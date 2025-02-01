We're just a week out from the retail launch of the Galaxy S25 series, and you can bet that Samsung's pulling out all the stops when it comes to the promotions. Of course, not everyone is looking for new phones, which is why we've got a little bit of everything in this week's roundup. So let's dive in so you can take advantage of some of the best tech deals we spotted this week.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is the first top-end device from Samsung in 2025. If you're saying to yourself that this device looks a lot like last year's model, you're right. Samsung hasn't really made any radical changes to this year's flagship, but there are notable differences that are worth taking a look at if you're trying to buy a new phone.

And as we stated before, Samsung knows how to draw the public's attention when it comes to new phone releases, offering stellar deals that can't be ignored. For a limited time, you can score $900+ off the Galaxy S25 Ultra with trade in, and also get a free pair of Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. This deal is only available from Samsung directly, so get it while you still can.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra It's the final week to preorder the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and the brand's pulling out all the stops in order to get you to buy. Score up to $900 off with trade-in, plus get a free pair of Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. $1300 at Samsung

Ugreen Nexode 130W Power Bank

There are plenty of great power banks on the market, but if you want one that packs lots of capacity, can deliver tons of power, and has a display that can show you charging stats at a glance, then this Ugreen Nexode is going to be it.

Related Ugreen Nexode power bank review A refined power bank made to relieve battery anxiety

When it comes to the numbers, you're getting a 20,000mAh battery capacity, along with charging speeds that can reach up to 130W total. Furthermore, you also get plenty of ports here with two USB-C and one USB-A. Best of all, it's now 35% off, dropping to a low price of just $65.

Ugreen Nexode 130W Portable Charger $65 $100 Save $35 The Ugreen Nexode power bank is compact and versatile, providing a total output of 130W. Not only that, but it also has a small display that can show you charging data at a glance and is now down to a low price that can't be ignored. $65 at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite

For most of us, streaming content is just a way of life. And what better way to enjoy some of your favorite movies and TV shows than seeing them on a big screen? If you own a smart TV you're pretty much set, but if you have a TV without any smarts or a monitor that needs a little help, then adding a streaming device is the way to go.

There are plenty to choose from, but one of our favorites that's super affordable is going to be the Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite. Not only are you getting a reliable product, but it's also easy to use. Right now, you can score this fantastic discount that knocks 40% off, dropping it down to just $18. This is the best price we've seen on the Fire TV Stick Lite so get it while you can.

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite $18 $30 Save $12 The Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite is one of the most inexpensive ways to access your favorite streaming apps. Built with Amazon's Fire TV OS, you can use the included remote to launch apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and Hulu, as well as issue voice commands using Alexa. $18 at Amazon

Sonos Era 300

There are smart speakers, and there's the Sonos Era 300. This is the best premium smart speaker that you can buy, and it's now down to its lowest price yet at $360. This smart speaker is really easy to set up, and it's able to fill a room with robust sound thanks to its unique speaker configuration.

Related Sonos Era 300 review: Room to breathe Sonos takes some risks that pay off with its latest speaker

Now, we get it, the price tag isn't cheap, but you're getting a lot for your money here, and we think this is just one of those speakers that you really need to experience to understand. Of course, we know that's not always possible, so the next best thing is to check out our in-depth review that goes through the ins and outs of using this speaker for over a month.

Sonos Era 300 $360 $449 Save $89 The Sonos Era 300 is the brand's latest signature wireless music speaker, but it can also be used as a great set of surrounds for a wireless Sonos-Atmos surround setup. $360 at Best Buy

Anker Nebula Capsule 3

Sometimes, watching your favorite TV shows and movies on a smartphone screen just isn't good enough. You want and need that big screen experience, which is where this Anker Nebula Capsule 3 comes into play.

Related Best Android projectors in 2025 Go big and ditch the screen with these Android-powered projectors

Not only can you project a screen that's over 100 inches, but you can also take this projector with you since it's battery powered — just in case you want to enjoy the same experience while you're on the go. This projector usually comes in at $500, but can now be had for much less with a discount that takes $120 off.