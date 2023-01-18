When it comes to your choice of wireless carriers here in the U.S., the magenta-clad T-Mobile is a strong contender for many people, even though it's a bit smaller than Verizon or AT&T. However, since merging with Sprint, T-Mobile has been doing a lot of work on expanding its 5G network and making itself an even stronger competitor in the market.
If you've decided on T-Mobile as your wireless service provider, you may wonder what phones are best for the service. The good news is that T-Mobile works with many of the best Android phones available today, so you'll have plenty of options to choose from. Here are our recommendations for the best T-Mobile phones.
1. Google Pixel 7 Pro
When you think of everything most people want their smartphone to be, it's hard not to suggest the Google Pixel 7 Pro as the top choice because it just gets so much right.
It's powerful — packed with 12GB of RAM and the Tensor G2 chipset that does a bunch of new AI software tricks possible on the phone. It's beautiful — featuring a large 6.7-inch 120Hz OLED display that's brighter than ever, and its rear camera bar still makes it stand out in a crowd of smartphones that all look like big black bricks, even if it's a bit of a controversial style.
Where the Pixel 7 Pro shines the brightest is the camera. Yes, it has the same 50MP primary sensor from last year's Pixel, but it's able to crop in at 2x this year with incredible results. The ultra-wide lens has been upgraded to a much wider field-of-view (which earns it the name of "ultra-wide"), which helps the Pixel 7 Pro exclusive Macro Mode. One of the biggest reasons smartphone camera enthusiasts want the Pro over the base Pixel 7 is the telephoto lens that can shoot with a 5x zoom and can go up to 30x digital zoom using Super Res Mode, allowing you to get closer to your subjects than ever before.
If you're going with T-Mobile as your provider for your Pixel 7 Pro, you'll be happy to know that the phone does support 5G, both sub6 and mmWave, so in theory, it should be able to take advantage of T-Mobile's vast 5G network. In addition, advanced calling features like Call Screening, Hold for Me, and Direct My Call — all powered by Google's AI — make it one of the best devices to make or take your calls on. It's available from T-Mobile for $0 down on a 24-month plan (conditions may apply) if you don't want to buy it outright for $899.
- SoC: Google Tensor G2
- Display: 6.7-inch QHD+ OLED, 120Hz, LTPO
- RAM: 12GB
- Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
- Battery: 5,000mAh
- Ports: USB-C
- Operating System: Android 13
- Front camera: 10.8MP, f/2.2, 92.8° FoV
- Rear cameras: 50MP wide (f/1.85), 12MP ultrawide (f/2.2, 125.8° FoV), 48MP telephoto (f/3.5, 5x optical zoom)
- Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6e, 5G (sub6 / mmWave)
- Dimensions: 162.9 x 76.6 x 8.9mm
- Weight: 212g
- Charging: 23W wired with Google 30W USB-C charger, up to 23W wireless with Pixel Stand, 12W wireless with compatible Qi chargers
- IP Rating: IP68
- Price: $899 USD
2. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
Are big phones, with big displays, lots of features, and all the power you can cram into a smartphone, your cup of tea? If so, we suggest the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra as your next daily driver.
Samsung's premium flagship device features a huge 6.8-inch screen that is also the best display on a smartphone right now. With a variable refresh rate that can get up to 120Hz, content looks sharp and crisp, and animations look smoother than ever. Not to mention, the OLED panel is the best at showing contrast and colors, making it a superb phone for watching your favorite content.
While the four-camera array (108 MP f/1.8 primary, 12 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide, 10 MP f/2.4 3x telephoto, 10 MP f/4.9 10x telephoto) on the rear offers a ton of versatility for anyone who loves shooting pics, it may be even better for fans of taking videos. The S22 Ultra can shoot in 8K, which is just an incredible tool to have in your pocket at all times. Add in the fact you can take the training wheels off at any time and enter Pro shooting mode for more ultimate control over how your photos look, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra makes an impeccable camera phone.
At $1,200, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is not very affordable, but T-Mobile does have the option to put it on a 24-month plan with $0 down, which might make it easier to afford. Plus, at the time of writing, T-Mobile is even offering some deals that could give you a free pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, depending on your plan. Not bad if you're looking for something to sweeten the pot.
- SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
- Display: 6.8-inch 1440 x 3088 AMOLED @ 120Hz (variable)
- RAM: 8GB, 12GB
- Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
- Battery: 5,000mAh
- Operating System: Android 12 with One UI 4.1
- Front camera: 40MP f/2.2, 26mm
- Rear cameras: 108 MP f/1.8 primary, 12 MP f/2.2 ultrawide, 10 MP f/2.4 3x telephoto, 10 MP f/4.9 10x telephoto,
- Connectivity: 5G mmWave and sub6; Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e; Bluetooth 5.2
- Dimensions: 163.3mm x 77.9mm x 8.9mm
- Weight: 229 grams
- Charging: 45W wired, 15W wireless (Qi)
- IP Rating: IP68
- Price: Starting at $1,199
- Micro SD card support: No
- Stylus type: S Pen
3. OnePlus Nord N20 5G
At launch, the OnePlus Nord N20 5G was a T-Mobile exclusive, and it proved to be one of the best budget Android phones you can buy. Despite OnePlus's recent stumbles in the smartphone space, this budget phone does everything you need.
It's powered by the Snapdragon 695, which may not have all the bells and whistles you see in many of today's flagships, but it still packs a fair punch. It moves through OnePlus' OxygenOS quite smoothly and can handle most of your daily tasks. Casual games and even some older, less intensive big titles are still capable of running well — you just likely can't handle the newest and hottest games too well.
The display may not be as smooth looking as more expensive phones because it's capped at 60Hz, but it is a 1080p OLED screen, meaning you get those vibrant colors and pure blacks that are so important for viewing content. Plus, with about 10 hours of screen-on time on a single charge, the slightly less capable screen gives you a decent boost in battery performance.
It's not all roses, as you are bound to notice some compromises in a phone this affordable. For instance, the camera isn't fantastic, but it does a decent job if all you care about is posting on social media and couldn't care less about the finer details in a photo.
If you don't need a fancy phone and want to save some money, you can buy the phone outright from T-Mobile for only $282, making this a fantastic budget phone. Of course, T-Mobile will offer you a 24-month plan with $0 down and fairly low monthly payments if you don't want to buy it outright.
- SoC: Snapdragon 695
- Display: 6.43" 1080x2400 (20:9) OLED 60Hz
- RAM: 6GB RAM
- Storage: 128GB, microSD expandable
- Battery: 4500mAh
- Operating System: Oxygen OS 11 (Android 11)
- Front camera: 16MP f/2.4
- Rear cameras: 64MP f/1.79 Primary, 2MP f/2.4 Macro, 2MP f/2.4 Monochrome
- Connectivity: 5G (Sub-6GHz), LTE, Wi-Fi (dual-band, up to ac), Bluetooth 5.1, NFC
- Dimensions: 159.9 x 73.2 x 7.5 mm, 173g
- IP Rating: IP52
- Price: From $300
4. Google Pixel 7
While we think the Pro version of this year's Pixel is certainly worth its value, if it's a little out of your reach, the base Pixel 7 isn't too shabby either.
Available from T-Mobile with $0 down on a 24-month plan, the Pixel 7 offers a lot of what the Pro model provides, like improved cameras, the next-gen Tensor G2 chipset, and Google's wonderfully feature-filled software that makes the Pixel series run so smoothly.
The screen is a little worse than its big brother's, but the Google Pixel 7 still features all those fantastic call features powered by Google's excellent AI.
- SoC: Google Tensor G2
- Display: 6.3-inch FHD+ OLED, 90Hz
- RAM: 8GB
- Storage: 128GB, 256GB
- Battery: 4,355mAh
- Ports: USB-C
- Operating System: Android 13
- Front camera: 10.8MP, f/2.2, 92.8° FoV
- Rear cameras: 50MP wide (f/1.85), 12MP ultrawide (f/2.2, 114° FoV)
- Connectivity: 5G (sub6 / mmWave) Wi-Fi 6e, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2
- Dimensions: 155.6 x 73.2 x 8.7mm
- Weight: 197g
- Charging: 20W wired, up to 20W wireless
- IP Rating: IP68
- Price: From $599 USD
5. Moto G Stylus
The Moto G Stylus (2022) is one of the more unique budget Androids on the market, thanks to the titular stylus tucked away inside the phone, much like the expensive and premium Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. If you like using a stylus or love the handy integration that Motorola has included in its software, it's not a bad option.
