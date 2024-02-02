Lost a wallet or perhaps a set of keys? We've all been there. A solid Bluetooth tracker can make finding those pesky lost knickknacks much easier. Tile, one of the Bluetooth tracking device OGs, makes some of the best options on the market. Tile's Airtag alternatives are cross-platform, and their popularity means there's a robust mesh network already in place to track the devices when they're out of Bluetooth range.

However, the sheer variety of options can complicate choosing the right Tile tracker for your needs. From wallet-friendly options to trackers designed for accessories, this list will help you determine the best Tile tracker for your needs.

Track your things with the best Tile trackers

Tile Mate (2022) Best overall The affordable way to track everything Tile's affordable Bluetooth tracker is IP67-rated, ensuring it can handle the elements attached to a bag or a set of keys. Three years of battery life and a 250-foot range guarantee a set-and-forget experience. When out and about, the Tile Mate tracker can tap into the Tile network and relay its location. Pros Budget-friendly

Three years of battery life

Long Bluetooth range Cons Non-replaceable battery $25 at Amazon $25 at Best Buy $25 at Tile

The Tile Mate is Tile's most affordable Bluetooth tracker, but it doesn't skimp out on the essentials. The square-shaped Tile has a key ring, which lets you slip it on a baggage tag, keys, or anything else you can think of. The tracker has a range of 250 feet, which should be sufficient to locate lost items in most homes. However, like most of Tile's product range, the tracker can latch onto the Tile network by relaying a signal off nearby Tile trackers.

The Tile Mate's irreplaceable battery might be disappointing to some. The built-in battery is not rechargeable or swappable, but it's good for up to three years of use, after which you'll have to replace the tracker. Lost a phone around the house? Pressing the button on the Tile tracker can turn on your phone's ringer — even in silent mode. The three-pack Tile Mate set offers incredible value for money to track all of your important items.

Tile Pro (2022) For avid travelers Tile's Pro solution is big and powerful Offering one of the loudest ringers among Bluetooth trackers, a 400-foot range, smart assistant compatibility, and more, the Tile Pro is feature-packed. And an included keyhole ring lets you comfortably attach the tracker to luggage and keys. The Tile Pro is rated to last as long as a year and uses a standard CR2032 battery that can be easily replaced at home. Pros Loud ringer

User-replaceable battery

Up to 400 feet range Cons Large dimensions

Real-world battery life can be lower than the 1-year estimate $35 at Amazon $35 at Best Buy $35 at Tile

If you lose your keys often enough, you owe yourself a Tile Pro. The large Bluetooth tracker is easy to attach to bags or luggage thanks to its built-in key ring. The substantial dimensions mean it packs one of the largest ringers on Bluetooth trackers, guaranteeing that you'll be able to locate your lost keys even in a large home.

The IP67-rated Tile Pro stands above the Tile Mate in Bluetooth capability, with up to 400 feet of range. So, it should remain connected to your phone in most apartments and can piggyback off nearby Tile trackers when outside the Bluetooth range. You can even use it to locate your phone. Just press the button on the Tile Pro, and it'll make your phone ring. Easy as that!

Unlike the Tile Mate, the Tile Pro uses a standard CR2032 battery that should last you a year and can be easily swapped out once depleted. Looking for even more protection? Subscribing to Tile's Premium or Premium Protect plans will provide proactive notifications for items left behind and a 30-day location history. Tile will even reimburse you up to $1,000 if it cannot locate your lost goods.

Tile Slim (2022) Wallet-friendly Tile's thin Bluetooth tracker is a winner Tile's wallet-friendly Bluetooth tracker doesn't skimp out on features. It has a three-year battery life, an excellent Bluetooth range, and can even make your phone ring. The slim Bluetooth tracker can be easily placed in a wallet, a passport case, or a slim purse without taking up too much space. Despite its slim dimensions, the Tile Slim is IP67-rated, keeping it safe against splashes. Pros Slim design

3-year battery life

250-foot Bluetooth range Cons Non user-replaceable battery $35 at Amazon $35 at Best Buy $35 at Tile

If you struggle to find your wallet every morning, the Tile Slim is the product for you. Tile's slimmest Bluetooth tracker can easily slip into a wallet or a small purse while retaining full functionality. Need to locate your phone instead? Just double-tap the Tile button to activate the ringer on your phone.

Like some of Tile's best Bluetooth trackers, the Tile Slim has a range of up to 250 feet. And just like the Tile Mate, the built-in battery is neither user-replaceable nor rechargeable, so you'll have to purchase a new Tile Slim when it eventually runs out. However, that's a long way off, with an estimated three years of longevity with average use. Additionally, the Tile Slim can bounce off signals from nearby Tile trackers to notify you of its location.

Tile Sticker For accessories The discrete solution for all your accessories The small but mighty Tile Sticker is the ultimate solution for lost television remotes. The Bluetooth tracker can be easily stuck to objects or placed in purses and backpacks. Despite its size, the full-featured Bluetooth tracker has up to three years of battery life and stays connected up to 250 feet from your phone. Pros Small size

Three years of battery life

250-foot Bluetooth range Cons Non-replaceable battery $29 at Amazon $30 at Tile

Tile's smallest Bluetooth tracker is also its most versatile. The small circular puck can be stuck to the back of remotes, ensuring you never lose one again. Of course, it can also be snuck into bags, purses, and more.

Despite its small size, the Tile Sticker packs a full range of features, including a loudspeaker, up to 250 feet of Bluetooth range, and even three years of battery life. The battery, however, is not user-replaceable. Like Tile's other Bluetooth trackers, the Sticker can also connect to the broader Tile network and relay information by piggybacking on nearby Tile trackers.

The best Tile tracker for your needs

Tile's wide Bluetooth tracker array means that there's an option for everyone and their things. Choosing the best option boils down to design rather than capabilities, most offering similar features, like a 250-foot Bluetooth range, extended battery life, and access to the Tile network. Trackers come in many shapes and sizes, some slim and credit card-sized and others small, circular, and attached with adhesive.

The Tile Mate, especially in its 3-pack, strikes the best balance between features and capabilities. It's got long-distance Bluetooth connectivity, a loud ringer, and three years of battery life. The versatile keyring hole guarantees you can easily attach it to keys, bags, or luggage. And most importantly, it's affordable.