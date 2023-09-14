There are dozens of Android tablets on the market, but not all are optimized for taking notes. The best selections for note-taking include designs that are compact and portable to those with expansive screens that make multitasking easy. Some tablets even offer an E Ink display for a paper-like reading and annotation experience. Overall, you’ll want a tablet that balances excellent software with decent performance and battery life.

And a great tablet is only part of the equation. You’ll also want an excellent stylus to complete the note-taking puzzle, with additions like pressure detection for annotations, replaceable nibs, and an ergonomic form factor making all the difference. Whatever you need, the tablets on this list are ready to keep up with your next note-taking session.

The Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 isn't going to win any awards for being the most exciting option on the market, but it more than makes up for it by delivering where it counts.

Avid note-takers will appreciate the oversized display for its class. The 11.2-inch OLED HDR 10+ panel running at 120Hz is the star of the show and makes watching content and playing games an immersive experience. The upsized screen makes it a breeze to jot down notes in your choice of apps using the included Precision Pen 3.

The stylus offers a matte finish, replaceable nibs, and 4,096 points of pressure sensitivity, which makes it an excellent choice for note-taking. That said, the pen suffers from noticeable jitter when writing at an angle that can make sketching a less-than-ideal experience. Thoughtfully, the pen can be connected magnetically to the back of the tablet, ensuring it's never out of reach.

Unfortunately, incredible performance isn't the focus for the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2. Instead, the tablet takes a value-oriented approach with a MediaTek Kompanio 1300T chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, the latter of which can be upgraded via a microSD card. It's perfectly suited for lightweight tasks like browsing the internet, catching up on social media, streaming, and, of course, note-taking, but not for running powerful apps or playing games.

Despite its affordable price point, the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 keeps the basics. It can also be purchased as a bundle with the Precision Pen 3 and a keyboard dock, making it an even better value for the money.

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Premium pick The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 combines class-leading performance with some of the best note-taking software features on an Android tablet. The included S-Pen has just 2.8ms of latency, which makes it ideal for jotting down notes. Its excellent AMOLED display makes it a great choice for multimedia consumption too. Pros Flagship-grade performance without breaking the bank

Included stylus pairs beautifully with stylus-optimized software

IP68 rating for beachside doodling

Large 8400mAh battery Cons Dated design

Expensive $799 at Amazon $800 at Best Buy $800 at Samsung

Samsung introduced its Galaxy Tab S9 series earlier this year with upgrades that bumped the lineup to the top of our best Android tablets list for good reason. The smallest of the group, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, ranks highly as the best premium note-taking option with its 11-inch high-resolution, 120Hz AMOLED display and taller-than-usual 16:10 orientation.

This year, Samsung has also upgraded the tablet with a more efficient Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, making it ideally suited for multitasking. Buyers will also find helpful additions like a microSD card slot for storage expansion over and above the 128GB storage available on the base unit.

Moreover, Samsung's built-in software suite, which includes apps for notes and drawing and support for S Pen features, makes the Galaxy Tab S9 one of the best note-taking tablets on the market. The S Pen's incredibly low 2.8ms latency guarantees a superlative note-taking experience, too. The stylus can also be used to navigate the interface using gestures. Moreover, Samsung has made thoughtful additions to apps like the Gallery, where the S Pen is handy for annotation or more convenient editing. When done, the stylus can magnetically attach to the tablet for easy stowing.

The freshly added IP68 rating makes the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 a great option if you find yourself doodling at the beach. Meanwhile, Keeping the tablet going all day is a large 8,400mAh battery that can be topped up reasonably quickly with 45W charging support. While the tablet is steeply-priced, the included S Pen and ample power ensure it'll be a constant companion for years.

