A search for "survival games" on the Play Store used to bring up dozens of low-budget cookie-cutter zombie titles, but now there are plenty of fascinating games to explore. From pixelated sandboxes to cell-shaded platformers, there's an extraordinary range of options out there. Even if you're a casual gamer, there are games that reward careful thinking and strategy over fast-paced action.

The diversity of survival games can mean it's a challenge to find the one that's best for you, so we've sifted through the junk and brought you nine of our favorites.

1. Don't Starve

Don't Starve is a charming yet uncompromising survival game. While the graphics might be at home in a children's book, there is nothing childish about the harsh environment you'll find yourself in. You play Wilson, a scientist trapped in a mysterious world, forced to scavenge and craft to survive.

Don't Starve encourages exploration and experimentation. It's a terrifying experience the first time your fire goes out, as you'll spend your last few moments listening to the sounds of monsters gnawing at your bones. But once you've got a few gruesome deaths under your belt you'll be fending off the horrors of the nights with ease.

2. Minecraft

Minecraft appears on a lot of our best Android games roundups, and for good reason: it's a game that lets players play how they want, whether they like to build peacefully or prefer to test the limits of their survival skills. But while there are plenty of ways to play the gam, Survival mode is the purest Minecraft experience.

Minecraft's Survival mode puts you at the mercy of creepy monsters as you explore and build. Death is brutal and frequent, but the rewards are always worth it. It's a fantastic cooperative survival experience too, so grab a friend to join you in your adventure.

3. The Bonfire: Forsaken Lands

The Bonfire: Forsaken Lands tasks you with building a settlement in a snowy, hostile world. You'll manage workers, resources, and construction projects to ensure your settlement lasts another day. It's not just the weather, though: hostile monsters will regularly snack on your vulnerable settlers.

Unlike games such as Don't Starve, The Bonfire: Forsaken Lands is a relatively relaxed experience. While you will certainly experience moments of frantic activity, the emphasis is on idle simulation and carefully thought out strategy. Note that while the game is free to download, it requires an in-app purchase of $3.99 to continue past Day 6.

4. This War of Mine

This War of Mine provides a human perspective on warfare rarely seen in video games. You manage a group of civilians attempting to survive in a war-torn city, avoiding snipers and hostile scavengers to collect resources. The lives of your people must be weighed against the necessities of survival, forcing you to make heart-wrenching decisions to move forwards.

This War of Mine follows a day/night cycle, where you spend the day managing your shelter, and the night gathering resources. This creates a comfortable rhythm to the game, where you are constantly planning for the next opportunity. As entertaining as the gameplay is, though, it doesn't attempt to gloss over the tragedies it represents.

5. Crashlands

Crashlands is a wonderfully silly game that meshes survival and RPG elements to create an addicting experience. Your goal is to help galactic trucker Flux Dabes recover his packages after crash-landing on an alien planet. On your quest, you'll fight monsters, level up, craft tools, and, most importantly, make new friends.

Crashlands incorporates useful mechanics that help keep the focus on exploring and building. A self-sorting infinite inventory ensures you always have quick access to the tools you need. Base building is also exceptionally streamlined, allowing you to build a comfortable abode in minutes.

6. Terraria

Terraria is a survival game that encourages building and exploring above all else. Death is a minor inconvenience rather than a significant setback at the default difficulty. Terraria wants you to take your time and explore the world, which is jam-packed full of funky enemies and intriguing weapons. While the difficulty can be ramped up, it's worth taking your time to explore the world and unlock all its secrets.

Terraria is a great choice for anyone who prefers a more relaxed approach to their survival games. Take your time to craft weapons, build fantastic structures, and trade with NPCs for valuable items. There are no urgent missions, and there's nothing stopping you from whiling away the hours digging the biggest hole imaginable.

7. Survive

Survive feels similar to the text-based adventure games of old. While you will frequently encounter difficult decisions, the relaxed pace of the game helps it feel manageable and not overwhelming. Rather than moving a character around the world, you will interact with them by navigating menus and tapping buttons. It's quite refreshing; the focus on text means there are no weak gameplay elements hiding behind fancy graphics or animations.

It's perfect for people who enjoy a tough mental challenge as dying in Survive is just one wrong decision away. The game can feel a little short on content at times, but the high difficulty bar and multiple endings will keep you coming back for more.

8. Out There: Ω Edition

Out There is a game that pits you and your spaceship against the environment. There are no bad guys or monsters to contend with, just the capricious whims of alien worlds. It's a roguelike game, so once you die it's game over. But a procedurally generated galaxy, multiple endings, and numerous spaceships make each playthrough different.

Out There is a thoroughly immersive experience that's packed to the brim with narrative tidbits that bring the galaxy to life. It's a fantastic choice if you want a survival game that isn't just about killing things, and love the feeling of escaping death by the skin of your teeth.

9. Mini DAYZ

DAYZ is one of the most famous PC survival games around, and while Mini DAYZ swaps out polygons for pixels and a top-down camera it is the same experience at heart. In Mini DAYZ, you are dropped into a wasteland populated by zombies and other players. You'll have to manage hunger and thirst, scavenge supplies, and build a sturdy base in order to survive. Other players might help, but just be careful they don't betray you.

Mini DAYZ is perfect for people who prefer a touch of multiplayer PvP in their survival games. There are no objectives other than survival, but you'll unlock more perks, upgrades, and achievements the longer you last.

Survival games bring in elements from all genres, from RPGs to platformers. There's a game for all types of players in this list, but don't be afraid to try something new, games like Out There and Crashlands are masterpieces that should be tried by everyone at least once. If you're in the mood to try something a little different, perhaps a word game would be a nice change of pace?

