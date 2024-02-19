The best T-Mobile phone plans give you access to the carrier’s massive 5G network with enough data to actually use it, while avoiding paying for features you don’t need.

T-Mobile’s plans, for the most part, offer unlimited data with access to all of the carrier’s 5G bands with differences coming down mainly to premium data, hotspot data, and plan extras. If you’re not careful, it’s easy to end up paying for a lot of extras you never use while trying to get the data you do.

If you’ve been looking at all of the best cell phone plans available, there are plenty of carriers using the T-Mobile network, but if you want T-Mobile’s best speeds and highest priority data, you’ll want one of the carrier’s postpaid plans, so you can use one of the best T-Mobile phones with all the speed and data you need.

Best plans to use on T-Mobile

T-Mobile Go5G Best Overall Tons of data with multi-line savings Go5G is T-Mobile’s sensible middle child with plenty of data for the vast majority of users, data for when you travel, and high-quality streaming at 720p resolution. Taxes and fees are included, and with multi-line discounts, this plan is one of T-Mobile’s most competitive. 5G Yes Premium data 100GB Data cap None International calling Flat-rate calling International texting Included International roaming 215+ countries Hotspot data 15GB Taxes and fees Included Pros Plenty of premium data for most at 100GB

Up to 720p streaming for videos

Taxes and fees are included Cons Videos stream at 480p by default

No phone upgrade perks

ScamShield Premium not included From $75/month

Unlimited data plans offer some peace of mind in that they’re not going to suddenly leave you stranded without a connection, but the fact of the matter is that most of us don’t need all that much data. For even a relatively heavy user, T-Mobile’s Go5G plan with 100GB premium data, and unlimited data at a slightly lower priority after that, is plenty. You get 5G speeds as fast as T-Mobile can deliver them for the first 100GB of usage each month, and if you manage to use it all, you still get solid 5G speeds with more variation depending on how crowded the network is.

Besides that, the plan comes with 15GB of high-speed hotspot data so you can stream and download on your laptop or tablet without paying for another plan. This isn’t a ton of data, but if you spend most of your time on your home Wi-Fi connection, it can be plenty to keep you connected on the go. Not only that, but after that 15GB of high-speed data is used, you still get unlimited 3G speeds which is enough for messaging, light browsing, and email.

Taxes and fees are included with this plan, so the price you see is the price you pay, which is a breath of fresh air on a postpaid plan. There’s also a $5 autopay discount bringing the price down to $75 for a single line. The best way to save is to bring as many lines as possible, with T-Mobile offering the third line free for new customers. If you bring two or three lines, Go5G comes in at $130 per month, with four lines costing $155 per month.

T-Mobile Essentials Saver Best value Plenty of domestic data for most T-Mobile’s cheapest postpaid plan is called Essentials Saver and it’s a strong value for customers with one or two lines. You get a solid 50GB of premium data and even 3G-speed hotspot usage. Video stream quality takes a cut to SD quality, but for many people, this is a worthwhile sacrifice on a phone screen. 5G Yes Premium data 50GB Data cap None International calling Flat-rate calling International texting Yes International roaming Texting Hotspot data Unlimited 3G speed Taxes and fees Extra Pros Solid 50GB of premium data

Cheap pricing for one or two lines

Full 5G access Cons Taxes and fees not includes

Video streaming quality low at SD

Not a great deal for families with three or more lines From $50/month

T-Mobile’s Essentials Saver plan is its cheapest for one or two lines, but it still comes with a respectable 50GB of premium 5G data and 3G-speed hotspot data. That 50GB of data seems a lot lower than the other plans at T-Mobile, but this is one of this plan’s most minor sacrifices in real-world usage since quite a few people don’t need that much data at all, and your home Wi-Fi usage doesn’t count towards your data usage. One thing to note is that, unlike Verizon and AT&T, all T-Mobile customers get access to the full 5G network including low-band, mid-band, and high-band spectrum.

This plan lacks nearly all international features except for the ability to text international numbers from home. Videos stream at SD resolutions, which will look a bit blurry on a large phone screen but won’t bother many people.

Keep in mind that this plan doesn’t include taxes and fees, you’ll be looking at a few more dollars per month on top of the sticker price. It’s also worth noting that these fees could increase, and you’re responsible for the difference. Still, there’s an autopay discount which brings the price down to $50 per month for a single line and $80 for two lines. If you’re bringing three or more lines, however, the standard Essentials plans start to make more sense.

