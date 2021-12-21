The best streaming devices are all but a necessity these days. While cable TV is still around — as are online-exclusive services like YouTube TV — most of us rely on platforms like Netflix, Disney+, and HBO Max to discover and watch new releases or old favorites. If your television's new enough, it probably has some of these apps built right in. That said, anyone can tell you a dedicated streaming device is worth the cost. With better performance, more features, and a broader selection of apps, it's no wonder Roku, Amazon, and even Google dominate in the living room. If you're after the best streaming experience around today, here's what you should pick up.

Editors choice 1. Chromecast with Google TV 9.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Best Buy Although it's a year old now, the Chromecast with Google TV is still holding its own as the best all-around option for your home theater. Long-term usage has proven a couple of flaws — namely, a limited amount of storage space that can get bogged down with system files and apps — but that hasn't stopped us from highly recommending Google's latest puck-shaped gadget. With a great UI, an excellent remote, and support for all of the audio and video standards you'd expect, it's still a solid buy as we head into 2022. Read More Specifications Brand: Google

Google Operating System: Google TV (Android 10)

Google TV (Android 10) Ports: HDMI output, USB-C

HDMI output, USB-C RAM/storage: 2GB/8GB

2GB/8GB Connectivity: 802.11ac (2.4 GHz / 5 GHz), Bluetooth 4.2

802.11ac (2.4 GHz / 5 GHz), Bluetooth 4.2 Price: $49.99

$49.99 Display: 1080p, 4K, Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+

1080p, 4K, Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+ Audio: DTS, Dolby Digital+, Dolby Audio, Dolby Atmos Pros Great UI and recommendations

Excellent remote

Cheaper than last-gen Chromecast Ultra Cons Occasional slowdown on the home screen

Limited storage space Buy This Product Chromecast with Google TV Shop at Best Buy Shop at Google Store

2. Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon Yes, the name is a mouthful, but make no mistake — the $55 Fire TV Stick 4K Max is Amazon's best streaming gadget in years. The UI still has its fair share of issues, but with an improved processor and extra RAM, performance has never been better. App loading times are virtually non-existent, and swapping between multiple services takes only a couple clicks. It won't satisfy everyone — those who want an Assistant supported gadget will have to look elsewhere. But if you don't mind Alexa or a heaping handful of ads on the home screen, the company's latest Fire TV Stick is well worth your consideration. Read More Specifications Brand: Amazon

Amazon Operating System: Fire OS 7

Fire OS 7 Ports: HDMI output, micro USB for power only

HDMI output, micro USB for power only RAM/storage: 2GB/8GB

2GB/8GB Connectivity: 802.11 ax (2.4 & 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0

802.11 ax (2.4 & 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0 Price: $54.99

$54.99 Display: 1080p, 4K, Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+

1080p, 4K, Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+ Audio: Dolby Digital+, Dolby Atmos Pros Performance is as speedy as ever

Excellent video and audio quality

Only $5 more than the original 4K model Cons The remote now includes dedicated shortcuts to services you might not use

The interface is loaded with ads and can be relatively difficult to navigate Buy This Product Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max Shop at Amazon Shop at Best Buy

Best value 3. Onn Android TV 4K 9.00 / 10 Read More Reviews Read More Reviews See on Walmart If you're after the most affordable box around, ditching Google's Chromecast for this Onn Android TV box might not be a bad bet. Similar specs — including support for Dolby Vision and Assistant built into the remote itself — offer a comparable solution at a fraction of the price. You'll have to settle for a no-frills Android TV interface, and it's missing some of the flourishes offered by the Chromecast (Dolby Atmos and HDR10+, for example), but at just $20, it's the cheapest box on this list. Buy one for every room in your house. Read More Specifications Brand: Walmart

