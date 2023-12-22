So, to help, we've handpicked the best stylus pens for Android tablets. And our recommendations include a diverse selection to account for different needs and use cases.

Whether you're a designer, doodler, painter, or someone who just needs to take notes on your favorite Android tablet , a stylus can help you do it all. As you can expect, there are a plethora of stylus pens on the market. But not every stylus is made equal. Some are good for drawing and designing, whereas others are only suitable for note-taking and basic doodling.

Elzo's 3-in-1 Stylus is quite similar to the AmberVec 2-in-1 Universal Stylus. But instead of just two stylus tips on each end, it comes with a third tip on the front cover. So you get a disc-stylus tip, a fiber tip, and a gel tip, each suitable for a different scenario. It’s also universally compatible with all touchscreen devices. Plus, you get six replacement tips for when you may need them, and each pack contains two stylus pens.

Need a universal stylus that can work across touchscreen devices? The Adonit Mini 4 is a good option. It’s a disc-type stylus that will keep the touchscreen safe while offering superior accuracy. Plus, its split barrel design is perfect for keeping the stylus tip safe when you aren’t using it. You will also be happy to know that it doesn’t need a battery, and you can pick from four exciting colors.

Although marketed primarily for Amazon’s Fire Max 11 and Fire HD 10 (2023) tablets, this Maxeye stylus is fully compatible with all USI 2.0 devices, including the Pixel Tablet. It supports tilt functionality, has 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity, and uses an AAAA battery for power, like the Penoval USI 2.0 Lite. But you will only get about six months of battery life. You can use it to draw, sketch, take notes, mark up PDFs, and more, as you need.

Adonit Dash 4 is a solid stylus that works with Android and iOS devices. You can use it to take notes and draw. It also has a built-in battery that can be charged using a supplied magnetic USB-C charging stand. Charging takes around an hour, which gives you 15 hours of usage. It’s also lightweight and features a metal clip to secure it in your pocket. Unfortunately, palm rejection support is limited to new iPad models.

Regular stylus pens aren’t always ideal for kids, particularly younger ones. So, if you want something for your child, the Digiroot Kids Stylus is a good option. Available in a three-pack, it has a rubber tip for durability and is universally compatible. So whether you have a Fire HD 7 or a budget Samsung Galaxy Tab, it will work without trouble. As you can expect, it’s not very precise, but it works well enough for your child to have fun.

As the name suggests, the AmberVec 2-in-1 Universal Stylus gives you the functionality of two styluses in one by incorporating a disc-style stylus tip on one end and a silicone tip on the other. It also comes in a five-pack, with each stylus having a different color, making it a good value. Being a passive stylus, it has no battery, but you also miss out on features like palm rejection and various pressure sensitivity levels.

If you own a Samsung tablet and aren’t satisfied with the supplied S Pen , the company offers its Galaxy S Pen Creator Edition. As the name suggests, it’s aimed at creative professionals and comes with additional tilt sensitivity and a thicker shape for improved grip. There is no battery, so you won’t worry about charging it, and it can attach magnetically to your tablet. Among other features, the S Pen is IPX4-rated for water resistance and comes with two replacement nibs.

Penoval’s USI 2.0 Lite is one of the few USI 2.0-compatible stylus pens. While few Android tablets support the USI standard, the number is gradually increasing. You can use USI 2.0 styluses with Google Pixel Tablet , Amazon Fire Max 11, and Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023). Apart from these slates, various touchscreen Chromebooks also support it. In terms of features, you get 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity, palm rejection, and 600 hours of battery life.

Getting the best stylus for your Android tablet

Stylus shopping for Android tablets can be tricky as different tablets use different standards. While universal stylus pens will work with each tablet, they are limited in functionality and are essentially finger replacements. They can offer precise input, but that’s about it. But active styluses and pens made specifically for a tablet can deliver better functionality and generally have more features.

So, if you have a tablet with USI 2.0 support, such as the Google Pixel Tablet, you're best served by our best overall pick: the Penoval USI 2.0 Lite. It offers 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity and palm rejection.

But if you own a Samsung Galaxy tablet that already supports S Pen and want something for creative endeavors, the Samsung S Pen Creator Edition is a good option, as these tablets don’t support the USI standard. It’s also the company’s most advanced S Pen.

For the rest of the tablets, Adonit offers the excellent Mini 4. It has a disc-style tip and doesn’t need any charging or battery. It’s also easy to carry, thanks to the laser-cut clip at the top. However, if you want something even more affordable, our value pick, the AmberVec Stylus Pen, is also universally compatible and gives you two stylus tip options on each end. It also comes in a five-pack, with each stylus sporting a different color gradient.