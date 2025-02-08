The Samsung Galaxy S25 series is finally hitting store shelves, which means it's going to be a busy weekend for retailers and wireless carriers. Of course, those aren't the only deals to be had, which is why we've rounded up some of our favorites of this week, just in case you missed them.

So whether you're looking for a phone, tablet, earbuds or other gadgets, we've got you covered. Just be sure to be quick, because these deals may not be around for long. And if you want to see even more, you can check out all the deals that we've covered this week.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is one of the best options if you're looking for a new phone that won't break the bank. As far as specifications go, you're getting a large 6.7-inch AMOLED screen, a Samsung Exynos 2400e processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage.

The phone also features a 4,700mAh battery, wired and wireless charging, and triple camera setup on the rear with a 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, and 8MP telephoto. This is one of the best mid-range phones that you can buy in 2025. It really is a complete package and costs just $500. Best of all, it's now down to one of its lowest prices to date.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE $500 $650 Save $150 The Galaxy S24 Fan Edition brings the Galaxy S24 experience at a more affordable price point. It packs everything you can ask for in a mid-ranger, including a 6.7-inch display, all-day battery life, and competent cameras. The phone launched always felt expensive at its original MSRP, but a $150 discount makes it a lot more tempting. $500 at Amazon $500 at Best Buy

Nvidia Shield TV Pro

We love the Nvidia Shield TV Pro because it does everything that you need it to and there really isn't a device on the market right now that matches it feature for feature. Plus, just when you think support has ceased, Nvidia delivers another update that brings more features and improvements.

While the Nvidia Shield TV Pro is great for streaming, it also works extremely well if you're looking to run a Plex server. You can also install games or play them from a compatible streaming service. This device can really do it all. So get it while it's being discounted, because you won't regret it.

Nvidia Shield TV Pro (2019) $180 $200 Save $20 The Nvidia Shield TV Pro is easily Android's best streaming box despite its six-year age. From running your own Plex server to streaming Netflix, this box can handle the content and even upconvert your videos to 4K with AI on the fly. $180 at Amazon

Nothing Ear (a)

There are a lot of great earbuds to choose from if you're in the market for something new. Luckily, you don't need to spend a lot to get a pair that has great sound and fantastic features. The Nothing Ear (a) is our top choice when it comes to budget wireless earbuds.

Not only are they lightweight and comfortable, but they also produce great sound and have fantastic ANC as well. Furthermore, they look good, deliver great battery life, and are easy to use thanks to the design and physical controls located on the earbuds. Best of all, you can now score them for just $79.

Nothing Ear (a) $79 $99 Save $20 The Nothing Ear (a) offers excellent quality audio, a high level of comfort, impressive battery life, and extremely effective active noise cancellation. $79 at Nothing

Amazon Fire HD 10

Android tablets are a dime a dozen, so it's important to get one that offers the best bang for your buck. While it's often overlooked, Amazon's Fire HD tablets are actually a pretty good buy, providing a good balance when it comes to performance and price.

The Fire HD 10 features a 10.1-inch screen, an octa-core processor, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of internal storage. You also have the ability to add more storage space with a microSD card, and the battery life is pretty good too. Perhaps the only drawback is the software, which some can find restricting. But at $95, this is a pretty solid buy for an Android tablet that offers so much.

Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023) $95 $140 Save $45 The new Fire HD 10 improves upon performance and benefits from durable construction materials to deliver a fantastic tablet experience that is both affordable and enjoyable. It's a great tablet for kids or the budget-minded. $95 at Amazon $95 at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Clear Gadget Case

This is a deal that's a bit more specific, but if you have a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, it's probably going to be a no-brainer to pick this one up. Woot is offering Samsung's Clear Gadget Case for an absolute steal with a discount that knocks 90% off, bringing it down to just $5.

You read that right, the case is only $5 right now. As far as what you get, you get a nice clear case, and there's even a ring mount that can provide extra grip for the phone or be used as a stand. Not a bad deal considering that this is a case made by Samsung.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Clear Gadget Case $5 $50 Save $45 This is the case to get if you want to protect your Galaxy Z Flip 5. Not only does it preserve the look of your phone, but it also has a ring mount that can act as stand. $5 at Woot

Philips H5209 headphones

Sometimes you just need a cheap pair of wireless headphones that's going to get the job done. The Philips H5209 delivers good sound, up to 65 hours of battery life, and a compact design that's good for travel. You also get USB-C charging and multipoint connectivity. Overall, not a bad set of features, especially when the price of these headphones comes in at just $20.