Walmart Operating System: Android TV

Android TV Ports: HDMI output, microUSB for power only

HDMI output, microUSB for power only RAM/storage: 2GB/8GB

2GB/8GB Connectivity: 802.11 ac (2.4GHz / 5GHz), Bluetooth 4

802.11 ac (2.4GHz / 5GHz), Bluetooth 4 Price: $19.88

$19.88 Display: 1080p, 4K, HDR 10, HLG, Dolby Vision, TCH Prime

1080p, 4K, HDR 10, HLG, Dolby Vision, TCH Prime Audio: Dolby audio Pros One of the cheapest options available

Smooth and fast performance Cons Some missing standards like HDR10+ and Dolby Atmos

Mediocre remote

Missing Google TV features found on the Chromecast Buy This Product Onn Android TV 4K Shop at Walmart

Premium pick 4. Nvidia Shield TV Pro 8.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon On the complete opposite end of the spectrum, Nvidia's Shield TV Pro stands as the best Android TV hardware you can buy right now. It's not just a competent set-top box — it's perfect for game streaming and even running a Plex server, something its hordes of die-hard fans will be quick to tell you. It's also running a stripped-down version of the Google TV UI if you're after a Chromecast-esque experience. Really, the only thing working against Nvidia's top-tier Shield TV is the price. At $200 — and rarely on sale — it's hard to justify compared to gadgets that cost as much as ten times less. Read More Specifications Brand: Nvidia

Nvidia Operating System: Android TV 10

Android TV 10 Ports: HDMI 2.0 out, gigabit Ethernet, 2x USB 3.0, power

HDMI 2.0 out, gigabit Ethernet, 2x USB 3.0, power RAM/storage: 3GB/16GB

3GB/16GB Connectivity: HDMI 2.0 out, gigabit Ethernet, 2x USB 3.0, power

HDMI 2.0 out, gigabit Ethernet, 2x USB 3.0, power Price: $199.99

$199.99 Display: 1080p, 4K, Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+

1080p, 4K, Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+ Audio: DTS, Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital+, Dolby Atmos Pros Great video quality and AI upscaling

Game streaming and media server capabilities

Excellent support from Nvidia Cons The most expensive option on the market

Pro-features won't appeal to everyone Buy This Product Nvidia Shield TV Pro Shop at Amazon Shop at Best Buy

5. Roku Express 4K+ 7.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon Roku dominates the field of low-cost streaming gadgets, with countless variations up for grabs right now. The Express 4K+ is the best entry-level stick the company makes today, featuring support for Alexa and Google Assistant, 4K and HDR10+, and improved networking compared to the standard Express. Roku's UI is a love-it-or-hate-it affair, but all of the usual services you'd expect to find on the competition are here — for the most part. Although it's usually priced at $40, it's often discounted as low as $25, the perfect price for a guest room or your bedroom TV. Read More Specifications Brand: Roku

Roku Operating System: Roku OS

Roku OS Ports: HDMI output, microUSB

HDMI output, microUSB RAM/storage: 1GB/4GB

1GB/4GB Connectivity: 802.11ac, dual-band Wi-Fi

802.11ac, dual-band Wi-Fi Price: $39.99

$39.99 Display: 1080p, 4K, HDR10, HDR10+

1080p, 4K, HDR10, HDR10+ Audio: DTS Pros Affordable, especially on sale

Roku OS is simple and easy to learn Cons Roku's UI is pretty dated

No Dolby Vision or Atmos support

Roku occasionally loses support for certain apps Buy This Product Roku Express 4K+ Shop at Amazon Shop at Best Buy

6. roku streaming stick 4k 7.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon If you're a Roku fan looking for a better experience, it's worth upgrading to the $50 Streaming Stick 4K. It's more powerful, with faster loading times and all-around performance improvements. Dolby Vision is the most significant improvement here, though, and a must-have if your TV supports it. The remote is the only difference between Roku's Streaming Stick 4K and 4K+, but if unbranded shortcuts are your cup of tea, you'll have to opt for the more expensive version. Read More Specifications Brand: Roku

