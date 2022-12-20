While laptops of all sorts have dominated the market for the last 15 years or so, most of them have maintained the same components and features we all know and love. But Google has changed the game since the rollout of the best Chromebooks with the integration of one key feature: the touchscreen.

Although some Chromebooks may lack the 2-in-1 function of a laptop/tablet, the majority still include the touchscreen feature, which is very useful when signing documents, drawing up quick graphs, and writing notes. To take full advantage of Chromebook's touchscreen, you'll want the perfect stylus pen to pair with it. Most USI (Universal Stylus Initiative) pens are compatible with just about any touchscreen, but with so many to choose from, it can be overwhelming.

These top stylus pens are highly-rated, user-preferred hand-picks to make sure you can find the best fit for your Chromebook.

Premium pick 1. Logitech Pen

The Logitech Pen is the perfect addition to your classroom tools. Specifically designed with students in mind, this pen is durable and can withstand drops up to 4ft. As well as being spill-resistant, this pen can handle all the typical abuse a regular pen takes. The non-slip grip keeps it comfortably in your hand, while the triangular design prevents it from rolling away and off your desk. No setup or pairing is needed for this pen, and it works with all Chromebooks and USI-compatible devices. In addition, the Logitech Pen has a battery that can last up to 15 days and is easily rechargeable with a USB-C cable. For ultimate durability and compatibility, this Pen is definitely our top choice.

Editors choice 2. Penoval USI Stylus Pen

The Penoval USI stylus pen is about the closest feeling you can get to a real pencil. The fine tip point and added tail eraser give you the real feel of a pencil with the added benefits of a stylus pen. The sleek aluminum alloy design makes it extremely comfortable to hold and prevents excessive cramping of your hand with extended use. No Bluetooth is required to use this pen, and it is widely compatible with all Chromebooks that use the USI protocol. The Penoval is also made for USB-C fast charge and when charged for just 50 minutes, the battery can give you up to 90 hours of usage time. For a lightweight stylus pen that gives you the real pencil feeling you're seeking, the Penoval USI stylus does not disappoint.

Best value 3. MEKO Universal Stylus Pen

The MEKO Universal stylus pen is quite different from the others because it isn't electronic at all. It's 100% analog with no battery, no need for charging, and no Bluetooth or pairing required. Due to its non-electronic composition, it's compatible with all Chromebooks, tablets, and touchscreen devices, making it the most versatile stylus pen around. The stainless steel and aluminum design give you a real pen feeling, and the disc tips allow for the most accurate and precise points, while the fiber tip at the back gives you that eraser feeling you're looking for. The MEKO Universal stylus pen comes in a two-pack with a couple of color options to choose from, and the pack also comes with replacement tips and nibs for the back. If you're looking for a simple stylus pen that doesn't require charging or syncing, these pens give you the best value.

4. HP Rechargeable Universal Stylus

Similar to other electronic stylus pens, the HP rechargeable universal stylus requires no Bluetooth for connectivity and is ready to go straight out of the box with just a quick charge. This pen also works with all USI-compatible devices regardless of the different operating systems or manufacturers. The versatility of the HP rechargeable makes it a great option if you're looking for a stylus that you can use on your smartphone, tablet, and Chromebook. It also uses a lithium-ion battery compatible with USB-C and can last up to 20 days on a single charge. This sleek metal stylus features a 1.6mm polyester fine-tip point for ultimate precision and includes two extra replaceable tips, so you don't have to go and buy a new pen when the tips wear down over time. The best part about this stylus pen, however, has to be the magnetic component. You can attach the magnetic pen to any metal surface on your device for easy portability and prevents you from losing the pen. While the HP rechargeable universal stylus doesn't have a rear eraser nib, the extra features compensate for it in the long run.

5. Metapen USI Stylus Pen

The Metapen USI stylus pen is another great stylus option for any Chromebooks compatible with the USI protocol. No Bluetooth or setup is required; just grab the pen and start writing away. This stylus pen is crafted with aluminum alloy for a good sturdy feel and has a smooth square shape that fits pleasantly in your hand and is less likely to roll off a desk, unlike completely round pens. The cone tip is more like a pencil than a fine-tip pen and gives you a stronger signal with no delay between your stylus and your Chromebook. You also won't need to charge this stylus pen very often as it works with USB-C fast charging and fully charges in just one hour for up to 90 hours of battery life. If you're in a rush and need to get a few notes down, a three-minute charge will give you an hour of writing time, and a five-minute charge will give you up to two additional hours. Furthermore, automatic sleep mode will kick in after five minutes of inactivity to conserve your battery to its fullest. This stylus pen can last you weeks or even months before needing another charge.

