You can do more than just check the weather

Are you the proud new owener of an Amazon Echo, or are you planning to buy one but are unsure what you can do with it? Amazon's Alexa-powered speakers and smart displays can do more than check the weather. Read below to find out our top Amazon Echo and Echo Show tips and tricks, guaranteed to make your life better.

1. Teach your Amazon Echo to whisper

There's no need to shout at Alexa, as it can pick up just about anything. Similarly, if you wand your Echo or Echo Show to respond quietly, you can easily tweak a few settings. You can whisper to the smart speaker/display, and it can respond softly as well. This ensures you won't get undue attention when asking Alexa to change the music or turn on the smart lights. Before your Echo device can whisper back, you must enable the appropriate mode.

Open the Alexa app on your phone. Go to the More tab. Tap Settings. Scroll down to Alexa Preferences. Select Voice Responses. Enable the Whisper mode toggle.

2. Use your Amazon Echo to your food delivery status

You can use your Echo or Echo Show to track the delivery status of the food In fact, you can even use Alexa to order food directly from your favorite restaurant. This is one of our favorite Echo features, but it requires slightly more work to enable.

For this, you will have to enable the appropriate Alexa skill from the food delivery service provider in your region.

Open the Alexa app on your phone. Tap the More tab located in the bottom navigation bar. Tap Skills & Games. Scroll down to Top Categories. Select the Food & Drink option. Find the skill from your food delivery service provider that lets you track the order status. Tap the relevant Alexa skill. Select Launch. Link your food delivery service with your Amazon account.

Once the linking is complete, you can ask your Echo the whereabouts of the food you ordered.

You can use Alexa on your Echo to track stuff you ordered from Amazon. This is a relatively straightforward process. Just say, "Alexa, track my order" or "Alexa, where's my stuff?" The voice assistant will go through your recent Amazon shopping history and provide a status update on their whereabouts.

3. Use your voice and Amazon Echo to create your shopping list

Get rid of the random sticky notes and let your Echo create your shopping list instead. The list is accessible from the Amazon or Alexa app on your phone as well, so you won't have to be near your Echo to know what items you need to buy.

To add items to your shopping list using your Echo or Echo Show, simply say "Alexa, add [item name] to my shopping list." You can also remove an items in snap, by saying "Alexa, check off [item name] from the shopping list."

The best part about Amazon shopping lists is that you can create multiple lists that you always have on you. So, if you are shopping for your wedding, you can create a separate Wedding shopping list.

Follow the steps below to access the shopping list from your phone:

Open the Alexa app. Tap More from the bottom of the screen. Select Lists. Select the list you want to access. You can see all the items added to the shopping list. Add or remove items from the list if you want.

The shopping list is also accessible from the Lists section of the Amazon app.

4. Use your Amazon Echo to find your phone

The next time you can't looking under the couch cushions to find your phone, don't panic because Alexa can help. Just ask your Echo to "find my phone." Alexa will then call your phone to make it ring.

The Alexa app must be installed and set up on your device for the feature to work. It also won't work if your phone is on silent or vibrate. Nonetheless, this is still better than asking your friend or family member to call you so that you can search for your phone.

5. Control your TV using your Amazon Echo smart speaker

Ditch the remote control and let your Amazon Echo or Echo Show take control of your TV. You can ask Alexa to play your favorite show on Prime Video on your living room TV, switch it on and off, and more.

Open the Alexa app on your phone. Tap the More tab in the bottom navigation drawer. Scroll down and select TV & Video. Select your TV or streaming device from the list of supported service providers. Link Alexa to the service provider. The linking process can vary depending on the supported service. If you have multiple Alexa devices, link the TV to one of them.

You can still use Alexa on other Echo devices to control your TV.

Once linked, you can ask Alexa on your Echo speaker or smart display to "turn on/off the TV," "play The Boys on Prime Video," "change the TV input to HDMI 2," and more.

6. Use the Amazon Echo Show as a security camera

Did you know can use your Echo Show as a security camera and get a live feed from its camera? You can watch the live feed on your phone or any other Echo Show connected to your Amazon account.

A message appears on the Echo Show's display when you use it for monitoring purposes, so it is not a traditional security camera replacement.

Open the Alexa app on your phone. Tap Devices in the bottom navigation bar. Slide on the list of device types and select Cameras. Tap the Echo Show from which you want to view the live feed. Enable the microphone by tapping the Mic button. Turn on the Speaker to speak to anyone in the room.

7. Combine your Amazon Echos for multiroom music playback

If you have multiple Echo speakers or smart displays in your home, you can combine them for multiroom music playback. This will allow you to stream music over multiple speakers, so you can continue to enjoy listening to music as you move about your home.

Open the Alexa app on your phone. Tap Devices in the bottom navigation bar. Tap the + icon in the upper-right corner. Select the Combine speakers option. Tap Multi-room music. Select the speakers you'd like to add to the multiroom setup. Give the group of speakers a name. Tap Done to complete the process.