T-Mobile Essentials Best family value Save even more with multiple lines If you’re bringing three or more lines to T-Mobile and want the cheapest data you can get, T-Mobile’s Essential plan is the best bet. It gets 50GB of premium data, 3G-speed hotspot data, and even a few international features like usage in Mexico and Canada. 5G Yes Premium data 50GB Data cap None International calling Flat-rate calling International texting Yes Hotspot data Unlimited 3G speed Taxes and fees Extra International roaming Texting Pros Low price for multi-line accounts

Solid 50GB of premium data

Full 5G access Cons Taxes and fees not included

Video streaming quality low at SD From $60/month

If you’re considering the cheap Essentials Saver plan but have more than a couple of lines, the standard Essentials plan makes more sense. While pricier at one or two lines for not a lot more, thanks to a third-line free promotion and special four-line pricing for four to six lines, it’s the better deal for families. Compared to the above Essential Saver plan, you get a handful of flat-rate international options added in but, most importantly, four lines come in at just $100 per month with five lines at $125.

This plan still has 50GB of premium data with unlimited 3G-speed hotspot data. Video streams are still unimpressive at SD quality, but fine enough for the kids watching 12 hours of Roblox videos on a road trip. While both Essentials and Essentials Saver can send international texts for free, Essentials comes with usage in Mexico and Canada, and Simple Global flat-rate international calling and testing.

T-Mobile Go5G Next Best for phone upgrades Upgrade your phone every year If you like upgrading your phone with the latest model every single year, T-Mobiles Go5G Next is a good plan for you. With this plan, you’re upgrade-ready every year and will have access to the same offers as new customers. If you upgrade every year, this plan could be worth the premium price. 5G Yes Premium data Unlimited Data cap None International calling Flat-rate calling International texting Included International roaming 5GB high-speed data in 215+ countries Hotspot data 50GB Taxes and fees Inlcuded Pros Upgrade-ready every year with full discounts

Unlimited premium data

Apple TV+, Netflix, and Hulu are included Cons Very expensive

Hotspot data is lower than premium plans from other carriers From $100/month

T-Mobile’s top premium plan for heavy users is called Go5G Next and it comes with unlimited premium data, but only really makes sense for those who want to always be using the latest tech. Go5G Next’s main feature is being upgrade-ready every single year compared to the typical two and three-year payment plan cycles on most other plans. Besides that, T-Mobile also gives customers on this plan the same phone offers as new customers, so they can take advantage of deals like buy one get one free credits.

Besides the phone upgrades, Go5G Next has all of T-Mobile’s best features including unlimited premium 5G data, 50GB of hotspot data, and taxes and fees included. While the 50GB of hotspot data is ample for most people, it’s worth mentioning that Verizon and AT&T’s top plans offer 60GB of hotspot data. Luckily, on-phone usage is basically unrestricted with unlimited premium 5G data and 4K streaming video quality. If you’re traveling internationally, you get 5GB of high-speed data in another country and in-flight Wi-Fi on the way there on equipped plans from Alaskan Airlines, American, Delta, and United.

Taxes and fees are included on this plan, which is a nice touch given its price, which starts at $100 for a single line, going up to $170 for two lines, $180 for three lines, and $225 for four lines. There’s also a $35 activation fee when you upgrade your phone, so some extra money will need to come out of pocket. That being said, Apple TV+, Netflix, and Hulu are all included in the price, so at least you’ll have plenty to stream as soon as you finish setting up your new phone.

T-Mobile Magenta 55+ Best value Don't forget your 55+ discount Most T-Mobile plans are available at a discount for seniors, but the older Magenta plan still offers the most compelling package with 100GB of premium data, 5GB of hotspot data, and a handful of streaming perks. 5G Yes Premium data 100GB Data cap None International calling Flat-rate calling International texting Inlcuded International roaming 5GB in 11 countries, unlimited at 256Kbps in 215+ countries Hotspot data 5GB Taxes and fees Included Pros Plenty of data with 100GB of premium data

Unlimited international usage with 5GB of high-speed data

Available with up to four lines Cons Videos stream at 480p

Only 5GB of hotspot data From $50/month

If you’ve just turned 55, you’re not old yet, but that doesn’t mean you need to turn down discounts. The Magenta 55+ plan is a solid deal for seniors who still want high-speed data and have up to four lines to bring to their account. Based on T-Mobile's older, and still available, Magenta plan, you get 100GB of premium data, 5GB of high-speed hotspot data, and taxes and fees are included. Videos are limited to SD quality, which isn’t too big of a deal for someone with reading glasses.

