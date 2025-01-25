What a week, as Samsung finally announced the Galaxy S25 series, along with other interesting projects that are in the pipeline, like the Galaxy S25 Edge and possibly a tri-fold foldable phone. Of course, preorders for the new Galaxy phones are already up and ready to go, with some fantastic promotions from retailers and wireless carriers.

With that said, you may not be looking for something high-end, and if that's the case, we've got you covered with some great deals on budget smartphones as well. We've gathered some of your favorite deals of the week, just in case you missed them, so let's dig in!

Samsung Galaxy A25 5G

This is just one of those phones that offers a pretty complete package for a great price. When it comes to the things we love, the Galaxy A25 5G has a good screen and cameras, along with years of promised software updates. As far as the hardware, the phone features a Samsung Exynos 1280 processor, 6GB RAM, and 128GB of internal storage.

There's also a microSD card slot, along with a 6.5-inch AMOLED 120Hz display. Battery life on this device is pretty good too thanks to its 5,000mAh battery, and offers fast charging at 25W. The phone also has a triple camera setup on the rear with a 50MP main, 8MP ultrawide, and 2MP macro. Plus, you can't go wrong at the current price, which sits at just $265.

Amazfit Bip 5 smartwatch

There are a lot of great smartwatches on the market right now, but if you're looking for something that's good at tracking your health and wellness metrics and doesn't cost over $100, then the Amazfit Bip 5 is going to be right up your alley. This fitness tracker features a large display, lightweight design, and up to ten days of battery life.

It features the ability to track over 120 activities, and also has sensors that can monitor your heart rate, SpO2 and stress. There's also GPS tracking too, just in case you want to monitor your runs. And since it's a connected device, you can see your notifications from your phone and also make and take calls too. Best of all, it's now just $57.

Amazfit Bip 5 $57 $90 Save $33 The Amazfit Bip 5 smartwatch offers a premium design and higher-end features in a surprisingly affordable package. Get the stylish and powerful wearable for just $57. $57 at Amazon

Roku Ultra 2024

This is one of the best streaming devices that you can buy right now. It's feature-packed and looks good in any home theater setup. Most importantly, it delivers fantastic video with streaming in 4K, along with support for HDR10+ and Dolby Vision.

You also get nice perks, like hands-free controls and a built-in headphone jack in the remote, just in case you need to watch and can't disturb others around you. The best part is that the Roku Ultra is now being discounted, dropping the price down to just $80.

Roku Ultra (2024) $79 $100 Save $21 A fantastic streaming device that has everything you need to enjoy your streaming movies and TV shows in the best way possible. Right now, you can score this device for $20 less. $79 at Amazon $80 at Best Buy $80 at Roku

GameSir G8+

If you want to take your mobile games to a new level, a controller is just the thing to get you there. While touch controls are great, nothing can beat the feel and accuracy of physical controls. Perhaps most important is that the GameSir G8+ feels great in the hand, which is perfect for long gaming sessions.

In addition, the controller also offers compatibility with most smartphones and even tablets, making it extremely versatile. While we gave it a pretty good rating at its original price of $80, this one becomes a no-brainer at its current discounted price of just $65. This is the lowest price we've seen for this device, so act quickly.

GameSir G8+ $66 $80 Save $14 The GameSir G8+ is great for smartphones and tablets. Plus, it's comfortable to hold for those long gaming sessions. Grab the controller for just $65 in this limited-time deal. $66 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Ring

Most people will choose to go with a smartwatch or fitness tracker, but we think a smart ring is the way to go in 2025. Not only does a smart ring offer roughly the same features and benefits that you'd get with a traditional wearable, but it's also more comfortable to wear. We loved this ring in our review, thanks to its simple and effective health and fitness tracking.

We also loved that it offered great battery life, and easy charging thanks to its included charging case. But perhaps most important is that there are no hidden subscriptions or additional fees like on other smart rings. You can now score a rare $120 discount on this smart ring from Amazon. So get it while you still can.

Samsung Galaxy Ring $280 $400 Save $120 Samsung's Galaxy Ring provides most of the features you'd find on a smartwatch but comes in a much smaller package. And right now, you can save $120 off its original price. $280 at Amazon

iRobot Roomba Combo i5

Souroce: iRobot

This is a piece of tech that once you have, you'd wish you had purchased sooner. A robot vacuum can be a lifesaver, especially if you're someone that has a packed schedule and limited time. While they can be expensive, this one is actually quite affordable thanks to a major discount that knocks it down to just $199, which is 43% off its original price. The great part is that this one can sweep and mop, take care of carpet and hard surfaces. Plus, it's intelligent, and will become more efficient over time in cleaning your desired space.