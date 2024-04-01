A dock is the best way to do that. These docks plug into the USB-C port and add extra utility, such as HDMI out, Ethernet, full-sized USB-A, and even an M.2 slot for some. So once you've protected your Steam Deck with a sturdy case , you'll want one of the best Steam Deck docks available.

Portable gaming devices have been around for a long time, and Nintendo has consistently dominated. In 2022, Valve shook up the market with the Steam Deck. Gaming handhelds that ran PC games existed long before 2022, but the Deck was affordable for the average gamer. Since it's effectively a Linux laptop folded up into a handheld, it can be used in much the same way. All you need is something to expand the USB-C port.

All the other docks on this list have one flaw: they're heavy and awkward, so there's no way to hold the Steam Deck while it's in a dock. This Portable Dock from NewQ solves that issue. It offers fewer ports, a 100W USB-C input, an HDMI 2.0 port, and dual USB-A 3.0 ports. But the lack of IO compared to others is worth it for the portability, so the Steam Deck can be used as Valve intended while adding extra utility.

The JSAUX RGB Docking Station more than justifies its steeper price. It has enough RGB to make any gamer feel at home, and it backs that all up with plenty of ports. You get a 100W USB-C input, a USB-C 3.2 port, two USB-A 3.2 ports, a DisplayPort 1.4, one HDMI 2.1, an SD card slot, a MicroSD slot, a USB-A 2.0 port, and an AUX jack. That's enough I/O to turn your Steam Deck into a mobile battle station.

Sabrent's 6-Port Docking Station sacrifices the Ethernet port in favor of a USB-C output. This could work well if you have USB-C accessories you want to use with the Steam Deck, as the single USB-C port docking stations all use it to power everything. Additionally, there is a 95W input and three USB-A ports.

The JSAUX 5-in-1 is a pretty good option for the bargain price point, but it does make some sacrifices to achieve its low cost. The dual USB-A ports are only USB 2.0, and the Ethernet maxes out at 100Mbps instead of Gigabit. Thankfully, it retains the 100W USB-C input and HDMI 2.0.

Valve's official accessory is pretty good, but it doesn't offer the kind of value you'll get from other accessories. After plugging it into the Deck, you get a USB-C port for power, DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.0, Gigabit Ethernet, and three USB-A 3.1 ports. The DisplayPort and HDMI support 4K 60Hz or 1440p 120Hz, making the most of high-end gaming monitors.

Timovo offers the best-value dock. The reasonable price tag is manageable, but even gets more attractive when it frequently goes on sale. It has a 100W USB-C input, an HDMI 2.0 port, dual USB-A 3.0 ports, and a Gigabit Ethernet port. So, it offers extra utility while going easy on your wallet.

This Sabrent 7-in-1 Dock gets our premium pick. It has a 90W USB-C port, HDMI 2.0, USB-A 2.0 port, two USB-A 3.2 ports, and a Gigabit Ethernet port. That sounds normal, but underneath the dock, is a hidden compartment that holds this product's superpower: an M.2 SSD port. This dock allows for easy expansion of the Steam Deck's internal storage with a fast and reliable M.2 SSD.

Baseus' 6-in-1 dock is the best overall, combining a good port selection with good value. The stand is adjustable, so you can tilt the Steam Deck to a position that works for you. The USB-C input supports 100W over Power Delivery to charge the Deck and any accessories you plug into the three USB-A ports. An HDMI 2.0 port and Gigabit Ethernet are also included.

Docks to expand your Steam Deck's IO

The Steam Deck might be a handheld console, but it shares a lot of DNA with a laptop or PC, and the USB-C port can host plenty of accessories when you expand it with a dock. These docks do everything from powering the Steam Deck to equipping it with HDMI, DisplayPort, and even an M.2 slot.

The Baseus 6-in-1 is our best overall recommendation, balancing features and price without sacrificing too much. But If you want something cheap, the Timovo 6-in-1 Docking Station provides a decent IO for just $21, although it's often available for a reasonable price.

If you have a bigger budget, the premium pick goes to the Sabrent 7-in-1 Docking Station. It's pricey, but it's still cheaper than the official dock. In addition to adding plenty of extra ports, the device includes an M.2 SSD slot. It can achieve fast storage speeds up to PCIE 4.0 and easily expands the Steam Deck's storage without cracking it open or relying on slow MicroSD cards.