Source: OnePlus OnePlus Pad Best value $430 $480 Save $50 The OnePlus Pad is the one to get if you value a productivity-first tablet. The 7:5 aspect ratio of the screen is particularly geared towards multitasking and makes it a cinch to open two apps simultaneously. The 2ms latency of the stylus further accentuates the pen-like note-taking experience. Pros Large 144Hz display optimized for reading and multitasking

The OnePlus Stylus offers suitably low latency for note-taking

Long battery life Cons Software ecosystem could be better fleshed out

Stylus costs extra

Only an LCD screen $480 at Amazon $430 at OnePlus

The OnePlus Pad sticks to the brand's ethos of offering incredible performance at a value-oriented price point. The company's first tablet gets the essentials right with a bright, sizable 11.61-inch display. While an AMOLED panel would've certainly elevated the hardware credentials of the OnePlus Pad, the LCD screen delivers rich contrast and a panel that remains perfectly viewable outdoors. The silky smooth 144Hz refresh further adds to the fluid experience.

While the unusual 7:5 aspect ratio might not be ideal for watching movies, the OnePlus Pad is a great choice for productivity fiends. Browsing multiple pages simultaneously, multitasking, and performing note-related tasks flourish on the OnePlus Pad, though you will have to splurge extra on the OnePlus Stylus Pen to maximize the capabilities of the tablet.

The OnePlus Stylus Pen has hardware support for a minimal 2ms latency, which should mean lag-free note-taking. That said, you’ll need relevant software to take advantage of that low latency. Elsewhere, the stylus supports palm rejection, tilt support, and 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity, making note-taking a cinch.

Powering the OnePlus Pad is a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset. Combined with 8GB or more of RAM, the tablet can even play the latest games. The lack of a fingerprint scanner is perplexing, but the built-in software-based face recognition does a good enough job of securely unlocking the tablet — as long as there's ample ambient light.

The OnePlus Pad brings excellent longevity with its 9,510mAh battery, making it one of the longest-lasting tablets around. However, the star of the show is its ultra-fast 67W wired charging that'll let you top up the tablet in under two hours. You might also be able to get the OnePlus Pad bundled with the keyboard accessory, making it a great value.

Amazon Fire Max 11 Large-screen entertainment on a budget Amazon's value-priced Fire Max 11 tablet combines a large 11-inch display with a premium build. The tablet isn't a productivity workhorse, but avid note-takers will appreciate the 4,096 points of sensitivity and tilt support when using the official stylus. Pros Offers an expansive canvas for note-taking

Fingerprint scanner embedded in power button

14 hours of battery life Cons Sluggish performance is not conducive to long use

Amazon Stylus Pen lacks a rechargeable battery, and has noticeable latency

No Google Play Store $230 at Amazon $230 at Best Buy

The Amazon Fire Max 11 is the go-to solution for those who need the largest screen possible without spending big money. Significantly improved performance thanks to a MediaTek MT8188J processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage on the base model make the Fire Max 11 a good starting point for those who are still deciding whether to add a tablet to their tech portfolio.

As a note-taking device, the Fire Max 11 offers an expansive canvas, but the lack of the Google Play Store can make installing some of the best note-taking apps tedious, if not impossible. The official Amazon Stylus Pen can be attached magnetically to the tablet and supports all the usual functions like taking notes and erasing words, but the quality isn't exemplary due to the quality of plastics and the lack of a rechargeable battery.

The budget stylus offers decent pressure sensitivity and even tilt support, but the usage experience can be laggy. The tablet is compatible with all USI 2.0 Stylus pens, allowing you to upgrade to a more premium option, but it might not be worth it due to the lack of quality apps on the Amazon App Store.

The 11-inch display is crisp and nicely saturated, making it a decent bet for media consumption. Outdoor viewing can, however, be hit or miss as maximum brightness levels top off at 410 nits. The Amazon Fire Max 11's utilitarian design isn't going to astonish you, but the upgraded slim bezels and aluminum chassis help make it feel more premium. Other upgrades include a fingerprint sensor embedded in the power button for secure payments and access to the tablet. Storage, too, can be enhanced further with a microSD card slot. Amazon claims that the tablet can last up to 14 hours on a single charge.