The battery life is pretty stellar, and with moderate use, you'll likely get a full day (if not even two full days) out of it before you need a charge. Of course, this will depend on how you use your phone, but it's nice to know that you won't be rushing for an outlet every time you leave the house. On the flip side, the charging is quite slow at only 10W, so it will take a while to juice up when you need power.
T-Mobile offers the phone for $300, but monthly payments over two years will net you a reasonable monthly payment of around $13, and you won't have to pay any money upfront. It's a good deal for what you get, but Motorola doesn't have the best software support as the Moto G Stylus (2022) launched with Android 11 and will be upgraded to Android 12, but that's it as far as major operating system updates go. You'll still get security patches for three years, but after that, it won't be supported anymore, which is something to consider if you're looking for a phone that will be in your pocket for a long time.
- SoC: MediaTek Helio G88
- Display: 6.8" 1080p IPS LCD, 90Hz
- RAM: 6GB
- Storage: 128GB, expandable by microSD
- Battery: 5,000mAh
- Front camera: 16MP
- Rear cameras: 50MP Primary, 8MP Wide, 2MP Depth
- Dimensions: 170.2 x 75.9 x 9.5mm
- Colors: Twilight Blue, Metallic Rose
- Weight: 216g
- Charging: 10W wired
- IP Rating: IP52
- Price: $300
6. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
T-Mobile offers you the chance to jump into the world of foldable phones with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, and if you want to commit to a 36-month payment plan, you can even get it with $0 upfront. Otherwise, buying it outright will cost you at least $1,800, depending on which model you get.
There's no doubt the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is expensive, yet it's hard not to be impressed by its hardware and performance. Plus, it makes good on its promise of being a tablet and a smartphone that you can have in your (large) pocket. Folded up, the phone presents a normal display with a typical hole-punch camera cutout, but with that hinge, you can fold it open to have a 7.6-inch tablet in your hands. All the screens are impressive as well, offering a 120Hz refresh rate, making scrolling as smooth as ever.
On top of its impressive and unique hardware, it is still a great phone inside too. With a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and 12GM of RAM, you can use this phone as a productivity workhorse, thus its design in the first place. Of course, compared to more traditional phones, there are some trade-offs. Battery life is a little worse when you're running a screen that big, and the cameras are pretty good but not quite as great as we know Samsung puts on its standard flagships.
- SoC: Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
- Display: 7.6" 2176 x 1812 120Hz OLED primary, 6.2" 2316 x 904 120Hz OLED cover display
- RAM: 12GB
- Storage: 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB
- Battery: 4,400mAh
- Ports: 1x USB Type-C
- Operating System: Android 12L (OneUI 4.1.1)
- Front camera: 4MP f/1.8 under-display camera (80˚ FoV, 2.0μm pixels), 10MP f/2.2 cover display camera (85˚ FoV, 1.22μm pixels)
- Rear cameras: 50 MP f/1.8 wide-angle (85˚ FoV, OIS, 1.0μm pixels), 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide (123˚ FoV, 1.12μm pixels), 10MP f/2.4 telephoto (36˚ FoV, OIS, 1.0μm pixels)
- Connectivity: 5G (inc mmWave), LTE, up to Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC
- Others: Up to dual SIMs, eSIM, wireless reverse charging/PowerShare, side-mounted capacitive FP sensor
- Dimensions: 67.1 x 155.1 x 15.8 mm folded (tapering to one edge), 130.1 x 115.1 x 6.3 mm unfolded, 263g
- Colors: Graygreen, Phantom Black, Beige, Burgundy
- IP Rating: IPX8
- Price: Starting at $1,800
- Stylus type: S Pen supported
7. iPhone 14 Pro
T-Mobile isn't going to leave Apple users out in the cold, and if you like the iPhone, we'd suggest the iPhone 14 Pro. Even though it would cost you $1,000 to buy outright, the magenta carrier does offer the ability to put $0 down if you opt to make monthly payments for two years.
When it comes to using the phone, the iPhone 14 Pro is a delight. Apple's A16 Bionic chipset is just as speedy as any other top-end chip in the game, meaning you don't have to worry about your favorite apps and games not running smoothly. While there's no doubt Apple's iOS is way more locked down and a tad blander than all the different versions of Android, iOS 16 is probably the most customizable iPhone software ever.
