Picture this: You're using your tablet or e-reader in bed, with a mountain of blankets propping your device up at the perfect angle. Then you move an inch or two to get comfortable, and your device falls over...again. Sometimes these makeshift stands work for a bit, but are they really a permanent solution for holding your tablet or e-reader?

With a wide variety of stands, mounts, and holders available for just about every device out there, you have a lot of options to choose from. Often, you can even use an iPad stand for an e-reader, or a tablet stand for a smartphone.

With the versatility of these stands, you're given many accessories to choose from as well. Keeping versatility, affordability, and functionality in mind, we've hand-picked the best tablet and e-reader stands.

Premium pick 1. Belkin Tablet Stage Stand 9.75 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon Belkin is a company known for producing quality products and accessories for various devices, and the Belkin Tablet Stage stand is one such device designed with quality in mind. While this stand sits at the top of the price range, it justifies itself through the versatility and functions available to you. Any device between 7-11 inches can fit in this stand which is a pretty standard size for small tablets and e-readers. You can also easily switch between landscape and portrait mode with the 180° switch for easy viewing at all angles. This stand is strong and sturdy and works great in classrooms and lecture halls for teachers to set up notes, connect to projectors, record presentations, and so much more. The Belkin Tablet Stage stand is an excellent choice for a quality portable stage platform that is practical, durable, and, most importantly, functional. Read More Buy This Product Belkin Tablet Stage Stand Shop at Amazon

Editors choice 2. Twelve South HoverBar Duo 9.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon If you're looking for a stand with many adjustable viewing options, you won't find any better than the Twelve South HoverBar Duo. This stand is designed to fit almost all tablets, e-readers, and even smartphones making it a functional choice for more than just your tablet. You can also choose between two different setups for this stand. Using the flat desk base, you can vertically set up your device for easy viewing on any flat surface, while the included clamp option allows you to set up the stand upside down for places such as kitchen cupboards. The HoverBar can raise and lower your tablet or e-reader up to 2 feet and features a clip joint to pivot your device to the best viewing angles. This Twelve South HoverBar Duo is extremely functional and versatile, and at half the price of the Belkin stand, it seems well worth the money. Read More Buy This Product Twelve South HoverBar Duo Shop at Amazon Shop at Best Buy Shop at Walmart

Best value 3. UGreen Tablet Stand 8.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon While this stand is quite basic in terms of stands to support your tablet or e-reader, the budget UGreen tablet stand does exactly what it's intended. It can fit any tablet or e-reader — or any device between 4-12 inches — making this stand one of the most versatile ones you can find. You can also choose a black or white color option to best suit your office or home style. The simple folding design of this stand allows you to adjust your viewing angles and fold up and take it with you on the go. There's also silicone padding built into the bottom of the stand to protect your device from scratches or sliding. The UGreen tablet stand isn't too fancy, but it certainly gives you the best value for a low-cost option. Read More Buy This Product UGreen Tablet Stand Shop at Amazon

4. Parblo PR 100 9.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon With so many different tablet and e-reader stands available, you might be looking for something that isn't just a stand but also a design stand. The Pablo PR 100 is an excellent combination between a tablet/e-reader/device stand and a graphic design table stand. Plus, it's compatible with devices between 10-16 inches and more, so it appeals to tablet users more than e-reader users. You can set this stand up on your desk and take advantage of the 15º to 90º angle adjustments for optimal designing and viewing. Also, any part where your device would touch the stand has a protective rubber covering to prevent scratching and stop your device from sliding while drawing and creating. If you're looking for a large stand for your tablet, you probably won't find one better than the Parblo PR 100. Read More Buy This Product Parblo PR 100 Shop at Amazon Shop at Walmart

5. AboveTek 360 Rotating Tablet Stand 9.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon This tabletop tablet and e-reader stand is built with several functions in mind and comes at a great affordable price. The AboveTek 360 rotating tablet stand is designed to accommodate every device, from your smartphone to your tablet, e-reader, surface tab, or other devices you may have. You can use this stand in landscape or portrait mode, and it's also quite adjustable — using the foldable kickstand, you can tilt your devices to six different adjustment levels. Another great feature of this stand is that it's designed to rotate 360° around, so if you're showing off a funny video, playing a game, or just sharing an e-book story, you can turn your device around for the other person and turn it back when you're ready. With the design of the AboveTek 360 rotating tablet stand being as versatile as it is, this is one option that can work as more than just a tablet stand. Read More Buy This Product AboveTek 360 Rotating Tablet Stand Shop at Amazon

