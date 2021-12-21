The best streaming devices are all but a necessity these days. While cable TV is still around — as are online-exclusive services like YouTube TV — most of us rely on platforms like Netflix, Disney+, and HBO Max to discover and watch new releases or old favorites. If your television's new enough, it probably has some of these apps built right in. That said, anyone can tell you a dedicated streaming device is worth the cost. With better performance, more features, and a broader selection of apps, it's no wonder Roku, Amazon, and even Google dominate in the living room. If you're after the best streaming experience around today, here's what you should pick up.
1. Chromecast with Google TV
Although it's a year old now, the Chromecast with Google TV is still holding its own as the best all-around option for your home theater. Long-term usage has proven a couple of flaws — namely, a limited amount of storage space that can get bogged down with system files and apps — but that hasn't stopped us from highly recommending Google's latest puck-shaped gadget. With a great UI, an excellent remote, and support for all of the audio and video standards you'd expect, it's still a solid buy as we head into 2022.
- Brand: Google
- Operating System: Google TV (Android 10)
- Ports: HDMI output, USB-C
- RAM/storage: 2GB/8GB
- Connectivity: 802.11ac (2.4 GHz / 5 GHz), Bluetooth 4.2
- Price: $49.99
- Display: 1080p, 4K, Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+
- Audio: DTS, Dolby Digital+, Dolby Audio, Dolby Atmos
- Great UI and recommendations
- Excellent remote
- Cheaper than last-gen Chromecast Ultra
- Occasional slowdown on the home screen
- Limited storage space
2. Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max
Yes, the name is a mouthful, but make no mistake — the $55 Fire TV Stick 4K Max is Amazon's best streaming gadget in years. The UI still has its fair share of issues, but with an improved processor and extra RAM, performance has never been better. App loading times are virtually non-existent, and swapping between multiple services takes only a couple clicks. It won't satisfy everyone — those who want an Assistant supported gadget will have to look elsewhere. But if you don't mind Alexa or a heaping handful of ads on the home screen, the company's latest Fire TV Stick is well worth your consideration.
- Brand: Amazon
- Operating System: Fire OS 7
- Ports: HDMI output, micro USB for power only
- RAM/storage: 2GB/8GB
- Connectivity: 802.11 ax (2.4 & 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0
- Price: $54.99
- Display: 1080p, 4K, Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+
- Audio: Dolby Digital+, Dolby Atmos
- Performance is as speedy as ever
- Excellent video and audio quality
- Only $5 more than the original 4K model
- The remote now includes dedicated shortcuts to services you might not use
- The interface is loaded with ads and can be relatively difficult to navigate
3. Onn Android TV 4K
If you're after the most affordable box around, ditching Google's Chromecast for this Onn Android TV box might not be a bad bet. Similar specs — including support for Dolby Vision and Assistant built into the remote itself — offer a comparable solution at a fraction of the price. You'll have to settle for a no-frills Android TV interface, and it's missing some of the flourishes offered by the Chromecast (Dolby Atmos and HDR10+, for example), but at just $20, it's the cheapest box on this list. Buy one for every room in your house.
- Brand: Walmart
- Operating System: Android TV
- Ports: HDMI output, microUSB for power only
- RAM/storage: 2GB/8GB
- Connectivity: 802.11 ac (2.4GHz / 5GHz), Bluetooth 4
- Price: $19.88
- Display: 1080p, 4K, HDR 10, HLG, Dolby Vision, TCH Prime
- Audio: Dolby audio
- One of the cheapest options available
- Smooth and fast performance
- Some missing standards like HDR10+ and Dolby Atmos
- Mediocre remote
- Missing Google TV features found on the Chromecast
4. Nvidia Shield TV Pro
On the complete opposite end of the spectrum, Nvidia's Shield TV Pro stands as the best Android TV hardware you can buy right now. It's not just a competent set-top box — it's perfect for game streaming and even running a Plex server, something its hordes of die-hard fans will be quick to tell you. It's also running a stripped-down version of the Google TV UI if you're after a Chromecast-esque experience. Really, the only thing working against Nvidia's top-tier Shield TV is the price. At $200 — and rarely on sale — it's hard to justify compared to gadgets that cost as much as ten times less.
