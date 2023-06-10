TerraMaster makes some of the more affordable network-attached storage (NAS) enclosures. We've compared how they are against other brands, such as Synology, Asustor, and QNAP, but how does one choose between TerraMaster NAS? This guide will highlight some of the best TerraMaster NAS available, for home, business, Plex, and more.

Our top recommended TerraMaster NAS in 2023

Source: TerraMaster TerraMaster F2-223 Best Overall Our top pick for a home TerraMaster NAS. The TerraMaster F2-223 is one of the more powerful two-bay NAS from the brand, rocking a capable Intel processor, two drive bays, multiple 2.5GbE ports, and a decent OS. This is a good value choice for homeowners seeking a serious enclosure. Pros Intel processor

4K media transcoding

2.5 GbE networking Cons Rougher OS $259 at Amazon $255 at Newegg

The TerraMaster F2-223 is a very powerful NAS for its size, rocking just two drive bays. This is the minimum number of bays we'd recommend for live NAS deployment to ensure RAID is activated for protection against data loss. Inside the NAS is the Intel Celeron N4505 processor, which can boost up to 2.9GHz and has two physical cores for performing numerous tasks simultaneously. It's perfect for a busy household or bustling office where not too much data needs to be stored (maximum of 20TB with RAID enabled).

The default 4GB of DDR4 system memory installed is more than enough for most available apps on the TerraMaster OS. But should you require more RAM, up to 32GB can be installed. That's more than what you'd find in many gaming desktop PCs. The integrated graphics processing in the chip makes this a good starter Plex NAS, too. Two M.2 SSDs ensure you have the possibility of adding caching to the OS, and two 2.5GbE ports likely support more bandwidth than possible with your current network infrastructure.

This is the best NAS TerraMaster has to offer in terms of value, and we'd put it up against the mighty (and more popular) Synology DiskStation DS220+.

Source: TerraMaster TerraMaster F4-423 Best NAS for Plex The TerraMaster NAS to buy for running Plex Media Server. TerraMaster's F4-423 is an Intel-powered NAS with four drive bays, M.2 SSD support, and 2.5Gb networking. For the price, it's a very capable server foundation that can be used for various deployments. Pros Intel CPU with 4K transcoding support

Four drive bays and two M.2 slots

2.5 GbE networking Cons Rougher OS $499 at Amazon $500 at Newegg

If you're searching for the best TerraMaster NAS for running Plex, we'd recommend the TerraMaster F4-423. The most important factors for choosing the best Plex NAS are drive bays, the processor, RAM, and an HDMI port for directly connecting the NAS to a large screen. The Intel Celeron N5095 is a great little chip for running software and services, such as Plex Media Server. This thing has four physical cores that can boost all the way up to 2.9GHz and supports hardware transcoding for streaming 4K content.

The TerraMaster F4-223 has four drive bays for installing 3.5-inch hard drives or 2.5-inch SSDs, and there are two M.2 slots for installing NVMe SSDs for use as a cache. While the same TerraMaster Operating System (TOS) is installed and running on this NAS after all the drives have been inserted into the bays, one doesn't have to spend too much time in the backend once all services have been activated. Running Plex on this NAS is super simple with the available performance and storage capacity, whether you're streaming music, video, or both.

Source: TerraMaster TerraMaster F2-210 Best Budget For those on the tightest of budgets. Powered by a Realtek ARM processor, the TerraMaster F2-210 won't win any awards for performance, but it's not designed to. This is an affordable entry-level NAS with everything you need to get up and running. Pros Affordable

Two drive bays Cons Weak ARM processor

RAM cannot be upgraded $159 at Amazon $160 at Newegg

The TerraMaster F2-210 is the most affordable enclosure you can buy from the brand. The company doesn't offer a NAS with just one drive bay like Synology, but the two-bay F2-210 comes in at just $160. While it's possible to load up to 40TB of data on this enclosure, you won't be doing much else with the slower ARM processor. It's not terrible and will be enough for simply storing data on the NAS, but you won't be streaming 4K movies through Plex Media Server.

The RAM cannot be upgraded or expanded either, which means once you've hit the limits of what's possible on the enclosure with the number of simultaneous connections in the office, you'll need to look to replace it with a more powerful server. For getting started with your very first NAS or simply wanting somewhere to store some files and backups, the TerraMaster F2-210 is a great budget-friendly option.