Source: Apple Apple iPad Air (5th Generation) Best all-around option The iPad Air 5 is powered by an M1 chipset that delivers a snappy and responsive user experience. The extensive app library shines on the high-resolution display and enables a world of stylus-optimized apps that remains unmatched on Android. The iPad Air is, hands down, one of the best note-taking tablets, especially when paired with an Apple Pencil 2. Pros Desktop-class M1 processor enables futureproofed performance

Incredible software ecosystem of tablet-optimized apps

All-day battery life Cons Limited 64GB of storage on base model

60Hz LCD panel is starting to look dated

Slow charging speeds $599 at Amazon $599 at Best Buy $599 at Apple

The iPad Air sits right in the middle of Apple's increasingly packed iPad lineup. The two-year-old model might be due for an upgrade, but the tablet continues to deliver incredible value for money with its desktop-class M1 processor. The processor enables some of the best tablet-optimized experiences, including high-end gaming, a desktop-style multitasking environment, and years of software support. Avid note-takers will appreciate the wealth of stylus-optimized apps that assist productivity.

In fact, the most significant selling point here is the app ecosystem that remains unparalleled. The Apple Pencil 2 doesn’t offer the lowest latency possible, but at 9ms, it's still low enough not to be noticeable when using first-party apps like Apple Notes. The stylus also includes a capacitive button that can be tapped to perform additional functions. A flat side allows it to be magnetically attached to the top of the tablet for charging and easier access.

Elsewhere, there’s a good, but not great, 60Hz 10.9-inch LCD screen. The slow refresh rate is starting to feel dated and directly impacts the fluidity of the interface. Peak brightness levels also leave much to be desired, and outdoor visibility can be hit or miss. Users can expect a full day of use from the iPad Air’s battery, but charging speeds are slow, taking about 2.5 hours for a full charge.

Other features include support for Touch ID that enables secure payments and a capable rear-facing 12MP camera. However, the stingy 64GB of storage on the base model might disappoint users planning to load up a lot of offline media or download some of the best tablet apps.

Source: reMarkable reMarkable 2 The ePaper option The reMarkable 2 is the option for those who want the most paper-like experience possible. The eInk display offers excellent outdoor legibility, and minimal strain for long hours of use. The included marker pen pairs up with software that is specifically designed for annotations and note-taking, making the reMarkable 2 an excellent, purpose-built notes machine. Pros Paper-like note-taking experience

World's thinnest note-taking tablet at just 4.7mm

Easy synchronization with cloud storage platforms like Google Drive, OneDrive Cons Geared only towards note-taking and little else $450 at Best Buy $279 at Remarkable

The reMarkable 2 is for those who first want an excellent note-taking experience and don't care about add-ons like media viewing. The tablet's minimalist design emphasizes the E Ink screen and little else. If your use case mostly revolves around taking notes, an E Ink screen can offer a superior experience due to its lack of glare, paper-like sunlight readability, and frugal battery consumption.

The reMarkable 2 eschews Android support in place of its own bespoke software that was designed from the ground up for reading, annotating PDFs and ePubs, and scribbling notes using the included marker pen. The latency, at 21ms, isn't the lowest on the market, but lag remains imperceptible. The stylus includes high-friction tips that offer a pencil-like writing experience. Extensive note-takers might also consider upgrading to the Marker Plus, which includes a button at the back that functions as an eraser.

The reMarkable 2 includes a high-resolution 10.3-inch display with a matte coating for a paper-like writing experience. The world's thinnest note-taking tablet at just 4.7mm, the reMarkable 2 excels at organizing handwritten notes, to-do lists, and sketches and supports optical character recognition to search through handwritten notes.

All notes can be easily backed up to cloud services such as Google Drive, Dropbox, and OneDrive, ensuring easy access to your notes. The reasonably priced reMarkable 2 is a solid option for those who want a tablet dedicated to note-taking without any of the frills offered by other options.

Source: Apple 2021 Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation) Best compact option $469 $499 Save $30 The iPad mini, when paired with the Apple Pencil 2, offers as close to a pen-and-paper note-taking experience as you can expect from a tablet. High-end performance, matched with an expansive tablet app ecosystem and note-taking apps that cut above Android alternatives, make this the best "pocketable" option. Pros Most powerful compact tablet on the market

Fleshed-out app ecosystem optimized for note-taking, and stylus input

High-resolution display in a compact form-factor Cons Limited battery life

Two-year old model is starting to show its age $469 at Amazon $500 at Best Buy $499 at Apple

A note-taking tablet makes the most sense if you always have it on hand. While most tablets on our list are best placed in a bag to lug around, the iPad mini is for those who want a more compact, on-the-move-friendly option. The 8.3-inch display and slim bezels make the tablet almost pocketable (at least by tablet standards).

