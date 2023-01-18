When you think of everything most people want their smartphone to be, it's hard not to suggest the Google Pixel 7 Pro as the top choice because it just gets so much right.

It's powerful — packed with 12GB of RAM and the Tensor G2 chipset that does a bunch of new AI software tricks possible on the phone. It's beautiful — featuring a large 6.7-inch 120Hz OLED display that's brighter than ever, and its rear camera bar still makes it stand out in a crowd of smartphones that all look like big black bricks, even if it's a bit of a controversial style.

Where the Pixel 7 Pro shines the brightest is the camera. Yes, it has the same 50MP primary sensor from last year's Pixel, but it's able to crop in at 2x this year with incredible results. The ultra-wide lens has been upgraded to a much wider field-of-view (which earns it the name of "ultra-wide"), which helps the Pixel 7 Pro exclusive Macro Mode. One of the biggest reasons smartphone camera enthusiasts want the Pro over the base Pixel 7 is the telephoto lens that can shoot with a 5x zoom and can go up to 30x digital zoom using Super Res Mode, allowing you to get closer to your subjects than ever before.

If you're going with T-Mobile as your provider for your Pixel 7 Pro, you'll be happy to know that the phone does support 5G, both sub6 and mmWave, so in theory, it should be able to take advantage of T-Mobile's vast 5G network. In addition, advanced calling features like Call Screening, Hold for Me, and Direct My Call — all powered by Google's AI — make it one of the best devices to make or take your calls on. It's available from T-Mobile for $0 down on a 24-month plan (conditions may apply) if you don't want to buy it outright for $899.

Read More