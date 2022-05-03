There are a lot of streaming platforms to choose from nowadays, and with all the entertainment just waiting to be watched, it can be a little difficult to narrow down what's best for you. No sweat; we’ve broken down the top eight to help you decide which one has the right content and features at the right price to suit your needs. Whether you’re thinking of ditching cable or want to try out a new streaming platform, this guide is for you.

Best platform for original content: Netflix

Many consider Netflix the obvious choice when it comes to streaming services. Its massive selection of high-quality shows and movies, user-friendly interface, and lack of ads make it an attractive option. That being said, it’s not the only game in town. It's not the cheapest, with prices ranging from $9.99 to $19.99 per month.

At $9.99 per month, the Basic tier only lets you watch on one screen and download to one device. The Standard tier, at $15.49 per month, lets you watch HD video on two screens at once and download it to two devices. At $19.99 per month, the Premium tier lets you watch Ultra HD video on four screens at once and download it to four devices.

Movies and series may come and go, but Netflix still has a competitive content catalog, largely due to its originals like Ozark, Bridgerton, Stranger Things, The Crown, Black Mirror, Peaky Blinders, The Queen’s Gambit, Orange Is the New Black, and many more. Plus, Netflix has other binge-worthy series like Seinfeld, Schitt’s Creek, and Community.

Subscribe to Netflix

Best platform for live and on-demand TV: Hulu

If you’re a cord-cutter, Hulu is the streaming platform for you. It offers both live and on-demand tv. In addition to news, you’ll get your favorite cable TV series from networks like ABC, Fox, Comedy Central, Cartoon Network, and more. The service includes fan-favorite shows like Modern Family, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, X-Files, Devs, and Malcolm in the Middle. Hulu also has impressive originals like The Handmaid’s Tale, The Great, Little Fires Everywhere, The Dropout, and The Kardashians.

Hulu also has a few different plans that could fit any budget. The cheapest Hulu option is $6.99 a month and includes ads. The ad-free plan costs $12.99 a month and allows downloads. The most expensive option costs $69.99 a month and includes Disney+ streaming content, ESPN+ live sports, and the ability to watch and record live TV. HBO Max, Showtime, Cinemax, and Starz are all available as add-ons. However, you can only watch Hulu on two screens at once, unless you are a Live TV subscriber, and you buy the unlimited screens add-on for $9.99 a month. So, depending on your viewing needs, costs can add up pretty fast.

Subscribe to Hulu

Best platform for bundled benefits: Prime Video

Amazon Prime offers more than free shipping. Members get access to Prime Video. It includes a wide selection of movies and shows that are free to watch, plus some that you can rent or buy. Amazon has excellent original series, including The Expanse, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Transparent, Fleabag, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, ZeroZeroZero, and The Man in the High Castle. If you're dying for some original movies, Prime Video has offerings like I Want You Back, The Report, and The Electrical Life of Louis Wain.

A full Amazon Prime membership currently costs $14.99 a month or $139 a year. Prime Video-only membership is available for $8.99 a month, and you can also pay extra for add-on subscriptions to channels like Showtime and Starz. It is possible to download Prime Video movies and shows for offline viewing. You can only have three simultaneous streams per account. So, if you're already paying for Prime, you can definitely hit up Prime Video.

Subscribe to Prime Video

Best platform for premium entertainment: HBO Max

HBO Max is truly a premium streaming service. It features all the HBO classics, like the highly-bingeable Sopranos, and constantly releases new originals. The platform is known for unmissable series like Game of Thrones, Succession, Euphoria, Mare of Easttown, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Hacks, and the new Gossip Girl. Though HBO Max won’t continue to release Warner Brothers movies on the same day they come out in theaters, it still has a great selection of recent films like The Batman, Death on the Nile, and Fast & Furious 9.