6. Maylofi Active Stylus

If you're a fan of the well-loved Apple Pencil, then the Maylofi Active stylus might be the closest thing you can get to the real deal without spending tons of money. The sturdy copper design feels like using a real pencil on paper and is about as durable as a real pencil. In addition, this stylus's waterproof and dustproof design makes it a durable option that can handle both gentle and rugged use. This stylus also has universal compatibility that works with all capacitive touchscreen devices and requires no Bluetooth for setup; just press the power button to get started. The Maylofi Active stylus lasts up to 12 hours of active use and up to 720 hours of standby time with a full charge of just 60 minutes using the USB-C fast charge. You'll also be able to conserve your battery usage with the auto shutdown, which turns off the stylus after 30 minutes of inactivity. This stylus is much more affordable than the top selections, and it's a great pencil to have in your touchscreen toolkit.

7. Andana USI Stylus

The Andana USI stylus — while still not completely compatible with all USI devices — is still an affordable option for most Chromebooks. As with any stylus pen, it's important to check the pen's compatibility on the manufacturer's website before making a purchase. The great thing about the Andana USI stylus, though, is that the manufacturer really focused on the real-life feeling of an actual pen. Because of the clip cap on the pen that lets you clip it to binders or notebooks, and the polished aluminum body, you might forget this is a stylus pen instead of an actual ink pen. The 1.5mm tip of the stylus pen gives you a precise writing point for any notes, drawings, or charts and will last you several weeks or even months with the 600-hour battery life. However, once that battery dies, the stylus is not rechargeable, so you will have to buy a new pen or purchase the required AAAA battery. Nevertheless, if you're prone to losing your stylus pens, this might be the best option as it's more affordable than the others and gives you almost all the other functions you're looking for.

8. Penyeah 4-in-1 Stylus

If you're looking for a stylus pen with a lot more versatility, the Penyeah 4-in1 stylus has you covered. The high-grade copper design gives you a great solid and durable pen that is also resistant to corrosion. Similar to the MEKO universal stylus pen, the Penyeah 4-in-1 stylus is completely analog and uses no electronic components within the pen itself. Bluetooth isn't required, no charging needed, and best of all, this stylus works with any touchscreen device. The Penyeah 4-in-1 stylus consists of a single 6.8mm clear disc tip for precision points; a 6.8mm mesh fiber tip for writing; a 5mm rubber tip for games, drawing, or anything really; and finally, the smooth black ink ballpoint pen tip that you can use on paper. The applications you can use this stylus for are practically endless. And with the feasibility of just screwing and unscrewing the tips to change over, this stylus is a must-have for any touchscreen.

Write, draw, and design your way

While laptops have gotten us a long way with the innovation of portable devices, touchscreen integration has forever changed how we use our devices. Now with Chromebooks, we have the best of both worlds: a laptop's powerful functionality combined with a touchscreen's user-friendly interface. And now we have a huge range of stylus pens to pair with them. In addition, companies like Google have optimized their programs to make them more stylus-friendly for users. The best stylus pens provide us with the most versatility, and while some of these do that well enough to make this list, others are more worthy of a top spot on the list.

The Logitech pen perfectly balances simplicity, durability, and functionality. Specially designed with students in mind, this stylus pen can handle all the roughness of a school environment. Not only is the craftsmanship on point, but the battery life and extended compatibility make the Logitech pen our premium pick for your Chromebooks. If the Logitech pen seems to be lacking a certain je ne sais quois, the Penoval USI stylus pen is sure to have everything you're looking for. The real pencil feeling of this stylus feels great in hand and performs great on-screen, too. Plus, you'll have the added benefit of the tail-end eraser and USB-C fast charging compatibility. For roughly the same price as the Logitech pen, it all comes down to the details.

Now, if you're not prepared to shell out a ton of money on a stylus pen, or you're quite prone to losing them, a more economical option might be for you. The MEKO Universal stylus pen comes in a two-pack, so you get double the value. These stylus pens are also very affordable, and because they are non-electronic, they're compatible with any touchscreen device, from smartphones to tablets and Chromebooks. Regardless of whether you want to go with a fancy or a basic value pen, always remember to verify compatibility before purchasing any stylus.