- Brand: Nvidia
- Operating System: Android TV 10
- Ports: HDMI 2.0 out, gigabit Ethernet, 2x USB 3.0, power
- RAM/storage: 3GB/16GB
- Connectivity: HDMI 2.0 out, gigabit Ethernet, 2x USB 3.0, power
- Price: $199.99
- Display: 1080p, 4K, Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+
- Audio: DTS, Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital+, Dolby Atmos
- Great video quality and AI upscaling
- Game streaming and media server capabilities
- Excellent support from Nvidia
- The most expensive option on the market
- Pro-features won't appeal to everyone
5. Roku Express 4K+
Roku dominates the field of low-cost streaming gadgets, with countless variations up for grabs right now. The Express 4K+ is the best entry-level stick the company makes today, featuring support for Alexa and Google Assistant, 4K and HDR10+, and improved networking compared to the standard Express. Roku's UI is a love-it-or-hate-it affair, but all of the usual services you'd expect to find on the competition are here — for the most part. Although it's usually priced at $40, it's often discounted as low as $25, the perfect price for a guest room or your bedroom TV.
- Brand: Roku
- Operating System: Roku OS
- Ports: HDMI output, microUSB
- RAM/storage: 1GB/4GB
- Connectivity: 802.11ac, dual-band Wi-Fi
- Price: $39.99
- Display: 1080p, 4K, HDR10, HDR10+
- Audio: DTS
- Affordable, especially on sale
- Roku OS is simple and easy to learn
- Roku's UI is pretty dated
- No Dolby Vision or Atmos support
- Roku occasionally loses support for certain apps
6. roku streaming stick 4k
If you're a Roku fan looking for a better experience, it's worth upgrading to the $50 Streaming Stick 4K. It's more powerful, with faster loading times and all-around performance improvements. Dolby Vision is the most significant improvement here, though, and a must-have if your TV supports it. The remote is the only difference between Roku's Streaming Stick 4K and 4K+, but if unbranded shortcuts are your cup of tea, you'll have to opt for the more expensive version.
- Brand: Roku
- Operating System: Roku OS
- Ports: HDMI 2.0b, MicroUSB
- RAM/storage: 1GB/4GB
- Connectivity: 802.11ac dual-band Wi-Fi
- Price: $49.99
- Display: 1080p, 4K, Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+
- Audio: DTS, Dolby Audio, Dolby Atmos (though it's not listed on the box)
- Roku devices are easy to use
- Dolby Atmos support, even if it's not on the box
- Limited RAM and storage compared to the competition
- You'll have to pay more for the better remote
7. Nvidia Shield
Nvidia radically redesigned the non-Pro version of its $150 Shield TV in 2019, shifting to a tube-based look that's easy to hide behind your television. If the high-end bells and whistles of the company's top-tier streamer aren't for you, opting for the (relatively) cheaper variant might not be a bad way to go. Just remember this version won't function as a Plex server.
- Brand: Nvidia
- Operating System: Android TV 10
- Ports: HDMI 2.0 out, gigabit Ethernet, power
- RAM/storage: 2GB/8GB (expandable via microSD)
- Connectivity: 802.11ac (2.4 GHz / 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.0 LE
- Price: $149.99
- Display: 1080p, 4K, Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+
- Audio: DTS, Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital+, Dolby Atmos
- Cheaper alternative to the Shield TV Pro
- More powerful than competition like Google's Chromecast
- Great for game streaming
- Can't act as a media server
- Still pretty expensive
8. Apple TV 4K
Equipped with an A12 Bionic — the same chip built into the iPhone XS — the latest $180 Apple TV 4K might be the most powerful streaming box you can buy right now. Apple Arcade makes it a decent home console replacement, while the redesigned remote once again includes a D-pad after swapping it for a touchpad in previous generations. It's obviously missing Cast support — and AirPlay won't do much for many of our readers — but if you have Apple devices in your house, it's a decent alternative to the Shield TV Pro.
- Brand: Apple
- Operating System: tvOS
- Ports: HDMI 2.1 output, gigabit Ethernet, power
- RAM/storage: 3GB/32GB or 64GB
- Connectivity: 802.11ax Wi‑Fi 6 (2.4GHz / 5GHz)
- Price: $179.99
- Display: 1080p, 4K, HDR10, Dolby Vision
- Audio: Dolby Audio, Dolby Atmos
- Powerful and fast
- Apple Arcade support for gaming
- Improved remote
- No Cast support for Android phones
- Expensive compared to the competition
The number of streaming media options out there seems overwhelming, especially since, at their core, they offer access to generally the same list of platforms and content. You can watch Apple TV+ on your Roku or Amazon Prime Video on your Chromecast, so the things that separate the hardware and their platforms are in the margins — the remotes, the UI, the overall experience. For our money, we believe the Chromecast with Google TV is the best option, but you can't go wrong with any of the products on this list.