Netflix with ads is included for free, so you can stream shows at home or on your phone. Six months of Apple TV+ is also included, which is plenty of time to binge-watch a few shows. If you fly somewhere, you get four full in-flight Wi-Fi settings on supported planes at Alaskan, American, Delta, and United flights. Once abroad, you get unlimited usage with 5GB of high-speed data in a handful of countries including Canada and Mexico with 256Kbps speeds in 210+ other countries.

T-Mobile offers a 55+ version of most of its plans, but Magenta still offers some of its best value, especially if you have two or more lines. Unlike some other carriers, T-Mobile allows up to four lines on its Magenta and higher 55+ plans, so you can still save with your family or friends. With four lines, Magenta 55+ comes in at $20 less than Magenta, so it’s worth taking advantage of this discount.

T-Mobile Go5G Plus Best for streamers Streaming services included If you watch a lot of streaming video, you need a plan that can keep up with high-quality video, and enough premium data to keep it locked at HD resolutions. This plan also comes with Apple TV+ and Netflix included so you’re ready to stream right off the bat. 5G Yes Premium data Unlimited Data cap None International calling Flat-rate calling International texting Inlcluded International roaming 5GB of high-speed data in 215+ countries, 15GB high-speed data in Mexico and Canada Hotspot data 50GB Taxes and fees Included Pros Unlimited premium data

Video streaming at 4K resolutions

Apple TV+ and Netflix are included

Phone upgrades every two years Cons Hulu isn't included

Quite expensive for one line From $90/month

If most of the videos you stream are in an app on your phone, you want a plan with plenty of streaming perks and a phone that can handle it. Go5G Plus isn’t T-Mobile’s top plan, but it isn’t far off with unlimited premium data and 50GB of high-speed hotspot data. It comes with Netflix Standard with ads, and Apple TV+, so you’ve got two apps full of shows ready to stream as soon as you get set up. With up to 4K video streaming supported on the plan, you’ll be able to get the most out of these streaming apps on your phone’s screen.

Like Go5G Next, you also get the same phone offers as new customers and you’re upgrade-ready in two years. If you choose one of the best Android phones, you can easily get two good years out of it without significant slowdown. With Go5G Plus, you can be sure you have a phone with the latest features and full support for the 5G network.

Go5G Plus costs $90 per month for a single line with autopay discounts. For two and three lines, it costs $150 per month thanks to a promotion making the third line free. Finally, four lines bring it to $185 per month. Keep in mind that if you get a new phone and take advantage of the biannual upgrade, you’ll pay a $35 activation fee with the new phone.

Make the most of T-Mobile 5G with the right plan

T-Mobile is one of the best overall carriers thanks to its massive 5G network allowing it to be competitive on data and coverage. It’s not perfect, with activation fees for new phones, which felt out of favor even when Sprint was still around, but as a one-time fee for phone upgrades, it’s tolerable.

One thing T-Mobile excels at is discounts for military members and veterans, first responders, and 55+ customers. If you’re in the military, a veteran, or first responder, the top pick, Go5G, is $15 cheaper for a single line and $35 cheaper if you’ve got four lines. If you qualify, thank you — and this is definitely a discount you should remember to activate. When it comes to 55+ plans, be sure to make sure the 55+ version is the cheapest before signing up. For example, Go5G 55 is $5 more than Go5G with four lines thanks to the current promotion.

Overall, the best plan for most people is the Go5G plan. This plan comes with 100GB of premium data, which the vast majority of users won’t fully use, and unlimited data after that. Video streaming quality gets a bump to 720p, which should offer plenty of clarity on a phone screen. It comes with 10GB of high-speed data if you go to Mexico or Canada, so you don’t need to worry about getting another SIM if you go on vacation. With multi-line discounts and the third-line free promotions, Go5G can be the perfect choice.