HBO Max has two pricing tiers. The lower tier costs $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year. It gives you access to every title in HD, but it has ads. You have to shell out $14.99 per month or $149.99 per year for ad-free viewing. The more expensive option lets you watch certain movies in 4K UHD and download content to watch on the go. Even though HBO Max is a premium option, the platform can be glitchy. Streaming is limited to three devices at a time. But, if you can afford it and love the shows, this could be the best pick for you.

Subscribe to HBO MAX

Best platform for free streaming: Peacock

What sets Peacock apart from the rest of the streaming flock is its free tier. To get access to over 40,000 hours of tv shows and movies, you only need an email address and a high tolerance for ads. There’s no credit card required. Yes, really.

Upgrading to the $5 a month tier gets you even more content, including all the premium live sports and access to NBC shows the day after they air. For $10 a month, you’re free from ads and free to download content. You can have up to three streams on an account simultaneously, regardless of your plan.

Peacock has all your NBC faves: The Office, Parks and Recreation, 30 Rock, and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. It also has some originals like Bel-Air, Wolf Like Me, and The Real Housewives of Miami. If you want to test the waters, you can always sign up for free.

Subscribe to Peacock

Best platform for kids and families: Disney+

Disney+ will make both kids and parents happy. It includes Disney classics, plus content from Pixar, Marvel, National Geographic, and Star Wars. You don’t want to miss out on popular shows like WandaVision and The Mandalorian, or movies like Cruella and Encanto. Of course, parental controls are available, so you can set limits on what your kids watch and how long.

For $7.99 a month or $79.99 a year, you get unlimited downloads on ten devices, simultaneous streaming on up to 4 devices, and no ads. You can also get Premier Access to see Disney movies as soon as they’re released in theaters, but it’ll cost you $29.99 per movie. You can also go for the bundle, Hulu, ESPN+, and Disney+, for $69.99 per month.

Subscribe to Disney+

Best platform for new favorites on a budget: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ costs just $4.99 a month, making it the cheapest ad-free streaming service on this list. It’s also the only one that provides exclusively original content. The Apple TV+ catalog may be small, but it’s FOMO-inducing.

People can’t stop talking about Apple’s hit shows Ted Lasso, Severance, WeCrashed, and The Morning Show. The platform is also home to unique documentaries. Learn about mental health with Oprah and Prince Harry in The Me You Can’t See, or check out director Bryce Dallas Howard’s touching, hilarious exploration of fatherhood in Dads.

The easiest way to watch Apple TV+ is with an Apple device, by downloading or streaming content via the Apple TV app. You can also stream with a smart TV, streaming device, or web browser. Android users have to use the mobile browser on their smartphones to watch on the go. Sadly, this is not convenient, and the experience is buggy. Go figure.

Subscribe to Apple TV

Best platform for old favorites: Paramount+

Paramount+ offers live news and sports from CBS, plus content from BET, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, MTV, Smithsonian Channel, and more. You’ll find a bunch of classics like The Godfather, Star Trek, and SpongeBob SquarePants. Paramount+ also has some original content like the Halo series and Star Trek Discovery.

The Essential plan starts at $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year, but it has ads and doesn’t let you watch your local CBS station live. Sports fans can watch NFL and UEFA Champions League on the Essential plan, though. The Premium plan is ad-free and includes your local CBS station, plus even more sports. You get NFL, UEFA, The Masters, the PGA Tour, SEC on CBS, and the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship. It will set you back $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year. You can stream on three screens simultaneously with either plan, but only Premium subscribers can download content to watch offline.

Subscribe to Paramount+

How to pick the right streaming service

When it comes to streaming platforms, content is king. Those who want to stick to a single streaming platform will be best served by Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime Video. These four have the broadest range of content and the most exciting original titles. The appeal of Peacock, Disney+, Apple TV+, and Paramount+ is narrower, so your mileage may vary based on your taste in movies and series. These may work best as supplements to another streaming service.

Regardless of which streaming service you choose, it’s always possible to mix it up later if you get bored, need access to different features, or want to alter your budget.