The iPad mini is the perfect replacement for an old-school notebook and pen thanks to the robust app ecosystem and plethora of note-taking and sketching apps available on the App Store when paired with the Apple Pencil. The Apple Pencil offers low latency at just 9ms and replaceable tips for an experience that's actually close to using pen and paper. It also includes tilt and palm rejection, making it ideal for long hours of drawing and sketching. Battery longevity isn’t the best here due to the smaller battery size, but the tablet should still comfortably last six to seven hours of continuous use.

There's plenty of power, too, with the A15 Bionic chipset running the show. It’s not as powerful as Apple’s latest M-series processors but can run the latest and greatest games without breaking a sweat. Additions like Touch ID and 12MP cameras at the front and back round up the feature set of the iPad mini.

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Best premium large-screen tablet Samsung's top-of-the-line Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra tablets features an expansive 14.6-inch AMOLED display that offers a capable productivity suite when paired with the S Pen stylus, onboard note-taking software. Pros Massive 14.5-inch AMOLED screen for multitasking and productivity

S Pen stylus offers gesture control, tilt and pressure detection, and a true-to-life scribbling experience

Flagship-performance with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor Cons Super expensive

Screen might be too big for some $1200 at Samsung $1200 at Best Buy

If you need the biggest screen on a tablet, look no further than the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. Part of the recently updated Galaxy Tab S9 series, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra elevates the experience with a massive 14.5-inch 120Hz AMOLED screen. The tablet offers an expansive canvas for avid note-takers and digital creatives looking to use the included S Pen stylus for sketching and digital art.

Samsung’s S Pen is one of the best stylus pen options available thanks to its robust support for tilt and pressure detection. The full-size stylus has a pen-like form factor that makes it easy to grip and use for long hours of note-taking. The S Pen charges magnetically when attached to the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra and supports 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity and just low 2.8ms of latency for a true-to-life writing experience. The stylus can also be used for gesture-based navigation and to perform additional actions like opening the camera or creating a new note when pressing the button on the stylus.

Ample real estate ensures that you can run multiple apps simultaneously, and Samsung's productivity suite shines on the Tab S9 Ultra.

The tablet's design has mostly stayed the same over the years. But there’s no denying that the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra delivers premium build quality, ultra-slim bezels marred only by the dual-camera notch, and some of the best hardware you can get for your money. The tablet is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset alongside 12 or 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage, depending on the variant. The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra includes a massive 11,200mAh battery to keep pace with the extra-large panel and can easily deliver over a day of productivity.

Choosing the best tablet for taking notes for you

A note-taking tablet can be a great asset for students, professionals, or even journaling addicts to keep all notes and thoughts in one place. The best tablets offer a seamless blend of productivity software, a quality stylus that can replicate the pen-and-paper experience, sufficient power, and a battery that can last a full day or more.

Our overall best pick, the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2, offers all of the above and matches it with great value. The 120Hz OLED display is a joy to use, both for watching content, reading, and taking down notes. The included Precision Pen 3 makes it a breeze to jot down notes and memos on the go, and you can even use the keyboard dock for extended sessions.

Source: Lenovo Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 Best overall $277 $339 Save $62 The Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 stands out for its combination of a stellar OLED display and capable stylus input using the included Precision Pen 3. All of this makes it a great value option for note-takers on the go. $277 at Amazon $340 at Lenovo

The OnePlus Pad, on the other hand, offers the most bang for your buck, with its combination of a flagship-grade processor and a productivity-focused aspect ratio that makes it a cinch to open up two web pages simultaneously or take notes while reading a PDF alongside. The fast 67W charging ensures that there’s minimal downtime and can charge the battery in under two hours.

The Apple iPad Mini is a great option for those needing something pocketable. The 8.3-inch screen and Apple Pencil give it a notebook-like form factor perfect for jotting down notes whenever creativity strikes. There’s ample power, too, with an A15 Bionic processor. The biggest benefit, however, continues to be the application ecosystem and abundance of stylus-optimized apps for enhancing your note-taking, journaling, sketching, and other creative pursuits.