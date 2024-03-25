Still, it’s easy to forget that protection is required. If you ever intend to put it in a case, a backpack, or other tight spaces — which you might very well intend to do — consider a screen protector to prevent scratches, scuffs, or worse, cracks. This selection includes some of the best films and tempered glass screen protectors available to safeguard your Steam Deck.

Handheld gaming consoles have come a long way in the last few years, from dedicated consoles like the Nintendo Switch to portable PCs such as the Steam Deck and Steam Deck OLED. The Deck is far more powerful than the Switch or its Android-based rivals, making it possible to play AAA titles on a portable handheld.

If you're looking for a glare-free experience, consider the Ambison screen protector. It has 9H hardness and provides excellent coverage from scratches and damage. The matte finish also diffuses glare for added comfort during long gaming sessions. The protector has a slim (0.3 millimeter) construction, so you can be sure it won't impede use or get in the way.

The Ivoler tempered glass screen protector is a matte glass panel that helps reduce reflections and deflect damage. It's ultra-thin, provides an excellent fit, and has an alignment frame to help with the installation process. And like most other products on this list, it features edge-to-edge protection for your Steam Deck. For added convenience, the package also includes two units for a backup or second device

The Benazcap Tempered Glass screen protector is a convenient two-pack option. Each glass protector has a 9H hardness, providing great overall protection from scratches and even shock damage. They're fingerprint-resistant and fit both Steam Deck versions. The protectors are also fully transparent, providing an unobstructed viewing experience with the original touch sensitivity and maximum resolution.

The JSAUX tempered glass screen protector provides HD clarity and easy installation thanks to the included frame guide and anti-fingerprint coating that prevents smudges. It fits the LCD and OLED models and is highly durable, thanks to the robust glass construction that wards off scratches and impact-related damage.

If you're looking for a tempered glass screen protector two-pack for your Steam Deck, the JETech might be a great option. The pack includes two scratch-resistant, clear screen protectors that provide an excellent fit for both the LCD and OLED models. The screen protectors are ultra-thin and completely clear, making them superb for casual users and hardcore gamers.

The AmFilm Tempered Glass is a multipack screen protector set. Each package includes three screen protectors, ideal for preventing scratches. The AmFilm is easy to install and has a scratch-resistant surface with 9H hardness. It also features an oleophobic coating that reduces fingerprints. The protectors are fully transparent and compatible with the Steam Deck LCD and OLED versions.

The dbrand Tempered Glass protector fits the Steam Deck perfectly and has polished edges that provide a seamless look and feel. It's oleophobic coating also prevents oils and fingerprint smudges to keep the display pristine. This screen protector supports the LCD and OLED models and doesn't interfere with touch sensitivity. It's also easy to install; the company even offers free video instructions for effortless installation.

The Spigen GlassTR EZ Fit tempered glass screen protector is 9H rated, meaning it can withstand everyday wear and tear, as well as shock damage. It has an oleophobic coating that prevents fingerprints and oils and maintains a clear display with original brightness. Best of all, it fits both the LCD and OLED models, and an alignment tray is included for quick and easy installation.

Top Steam Deck screen protectors

The Spigen GlassTR EZ Fit for the Steam Deck is ideal If you’re looking for the best overall protection. It’s compatible with the LCD and OLED Steam Deck models and provides an excellent fit with a clear view. It prevents scratches, and thanks to the alignment tray, installation only takes a few minutes and ensures a bubble-free setup.

If your budget allows, dbrand’s offering is worth consideration. The company already sells various Steam Deck accessories, and it has one of the best-tempered glass protectors on the market. The protector is robust, offers a seamless, precise fit, and is easy to install. It even has an oleophobic coating to prevent fingerprint smudges.

If you have multiple Steam Decks or are looking for backups if a drop hobbles the protector, the AmFilm Tempered Glass protector set provides multiples. The package includes three screen protectors offering all the protection from bumps and scratches you'd expect, at a reasonable price.