to choose what happens when swiped. The options for swiping are Archive, Delete, Mark as read/unread, Move to, Snooze, and None. Select None if you wish to disable the swiping feature. 2 Images Close

2. Format emails

Gmail doesn't show formatting options right out of the gate. Those options are hidden inside the context menu in the Compose Email option. Options include bold, italic, and underline formatting, font colors, and highlighters.

Open Gmail and tap Compose in the lower-right corner of your screen. Type your message. Tap and hold any part of the text. Tap Format . Gmail enables the formatting bar at the bottom of your screen. 2 Images Close

3. Schedule an email

When working with colleagues in different time zones, you won't want to send important emails over the weekend or in the middle of the night. Schedule an email to make sure your email arrives at a convenient time.

Once you compose an email in Gmail, tap the three-button menu in the upper-right corner of your screen. Tap Schedule send . 2 Images Close Select one of the suggested times or tap Pick date & time in the lower-right corner of the window. Gmail asks for confirmation. Check the date and time, and tap the Scheduled send button. 2 Images Close

If you wish to cancel a scheduled email, open Gmail and tap the three-button menu in the upper-left corner of your screen. Tap Scheduled, open a scheduled email, and tap Cancel send.

4. Clear Gmail search history

Gmail remembers your search history and suggests recent results when you look up an email or contact in the app. But depending on your activity, your history may be crowded. Gmail offers an option to clear the app's search history.

Open Settings in Gmail (check the steps above). Select General Settings . Tap the three-button menu in the upper-right corner of your screen. Select Clear search history and confirm your decision. 2 Images Close

5. Add a custom status to Google Chat

Change your Google Chat status so that people don't bother you with messages in the app when you're not available.

Open Gmail and tap the Chat button at the bottom of your screen. Tap the three-button menu in the upper-left corner of your screen Tap Add a status . Select a premade status, or create your own. 2 Images Close

6. Send emails to Google Tasks

Gmail offers an option to send important emails directly to the Google Tasks app. That way, you can check emails along with your daily tasks in Google's to-do solution.

Open an email in the Gmail app and tap the three-button menu in the upper-right corner of your screen. Select Add to Tasks . If you haven't installed Google Tasks on Android, Gmail prompts you to install the app from the Play Store. 2 Images Close

7. Send confidential emails

If you're planning on sending sensitive information through Gmail, enable confidential mode to prevent unauthorized access. Options such as forward, copy, print, and download for the recipient are disabled when using confidential mode. The email body is also removed and replaced with a link to the content.

Open the Gmail app and tap Compose in the lower-right corner of your screen. Tap the three-button menu in the upper-right corner of your screen. Select Confidential mode . 2 Images Close Set the expiration date. Select a passcode requirement. ​​​​Select Standard to email the passcode to non-Gmail users. Gmail users can open the email as usual. Select SMS passcode to send all recipients an SMS code to open the email. You are prompted to enter their phone number when you send the email. 2 Images Close Tap Save in the upper-right corner of the screen.

8. Set Vacation responder

It's important to take a small break from your busy life. It's even more important to inform your customers or colleagues about your absence from the office. You can set an out-of-office note in Gmail using the Vacation responder menu.

Open Gmail and tap the three-button menu in the upper-left corner of your screen. Scroll down and tap Settings . Tap your primary email account. Scroll down and tap Vacation responder . Close Toggle the switch in the upper-right corner of your screen Enter the first and last day of your vacation, and type the subject and message of your vacation responder. Tap Done in the upper-right corner of your screen. Close

9. Enable Action Confirmations

It's easy to accidentally delete an email or send one with an embarrassing typo. Gmail offers action confirmations that remind you to double-check everything before deleting, archiving, or sending an email.

Open Gmail and go to Settings . Head to General settings and find Action Confirmations . Choose one of the Action Confirmations options. You can confirm before deleting, archiving, or sending. Close

Now, Gmail asks for confirmation before taking any action on an email.

10. Disable Chat and Spaces

Google jammed email, chat, video calls (Meet), and group conversations (Spaces) in the Gmail mobile apps. It can get overwhelming when trying to manage everything in a single app. If this sounds like you, disable Chat and Spaces in Gmail and download a separate app.

Head to Gmail Settings (refer to the steps above). Select your primary email address. Disable Chat under the General menu. Close

11. Add an email signature

​​​​​​If you frequently compose and send emails from your Android phone, set a mobile signature from the Gmail Settings menu.

Navigate to Gmail Settings (check the steps above). Select your preferred email address. Scroll to Mobile signature . Type your signature and tap OK . 2 Images Close

Gmail for desktop supports hyperlinks, images, and rich text formatting while setting up a signature. Gmail mobile apps support plain text only.

Making Gmail on Android a breeze

While we are still waiting for Gmail's powerful filters for incoming mail to arrive on Android, Google has done a decent job bringing many Gmail desktop features to its Android counterpart. Although the Play Store is filled with capable Gmail alternatives, it's easiest to stick with Google if you use a Gmail account.