Roku Operating System: Roku OS

Roku OS Ports: HDMI 2.0b, MicroUSB

HDMI 2.0b, MicroUSB RAM/storage: 1GB/4GB

1GB/4GB Connectivity: 802.11ac dual-band Wi-Fi

802.11ac dual-band Wi-Fi Price: $49.99

$49.99 Display: 1080p, 4K, Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+

1080p, 4K, Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+ Audio: DTS, Dolby Audio, Dolby Atmos (though it's not listed on the box) Pros Roku devices are easy to use

Dolby Atmos support, even if it's not on the box Cons Limited RAM and storage compared to the competition

You'll have to pay more for the better remote Buy This Product roku streaming stick 4k Shop at Amazon Shop at Best Buy

7. Nvidia Shield 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon Nvidia radically redesigned the non-Pro version of its $150 Shield TV in 2019, shifting to a tube-based look that's easy to hide behind your television. If the high-end bells and whistles of the company's top-tier streamer aren't for you, opting for the (relatively) cheaper variant might not be a bad way to go. Just remember this version won't function as a Plex server. Read More Specifications Brand: Nvidia

Nvidia Operating System: Android TV 10

Android TV 10 Ports: HDMI 2.0 out, gigabit Ethernet, power

HDMI 2.0 out, gigabit Ethernet, power RAM/storage: 2GB/8GB (expandable via microSD)

2GB/8GB (expandable via microSD) Connectivity: 802.11ac (2.4 GHz / 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.0 LE

802.11ac (2.4 GHz / 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.0 LE Price: $149.99

$149.99 Display: 1080p, 4K, Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+

1080p, 4K, Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+ Audio: DTS, Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital+, Dolby Atmos Pros Cheaper alternative to the Shield TV Pro

More powerful than competition like Google's Chromecast

Great for game streaming Cons Can't act as a media server

Still pretty expensive Buy This Product Nvidia Shield Shop at Amazon Shop at Best Buy

8. Apple TV 4K 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon Equipped with an A12 Bionic — the same chip built into the iPhone XS — the latest $180 Apple TV 4K might be the most powerful streaming box you can buy right now. Apple Arcade makes it a decent home console replacement, while the redesigned remote once again includes a D-pad after swapping it for a touchpad in previous generations. It's obviously missing Cast support — and AirPlay won't do much for many of our readers — but if you have Apple devices in your house, it's a decent alternative to the Shield TV Pro. Read More Specifications Brand: Apple

Apple Operating System: tvOS

tvOS Ports: HDMI 2.1 output, gigabit Ethernet, power

HDMI 2.1 output, gigabit Ethernet, power RAM/storage: 3GB/32GB or 64GB

3GB/32GB or 64GB Connectivity: 802.11ax Wi‑Fi 6 (2.4GHz / 5GHz)

802.11ax Wi‑Fi 6 (2.4GHz / 5GHz) Price: $179.99

$179.99 Display: 1080p, 4K, HDR10, Dolby Vision

1080p, 4K, HDR10, Dolby Vision Audio: Dolby Audio, Dolby Atmos Pros Powerful and fast

Apple Arcade support for gaming

Improved remote Cons No Cast support for Android phones

Expensive compared to the competition Buy This Product Apple TV 4K Shop at Amazon Shop at Best Buy

The number of streaming media options out there seems overwhelming, especially since, at their core, they offer access to generally the same list of platforms and content. You can watch Apple TV+ on your Roku or Amazon Prime Video on your Chromecast, so the things that separate the hardware and their platforms are in the margins — the remotes, the UI, the overall experience. For our money, we believe the Chromecast with Google TV is the best option, but you can't go wrong with any of the products on this list.

We hope you like the items we recommend and discuss! AndroidPolice has affiliate and sponsored partnerships, so we receive a share of the revenue from some of your purchases. This won’t affect the price you pay and helps us offer the best product recommendations.

Share Share Tweet Email