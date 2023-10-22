However, securely installing a tablet in a vehicle is trickier than mounting a smartphone since tablets are bulkier and heavier. A dependable tablet mount must be sturdy to get the job done, and ergonomics are important, too. Fortunately, there are lots of possibilities on the market. Browse through this in-car tablet mount collection to find one that suits your needs.

With the proliferation of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay in newer vehicles, cars are more integrated with mobile technology than ever before. Still, there are plenty of uses for an extra tablet in your ride, like backseat entertainment for kids , an easy-to-read navigation screen in older vehicles without a built-in display, or a workstation for truckers and delivery drivers.

Looking for something a little more substantial on your next journey? The heavy-duty OQTIQ tablet mount was made with trucks in mind, so it'll do the job nicely. It attaches to dashboards or windshields using a lever-locking vacuum suction cup and a highly adjustable segmented arm. That means devices are secure and can be configured for the ideal viewing angle. This model holds devices between 4.7 and 12.9 inches wide, so it's compatible with some larger tablets on the market.

The APPS2Car Universal Car Mount transforms a sometimes unused device into a mounting point, occupying the dashboard CD player slot. It holds tablets between 7 and 12.4 inches wide, as well as smartphones. But take note, it's not compatible with the largest tablets like the 12.9-inch iPad Pro or Samsung's S8 Ultra and S9 Ultra. The best part is that users can still play CDs already loaded into the CD slot.

It's more than just a tablet mount: The Macally Tablet Holder for Car Headrest simultaneously holds a tablet and charges up to four devices using a 9V adapter. It fits smartphones or tablets from 4.5 to 10 inches wide and mounts to the headrest posts using knob-adjusted clamps. This mount's included cigarette lighter adapter powers the two USB-A ports; the adapter itself even has one USB-A port and one USB-C port.

Porfortop's convenient tablet car mount transforms an ordinary cupholder into a tech station, helping screens to be seen while traveling or when setting up a roadside workstation. It is compatible with tablets and smartphones between 4.7 and 12.9 inches, and the height and rotation are adjustable. Stability is achieved using three adjustable silicone pads that can be tightened against the cupholder walls using a knob, but the design is only compatible with round cupholders.

Viewing angles can't get any better with the APPS2Car Tablet Car Mount Holder. It has a flexible, 13-inch gooseneck arm that easily adjusts to any position. As easy as adjustments are, so is installation. The mount attaches to a car window using a suction cup, allowing for custom positioning. This mount holds tablets and smartphones between 7 and 12.4 inches, which excludes the very largest slates. And for extra security, a stabilizing support can also be mounted to the dashboard.

The inexpensive Lamicall Car Headrest Mount affixes smaller tablets up to 10.5 inches and smartphones, too. It's less adjustable than some competing models but still offers 360-degree rotation. Installation is uncomplicated with a spring-loaded mount that secures between the car's headrest posts for a snug fit, despite the bumps travel might bring. However, this mount is incompatible with some vehicle models; the posts must be between 5.1 and 5.9 inches apart.

The Mount-It! car tablet holder attaches to the back of the car seat headrests to hold tablets with screens between 7 and 11 inches, helping provide entertainment on errands and long road trips. Tablets will stay put thanks to the heavy-duty tightening knobs. Its single-clamp design also means it can be mounted to other objects like microphone stands or camera tripods. And the aluminum arm is highly adjustable for the perfect viewing angle.

The AHK Car Tablet Holder attaches to the back of vehicle headrests, mounting 4.5 to 10-inch tablets or smartphones. The extendable arm allows for viewing angle customization, positioning devices directly behind one seat or to one side with full rotation and tilt via a ball mount. Installation between the headrest posts is straightforward, with the mount's spring-loaded bracket. However, the posts must be between 4.7 and 5.9 inches apart.

Mount up and hit the road

Some of the tablet mounts in this guide are designed for backseat passengers only, and others, like the APPS2Car windshield and CD slot mounts, will only work in the front. However, an option like the Porfortop cupholder mount might work for both, depending on the vehicle's interior. And even the OQTIQ suction mount and the Mount-It! tablet holder could also be used in the home.

For parents or caretakers, a backseat tablet mount is an obvious solution for keeping children entertained on a long drive. The AHK Car Tablet Holder, the top pick, holds various tablet or smartphone sizes and installs quickly on the back of a car seat headrest at a reasonable price.

The premium choice is the Mount-It! Premium Car Headrest Tablet Holder. It offers serious stability with its heavy-duty design. At the other end of the cost spectrum, the Lamicall Car Headrest Mount serves its purpose with fewer frills at a budget price.

If you're looking for a front-seat tablet holder, those convenient headrest posts aren't available as a mounting option. Still, creative solutions like CD-slot mounts or cupholder mounts open up new possibilities for drivers, and, of course, the dashboard and the windshield offer plenty of real estate for supporting a tablet with the right hardware.

If you're ordering an in-car tablet mount, take a minute to double-check the product description to ensure it fits your device and that the installation will work for your vehicle. And remember: if you're installing a tablet in the front of your vehicle, don't use it while the car is motion!