6. SaharaCase Stand Mount 8.75 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon While tabletop stands for your tablet or e-reader device can be quite handy and useful, sometimes having that one extra thing on your desk creates too much clutter. Instead of using a tabletop stand, you can opt for a mount to hold your devices in place and out of the way. The SaharaCase stand mount is designed to fit any device between 4.7-14 inches, so along with holding your tablet or e-reader, you can also use this mount for a handful of other devices. This mount allows you to move your devices in many different angles, horizontally and vertically, and rotate 360° around. It's very easy to set up, and you can fix it on the wall, cupboard, counter, or anywhere convenient for you. It also comes with all the necessary hardware to install. Read More Buy This Product SaharaCase Stand Mount Shop at Amazon Shop at Best Buy

7. CTA Gooseneck Floor Stand 8.75 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon This stand is different from the rest of the tablet and e-reader stands, but it's quite useful for a variety of functions. The CTA Gooseneck Floor Stand is built on a base with four swivel caster wheels to move the stand around easily, and it can extend up to 58 inches in height with the telescoping pole. In addition, the 12-inch-long gooseneck cable can bend and move to any angle you need. Combined with the adjustable height, this stand is practical for many settings, like holding tablets and e-readers for hospital patients or injured family members, presentations, and note-taking. The stand also includes an attachable storage pouch perfect for a battery pack, phone, or remote. The all-in-one combination of the CTA Gooseneck Floor Stand is beautifully designed and comes at a cost that isn't too extreme to make accessibility the key. Read More Buy This Product CTA Gooseneck Floor Stand Shop at Amazon Shop at Best Buy Shop at Walmart

8. Lamicall Pillow Stand 8.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon So many of us find ourselves all curled up in bed with our tablet or e-reader, and we've got our knees propped up or a pillow set just right to use these devices. We've got the tabletop stands, floor stands, and mounts, so there must be something for your lap. The Lamicall pillow stand comes in clutch for this moment and does not disappoint. This pillow stand comes in four colors to match your style (or bed set), and you're given unlimited device options to use with this type of stand. The different notches in the base let you adjust the viewing angles, and you can even put your stylus in there, so you don't lose it. This pillow stand is simple but designed with some great thought behind it, and it is much more sturdy and comfortable than anything I've tried so far. Read More Buy This Product Lamicall Pillow Stand Shop at Amazon Shop at Walmart

9. Lenovo Universal Easel Stand 8.25 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Walmart It's small, it's simple, and it's kind of on the expensive side. It's the Lenovo universal easel stand. This little stand probably doesn't look like much, maybe because it weighs a whopping 9.9 ounces and stands 11 inches tall, but it is quite a strong and sturdy stand. The aluminum finish lends to its aesthetically pleasing and simplistic design, and because it's not plastic, it doesn't really have that cheap feel or look. While this stand is specially made for the Lenovo ThinkPad X1, you can also use it for other tablets and e-reader devices. Read More Buy This Product Lenovo Universal Easel Stand Shop at Walmart

10. Amazon Basics Multi-Angle Stand 8.25 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon If you're looking for a basic stand, it really doesn't get any more basic than...well the Amazon Basics multi-angle stand. Now basic isn't a bad thing because sometimes you just want something small, simple, and affordable, and that's exactly what this stand is. The multi-angle viewing options and ability for the stand to fit any tablet, e-reader, or device between 4-10 inches makes this small stand quite versatile and functional. The stand also includes a rubber pad for non-slip and scratch-resistant functions, and you can even choose between a black or white design to best suit your office or home style. Read More Buy This Product Amazon Basics Multi-Angle Stand Shop at Amazon

Make the most out of your devices

Whether you have one of the top-of-the-line Android tablets or just a simple little e-reader, you want to make the most out of your device. With so many different stands and mounts for devices on the market, you want to consider how these stands can help you get the most out of your device. Some stands are perfect for tablets and e-readers, with easy viewing options and angle adjustments, while other stands are designed with features specific to the devices themselves.

For a premium stand, the Belkin tablet stage stand is a great pick for both tablets and e-readers and makes for an excellent lecture stand in classrooms and boardrooms. This stand makes it easy to set up your device and connect to a projector or a monitor, or even use it for notes for speeches and presentations. Of course, such an accessory comes at a cost, so if you're looking for something more affordable, the Twelve South HoverBar Duo comes at about half the price with some great features. We chose the Twelve South HoverBar Duo as our editor's pick because of the unique option to either use the flat desk base for setup or the clamp, which are both included.

While there are so many great stands with tons of adjustment options and functions, the cost may be a little too much for what you're looking for. There are a handful of value stands out there that are worth purchasing if you're looking for simplicity, such as the UGreen tablet stand, the Lenovo universal easel, and the Amazon Basics multi-angle stand. These stands are both budget and device friendly.

Whether designing and creating a digital masterpiece on your tablet or just browsing free books on your Kindle e-reader, choose the best stand to make the most out of your device.