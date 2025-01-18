After a huge holiday push, you'd think that the deals from retailers and brands would have completely cooled. But, that doesn't seem to be the case, because we're still seeing strong deals come out week after week, and we're already in mid-January. This is good news if you're looking to save some money on some of our favorite tech products. We've gathered some of your favorite deals of the week, just in case you missed something or didn't get a chance to grab it when it first went live. So let's dig in!

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro

These are currently some of the best earbuds you can buy. While they do work with all devices using Bluetooth, you're going to get the best experience when you pair them with Samsung's own devices. Perhaps the most important thing is that these deliver fantastic sound, topping some of the best earbuds on the market.

You also get excellent features like ANC, 360 audio, and EQ settings to really dial in the sound to your liking. Not everyone is going to be a fan of the new design, but for most, this is going to provide the best balance when it comes to comfort and control. With that said, you can now save $40 on these earbuds from Amazon, Best Buy, and Samsung.

Google Pixel 8 Pro

Year after year, Google manages to pump out some of the best Android phones that you can buy. And while prices for the current generation start at $1,000, you can get a similar experience if you're willing to sacrifice a little by going with an older model, which is where the Pixel 8 Pro comes in.

Not only does this phone deliver when it comes to the software experience, but it also features a refined hardware design, and excellent cameras. Perhaps most relevant here is that you can now get it for hundreds below its original price, with Amazon knocking $400 off.

Amazon Fire TV Cube

Source: Amazon

The Amazon Fire TV Cube is one of the best streaming devices that you can buy. While you get the power of Amazon's Alexa, the real draw here is that this box features a lot of power, which makes it easy to stream your shows, while also controlling your existing home theater products.

For the most part, the menu experience is pretty smooth as well, and if you're not a fan of physical remotes, as stated before, Alexa is always available to make navigating easy. Of course, there are the occasional ads in menus, but for the most part, the Fire TV Cube is hard to hate, especially now that it's $30 off.

Amazon Fire TV Cube (3rd Gen) $110 $140 Save $30 A powerful streaming device that can handle pretty much anything you throw at it, now priced well below retail with a discount that knocks $30 off. $110 at Amazon

Anker Nano Charger

Source: Anker

This is the charger you want to get if you're looking for something compact and powerful. The Anker Nano charger is one of the smallest options out there, while offering plenty of power at 30W. This is enough to power most devices on the market, like smartphones, tablets, and even some laptops.

Perhaps the only drawback here is that you only get one USB-C port, which can be a problem for someone that wants to charge multiple devices at once. The good news is that this charger is now,43% off from Amazon, down to its lowest price at just $13.

Anker Nano 3 30W GaN Charger $13 $23 Save $10 A tiny charger that's plenty powerful is now priced at just $13. You can't beat this package if you're looking for something new. $13 at Amazon

Jabra Elite 8 Active Gen 2

Source: Jabra

We've already recommended a pair of earbuds this week, but we'd be doing a disservice to you if we didn't mention these Jabra earbuds, which are some of the best that we've ever reviewed. Not only did we score these 10/10, but they're now on sale, which makes them more alluring than ever.

The Jabra Elite 8 Active Gen 2 delivers when it comes to sound and features. Best of all, the earbuds are extremely durable, being able to withstand extreme conditions. Grab them right now for their lowest price yet at $170, which is $60 off its original retail price.

Jabra Elite 8 Active Gen 2 $170 $230 Save $60 A fantastic set of earbuds that really delivers on all fronts. You get great sound, fantastic features, and excellent durability. Grab them right now at their lowest price. $170 at Amazon

Garmin Venu 3S

Source: Garmin

There are a number of great options when it comes to smartwatches. While you'll see and hear about brands like Samsung, Google, Apple when it comes to some of the best smartwatches, we think those that are focused on health and wellness will appreciate what Garmin has to offer.

The Garmin Venu 3S is svelte and feature-packed, with health and activity tracking features that really puts it above others in its category. The watch can help you stay connected even while on the go. Best of all, the Venu 3S is now priced $100 less, which brings it down to one of its best prices yet for a limited time.