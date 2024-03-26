So, if you have taken the plunge into the Steam Deck world, it’s time for accessories, and a case should be first on your list. A case will ensure the console's plastic shell remains unscathed during a mishap. Here are our handpicked recommendations to get you started.

Steam Deck is a versatile handheld gaming console that has come a long way since its release over two years ago. It packs powerful hardware for its size and can play most popular AAA titles. Moreover, with its OLED version, you even get a beautiful and vibrant display.

Syntech's flexible silicone case is a no-frills option with textured details and non-slip thumb grips for the joysticks for security and comfort. There's even a wider cutout around the USB-C port to accommodate thicker or angled connectors. While it’s not the most protective case, it will keep the Steam Deck safe from scuffs, scrapes, and scratches. Unfortunately, it’s incompatible with the Steam Deck OLED or the official dock.

The Tomtoc Protective Case is an affordable and slim Steam Deck accessory designed with heat dissipation in mind. It protects the Steam Deck without blocking air vents, so the handheld won’t heat up too much during long gaming sessions. Beyond that, the case has textured edges for superior grip and a built-in kickstand for hands-free gaming.

If you don’t want to make the large Steam Deck even bulkier, the Spigen Thin Fit Pro is a good option. Its slim case is only 2mm thick. Despite its thin profile, the case adds a reasonable amount of protection, keeping it safe in case of an unfortunate accident. Other features include a built-in kickstand and full support for the official dock.

The Jsaux ModCase is quite like the Dbrand Project Killswitch but at a much more reasonable price tag. It’s available in multiple bundles, but the basic set includes a back cover, a front shell, a detachable metal kickstand, and a detachable strap to attach accessories like a power bank. The Jsaux offering is well-made and offers solid protection against everyday mishaps.

The Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro is a heavy-duty Steam Deck case available in several color options. Its TPU bumper and polycarbonate back safeguard the handheld console from bumps, dents, drops, and impacts. The case also features textured edges for enhanced grip and a built-in kickstand. Unfortunately, the UB Pro Series Case is incompatible with the Steam Deck dock.

The Skull & Co. GripCase SD is a high-quality Steam Deck case that doesn’t cost a lot. Its flexible construction is excellent at absorbing impact-related shock and is easy to install or remove. The case's unique design also allows the Stream Deck to stand independently on a tabletop for hands-free gaming. Additionally, as the name suggests, the GripCase SD is textured for secure handling.

Dbrand's Project Killswitch is a feature-rich Steam Deck accessory pack, including a rugged back cover, a plastic front cover, a skin, and a kickstand. It will keep the device safe and the textured grips make it easier to hold. The front cover is handy for travel and protects the screen, joysticks, and buttons from damage. Plus, you can quickly prop up the console using the kickstand for a hands-free gaming session.

Spigen is a regular feature among our case recommendations, and for good reason. The brand offers high-quality cases at an affordable price, and its Steam Deck offering is no exception. The case is made with TPU material to provide superior protection against impacts and shocks. You also get precise cutouts and an adjustable wrist strap. Additionally, the case is reasonably priced and works with LCD and OLED console versions.

Top cases to keep the Steam Deck safe

As a handheld console, the Steam Deck is at the mercy of our attentiveness or clumsiness. To ensure the device doesn’t sustain damage in an unfortunate mishap, it’s best to pick up a good case. Fortunately, there is an excellent selection to choose from. For example, the Spigen Rugged Armor is a fantastic, durable option that includes the expertise of a company that has been making cases for mobile devices for years. It’s also reasonably priced.

But if you have a bigger budget, consider Dbrand's Project Killswitch. It offers top-notch protection and includes a front cover to protect the screen, joysticks, and buttons during travel. The included kickstand is another benefit.

The GripCase SD from Skull & Co is a viable option for the budget-conscious. It’s affordable, easy to install, and can stand without a kickstand. So, you'll receive a lot despite the abbreviated price.