Survival games for Android comprise one of the most diverse genres available. From ultra-realistic zombie games to pixelated sandboxes, you can get a completely different experience with each game. But in the end, they are all survival games, and that means death. Sometimes lots of it.

The phrase "Android survival games" might conjure images of dozens of cookie-cutter zombie titles — but fortunately, there are plenty of carefully designed survival games out there, from ported classics like Don't Starve to original mobile games like The Bonfire: Forsaken Lands.

The diversity of survival games can mean it's a challenge to find the one that's best for you, so we've sifted through the junk and brought you nine of the best.

Don't Starve

Don't Starve is a charming yet uncompromising survival game. While the graphics might be at home in a children's book, there is nothing childish about the harsh environment you'll find yourself in. You play Wilson, a scientist trapped in a mysterious world, forced to scavenge and craft to survive.

Don't Starve encourages exploration and experimentation. It'll certainly take a few attempts before you figure out how to progress beyond your simple campfire. It's a uniquely terrifying experience. If your fire goes out and the darkness closes in, you'll spend your last few moments listening to the sounds of monsters gnawing at your bones.

Minecraft

Minecraft appears on a lot of our best Android games roundups, for good reason. It's a game that lets players play how they want, whether they like to build peacefully or to test the limits of their survival skills. But while there are plenty of ways to play, the Survival mode is the purest Minecraft experience.

Minecraft's Survival mode puts you at the mercy of creepy monsters as you explore and build. Death is brutal and frequent, but the rewards are always worth it. It's a fantastic cooperative survival experience too, so grab a friend to join you in your adventure.

The Bonfire: Forsaken Lands

The Bonfire: Forsaken Lands tasks you with building a settlement in a snowy, hostile world. You'll manage workers, resources, and construction projects to ensure your settlement lasts another day. It's not just the weather, though: hostile monsters will constantly attempt to snack on your population.

Unlike games such as Don't Starve, The Bonfire: Forsaken Lands is a relatively relaxed experience. While you will certainly experience moments of frantic activity, the emphasis is on idle simulation and carefully thought out strategy. Note that while the game is free to download, it requires an in app purchase of $3.99 to continue past Day 6.

This War of Mine

This War of Mine provides a human perspective on warfare rarely seen in video games. You manage a group of civilians attempting to survive in a war-torn city, avoiding snipers and hostile scavengers to collect resources. The lives of your people must be weighed against the necessities of survival, forcing you to make genuinely heart-wrenching decisions.

This War of Mine follows a day/night cycle, where you spend the day managing your shelter, and the night gathering resources. This creates a comfortable rhythm to the game, where you are constantly planning for the next opportunity. As entertaining as the gameplay is, though, it's also a powerful game that doesn't attempt to gloss over its serious subject matter.

Crashlands

Crashlands is a wonderfully silly game that meshes survival and RPG elements to create an addicting experience. Your goal is to help galactic trucker Flux Dabes recover his packages after crash-landing on an alien planet. On your quest, you'll fight monsters, level up, craft tools, and, most importantly, make new friends.

Crashlands incorporates useful mechanics that help keep the focus on exploring and building. A self-sorting infinite inventory ensures you have the tools you need, without having to spend ages sorting through items. Base building is also streamlined, allowing you to build a comfortable abode in minutes.

Terraria

Terraria is a survival game that encourages building and exploring above all else. Death is a minor inconvenience rather than a significant setback at the default difficulty. Terraria wants you to take your time and explore the world, which is jam-packed full of funky enemies and intriguing weapons. While the difficulty can be ramped up, it's worth taking your time to experience the content first.

Terraria is a great choice for anyone who prefers a more relaxed approach to their survival games. Craft weapons, build fantastic structures and trade with NPC's for valuable items.

Last Day on Earth

What would a list of survival games be without a zombie game? Last Day on Earth forgoes ultra-realistic graphics to provide a pleasant cell-shaded isometric experience. While there isn't much of a narrative beyond hungry zombies, it offers genuinely enjoyable and engaging gameplay.

Starting out in a simple shelter, you'll collect resources to fortify your house, craft weapons, and construct vehicles. While you're perfectly safe in your home, you'll be beset by a host of zombified creatures as soon as you exit. You won't be on your own: either: you can raise cute dogs that will assist you on your expeditions.

Radiation City

If a realistic survival game is your cup of tea, Radiation City is a brilliant option. Set in the city of Pripyat 40 years after the Chernobyl disaster, you must contend with zombies and creatures as you search for your missing partner. The story is surprisingly immersive, something not often seen in survival games — especially on mobile.

But Radiation City isn't just a casual exploration through real world locations, it's a challenging game that will see you reloading to checkpoints frequently. Careful preparation and planning are of the utmost importance here.

Out There: Ω Edition

Out There is a game that pits you and your spaceship against the environment. There are no bad guys or monsters to contend with, just the capricious whims of alien worlds. It's a roguelike game, so once you die it's game over. But a procedurally generated galaxy, multiple endings, and numerous spaceships make each playthrough different.

Out There is a thoroughly immersive experience that's packed to the brim with narrative tidbits that bring the galaxy to life. It's a fantastic choice if you want a survival game that isn't just about killing things, and love the experience of escaping death by the skin of your teeth.

