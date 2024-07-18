Now that the consumer tech space has fully matured, the battle of ecosystems is more important than any one set of competing products. Most people aren't just buying a great smartphone; they're buying into a family of cohesive products. Apple has its famous ecosystem, Samsung has the Galaxy ecosystem, and Google has the Pixel ecosystem. When comparing the "big three" ecosystems in North America, I've always thought Samsung's was severely underrated. You can buy a phone, television, refrigerator, and washing machine all from the same company — that's something no one else offers.

That's been the case for a while but now feels like the perfect time to jump into the Samsung ecosystem. The company just unveiled new foldables, a Galaxy Watch Ultra, a brand-new Galaxy Ring, and a redesigned set of Galaxy Buds. That's on top of the Galaxy Book 4 Edge launch last month, which is a Samsung laptop packing Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite chipset.

Put it all together, Samsung is offering an incredibly well-rounded consumer electronics ecosystem. It doesn't really matter if some of its products are carbon copies of Apple's, or if others are somewhat boring. There's a reason we see Samsung resting on its laurels a bit. It's because the company has a really good pitch, and if I was buying into an ecosystem from scratch today, I would definitely go with Samsung's.

Top-notch smartphones

There's plenty to like, whether you want foldables or flagships

Close

Tech ecosystems start with smartphones, so it's fitting that no company has that product covered more than Samsung. I'm not saying that Samsung makes the absolute best phone — I think Google, OnePlus, and Apple all give Samsung a run for its money in their own ways — but it definitely offers the most high-quality smartphones. If you're looking for a foldable, there's the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. For a more traditional phone, you have the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra. Budget buyers have the Galaxy A-series, too.

Whatever your needs are, there's probably a Samsung phone that suits them. The one knock on Galaxy phones right now is its cameras because both the S and Z series have camera systems that haven't been materially updated in quite some time. If you can look past that, Samsung phones are a great starting point for the Galaxy ecosystem.

Premium wearables

Watches and rings have you covered, whichever you prefer