The screen is absolutely gorgeous and has a viable refresh rate that reaches up to 120Hz making all content look great whether you're watching YouTube or scrolling the latest news. I know it seems like a gimmick (and it is a little bit), but Dynamic Island has been a bright spot on the iPhone 14 Pro, and as more developers include support for it in their apps, it's only going to get better.
- SoC: Apple A16 Bionic
- Display: 6.1‑inch OLED display
- RAM: 6GB of RAM
- Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
- Ports: Lightning
- Operating System: iOS 16
- Front camera: TrueDepth Camera: 12MP ƒ/1.9 aperture
- Rear cameras: Main: 48MP ƒ/1.78 aperture; Ultrawide: 12MP ƒ/2.2 aperture; Telephoto: 12MP ƒ/1.78 aperture
- Connectivity: 5G (sub6 and mmWave), 4G LTE, Wi-Fi-6,
- IP Rating: IP68
- Price: From $1,000
8. Asus Zenfone 9
The Asus Zenfone 9 might be the best surprise in the smartphone market in quite some time. This is a relatively small phone by today's standards, with a screen size of only 5.9 inches, making it easy to use one-handed. The small flagship market isn't particularly booming with competition, and the Zenfone 9 quickly makes a case for being the best compact phone you can buy right now.
Thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, it's got the power that all the bigger phones have. Plus, the 8GB or 16GB of RAM available isn't too shabby, either. You don't have to sacrifice performance just because you prefer a small phone, and you don't need to have a crappy screen, thanks to the 120HZ OLED display on the Zenfone 9.
While we love the Zenfone 9 for daring to be a little different and filling a niche so well, there is a major caveat when considering the Zenfone 9 for use on T-Mobile. It doesn't seem to be certified for T-Mobile, but Asus told us that the phone works on T-Mobile, and we haven't been made aware of any major issues preventing users from using the phone with the magenta network. Still, that does mean you can't get it from T-Mobile directly, but you'll likely have to buy it outright and bring it over to the carrier if you want it. Pricing starts at around $700, so with no monthly payment option available from T-Mobile, you'll need to be okay with spending the money upfront.
- SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
- Display: 5.9" OLED, 2400 x 1080 (20:9) @ 120Hz
- Battery: 4,300mAh
- Ports: USB 2.0 (Type-C), 3.5mm audio
- Operating System: ZenUI 9 w/ Android 12
- Front camera: 12MP f/2.45 Sony IMX663
- Rear cameras: 50MP f/1.9 Sony IMX766 w/ 6-axis stabilization,12MP f/2.2 Sony IMX363 ultrawide (113°)
- Connectivity: 5G (Sub-6GHz), LTE (4G), HSPA (3G), Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC
- Dimensions: 146.5 x 68.1 x 9.1 mm
- Colors: Midnight Black, Moonlight White, Starry Blue, Sunset Red
- Weight: 169 grams
- Charging: 30W PD3.0 PPS w/ Quick Charge 4 Adapter
- IP Rating: IP68
- Price: $700, $750, and $800
- RAM and Storage: 8GB LPDDR5 RAM + 128GB UFS3.1 storage / 8GB+256GB / 16GB+256GB
- Micro SD card support: No
Which T-Mobile phone should you buy?
With T-Mobile being one of the big three carriers in the U.S., it's not hard to find a great phone that works on its network. Plus, with an extra focus on building out its 5G network, it's bound to get even better for the best 5G phones now and in the future.
It's hard to beat the entire package that comes with the Google Pixel 7 Pro; it's just a great phone. With all the power and performance you expect from a flagship, plus a superb camera system that continues to impress with each tweak Google makes, it's hard not to view the Pixel 7 Pro as the best T-Mobile smartphone for most people.
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is the phone for people who want big, powerful phones with fantastic displays. With all that screen real estate to work with and the inclusion of a stylus, it's an excellent phone for getting some real tasks done. The fact that you can get it from T-Mobile with $0 down is pretty great for a phone with such a high price tag.
Lastly, T-Mobile OnePlus Nord N20 5G is a budget phone with a lot of value. It's powerful enough to handle all your daily tasks but still robust enough to make any casual gamer happy, even if it can't run the latest and greatest titles. In addition, it's a very affordable 5G-compatible phone, which is bound to be attractive to anyone looking for something new that won't break the bank.