Source: TerraMaster TerraMaster F5-422 Best Performance A great 5-bay NAS with 10GbE networking. TerraMaster's F5-422 is quite the NAS enclosure. It houses 4GB of upgradable RAM, an Intel processor, five drive bays, a 10Gb network connection, and support for many popular NAS apps. Pros Powerful Intel processor

10GbE networking stack Cons Pricey

Rougher OS $600 at Newegg

The TerraMaster F5-422 is one of the more powerful enclosures from the company, even though it's still an excellent value proposition. Inside is an Intel Celeron processor with more than enough RAM to start with, but can be expanded up to 32GB if desired. Then there are the five drive bays, allowing for up to 100TB of data to be stored, before taking into account reservations for effective RAID deployment. Throw in the 10GbE networking and you've got one serious NAS enclosure.

This is considerably more expensive than our top recommendation for the best TerraMaster NAS, but you're getting much more specifications for your money, especially compared to the competition from other brands. The TerraMaster F5-422 is designed for the busiest of homes and bustling offices where multiple apps and services are running with numerous concurrent network connections.

Source: TerraMaster TerraMaster D5-300 Best DAS If you only need to store files on an external storage device. The TerraMaster D5-300 is a direct-attached storage (DAS) enclosure with support for up to five drives. This is different to a NAS in that it doesn't have a processor or operating system. It's designed to emulate an external drive and as such it's only effective for single-user applications. Pros Plug and play

Better value Cons No OS

Can only be used to store files $259 at Amazon

Not everyone requires a network-attached storage enclosure, which is where direct-attached storage comes into play. The TerraMaster D5-300 is a five-bay DAS with no operating system, no RAM, no networking ports, and no M.2 storage slots. It's about as basic as it comes, but this does mean it's far more affordable than a five-bay NAS, costing just $260 at MSRP. If all you require is a place to throw some hard drives and connect them to your desktop or laptop PC, check out this budget-friendly DAS from TerraMaster.

Source: TerraMaster TerraMaster T12-423 Best Capacity Designed with big data and businesses in mind. The TerraMaster T12-423 is a serious NAS for businesses and big data applications. It has 12 3.5-inch drive bays, a single M.2 SSD slot, upgradeable RAM, a powerful Intel processor, and high-speed network interfaces. It's pricey, but well worth it if you require more powerful data storage. Pros Powerful internals

12 drive bays Cons Rougher OS

Expensive $1399 at Amazon

You likely don't need the TerraMaster T12-423 and what it has inside the chassis, but should you have a budget of $1,400 and need a server with 12 available drive bays, TerraMaster's tower NAS is a great choice. The NAS is powered by the mighty Intel Celeron N5095 processor with four physical cores and a maximum burst speed of 2.9GHz. While this may be a 15W chip, the CPU is more than capable of handling up to 240TB of data.

The other specifications are equally impressive, including the single M.2 SSD slot for caching, two 2.5GbE connections, and a single HDMI port. For growing businesses, a server such as the TerraMaster T12-423 can help provide a place to not only store more data securely but also run useful apps and services to provide additional functionality to the workforce.

Source: TerraMaster TerraMaster U8-423 Best Rackmount The best TerraMaster rackmount NAS for server cabinets. The TerraMaster U8-423 is a compact 2U server with eight 3.5-inch drive bays, M.2 slot, fast network connections, and a capable Intel processor. It's a great value choice for those with existing server cabinets. Pros Powerful internals

8 drive bays Cons Rougher OS

Pricey $1099 at Amazon $1100 at Newegg

It's time for the big one. TerraMaster also makes some rackmount servers and the TerraMaster U8-423 is the company's most recent launch. It's a 2U rackmount chassis with the familiar quad-core Intel Celeron N5095 processor inside. 4GB of DDR4 RAM is installed by default, but this can be expanded up to 32GB. The eight drive bays are good for storing up to 160TB of data, and the single M.2 SSD slot is handy for adding caching support.

It's pricey, coming in at $1,100, and you will need a server cabinet to make the most of the form factor, but there's some seriously good value here if you can overlook the rather rough OS. It's good enough for running the server, but those coming from other brands may notice a slight downgrade in visuals.

Choosing the best TerraMaster NAS

The TerraMaster F2-223 is one of the best TerraMaster NAS available for homeowners and small businesses. It has two 3.5-inch drive bays, a powerful Intel processor, M.2 SSD support, 2.5GbE networking, and a decent enough operating system. It may not be quite as good as the Synology DiskStation DS220+ with its superior OS, but this is more affordable and powerful. If you want to save even more money with TerraMaster enclosures, we'd recommend the TerraMaster F2-210.