Hard drives have typically been the go-to storage medium for loading up a NAS with data but flash storage in the form of SSDs have grown in popularity as NAS owners look for quieter and faster drives. The best SSDs for NAS have dropped in price in recent years, allowing for a substantially better price-per-GB, and we're going to provide you with our favorites for using inside the leading enclosures.

Our top picks for NAS SSDs in 2023

Source: WD Western Digital WD Red SA500 Best Overall The best SSD for most NAS enclosures $50 $83 Save $33 Western Digital's Red SA500 is a 2.5-inch SSD designed for use inside a NAS enclosure. Rocking speeds up to 560 MB/s without any moving parts allow this drive to draw less power than its mechanical counterparts. Pros Up to 560 MB/s

Up to 2,500 TBW

Up to 4TB Cons Pricey

Limited capacities $50 at Amazon $66 at Newegg

The Western Digital Red SA500 is our favorite SSD for NAS use, mainly because of the value on offer. It's priced below its direct competitor, the Seagate IronWolf 125. Although it may not offer quite as high an endurance rating, the SA500 is excellent for keeping all your data safe without any moving parts. The family of drives is available in capacities of 500 GB, 1 TB, 2 TB, and 4 TB. That's considerably more restrictive than mechanical drives and is something we'll see with other NAS SSDs.

Where these drives hit back at HDDs is with the omission of any moving parts. An SSD like the WD Red SA500 uses electricity and cells to store data. Because of this, these drives are excellent for sustained data transfer and offer speeds up to 560 MB/s with an endurance rating of up to 2,500 TBW, which essentially means you shouldn't encounter any problems with the SSD before writing 2,500 TB of data. This varies between capacities with higher capacity drives offering better endurance.

Source: Seagate Seagate IronWolf 125 Runner-up One of the best value SSDs for your NAS The Seagate IronWolf 125 offers reliable transfer speeds up to 560 MB/s, endurance of up to 5,600 TBW, and capacities up to 4TB. All this make this family of solid-state drives perfect for use inside a NAS. Just as long as you can overlook the high price-per-GB. Pros Up to 560 MB/s

Up to 5,600 TBW

Up to 4 TB Cons Pricey

Limited capacities $76 at Amazon $76 at Newegg

The best NAS will only be as good as the storage drives used. That's why we'd recommend either the top pick Western Digital SSD or the Seagate IronWolf 125. The Seagate IronWolf 125 series costs slightly more than the Western Digital competition, but you'll be able to enjoy better endurance with up to 5,600 TBW. This makes these drives not only great for storing data, but also as SSDs for frequently writing new data to the server. Capacities are limited just like Western Digital's offering to just 4 TB.

Speeds are the same with up to 560 MB/s, which is about as good as we'll see from drives using the SATA III interface. Still, it's pricey and you will have to work around the fact the low capacities will restrict how much can be stored on the NAS, but without having any moving parts and drawing less power make these SSDs worth considering.

Source: Western Digital Western Digital Blue SA510 Best Budget Save money with a cheap PC SSD Western Digital's Blue SA510 is a great value SSD for a laptop or desktop PC with access to a spare SATA port. With speeds of up to 555 MB/s and capacities up to 4TB, it's also a great place to store frequently-accessed games and software. Pros Cheap

Up to 4TB

5 year warranty Cons Not designed for NAS

Weak endurance

Slower speeds $33 at Amazon $37 at Newegg

We'd typically advise against using desktop or laptop SSDs inside a NAS, but the cost of flash storage designed for servers can put many off. If you absolutely much use such a drive, we'd go with something such as the Western Digital Blue SA510. These drives are cheap, cheerful, and offer the same capacities as both the WD Red and Seagate IronWolf NAS SSD families. You won't be able to rely on these drives for enduring constant use, and we'd absolutely recommend multiple backups just in case they fail.

Where the Blue SA510 shines is with its price-per-GB and five-year warranty one would typically find with other NAS SSDs. It may not be the fastest SSD available, nor will it offer all the advanced features and integrations with NAS operating systems, but it's an affordable way to move from mechanical drives to flash storage.

Source: Western Digital Western Digital Red SN700 Best for caching Improve your NAS performance with SSD caching $53 $80 Save $27 Western Digital's Red SN700 is an M.2 NVMe SSD with speeds of up to 3,430 MB/s. Capacities top out at 4 TB but where this drive is especially good at is SSD caching. This process allows the NAS to use the drive as slower RAM, improving overall system performance. Pros Up to 3,430 MB/s

Excellent endurance

Great for SSD caching Cons Expensive

M.2 form factor $53 at Amazon $71 at Newegg

More and more NAS enclosures are coming with M.2 slots. Drives such as the Western Digital Red SN700 would be ideal for use inside NAS with such expandability. With transfer speeds up to 3,430 MB/s, the Red SN700 range of M.2 NVMe drives are perfect for use as data storage or SSD caching. The latter allows the OS of the NAS to effectively use the drive as a form of slower RAM, which can be handy inside NAS where the RAM cannot be expanded further. The main drawback of these M.2 NAS SSDs is the price.

Also, it's worth checking your NAS specification sheet to ensure it's possible to use the M.2 slot for data storage as not all manufacturers allow it. Just about every M.2 slot can be used for SSD caching, however, and the Western Digital Red SN700 is a solid value choice for reliable NAS caching.

Source: Synology Synology SAT5210 Best for Synology NAS The best SSD for storing data inside a Synology NAS Synology teamed up with Seagate to launch its own range of 2.5-inch flash drives. These boast excellent endurance ratings, high capaciities (up to 7 TB!), but are considerably more expensive than competing NAS SSDs. Pros Up to 7 TB

Great endurance

Excellent DSM OS integration Cons Up to 530 MB/s

Expensive $180 at Amazon $188 at Newegg

Did you know Synology makes its own branded drives? The Synology SAT5210 is a family of 2.5-inch SATA SSDs designed for use with Synology NAS and DiskStation Manager (DSM). The operating system is able to integrate the drives into the NAS with full support for keeping tabs on performance and SSD health. What sets these drives apart from the competition is the high endurance and up to 7 TB capacity. That makes these the best choice for a NAS fully populated by higher capacity mechanical drives.

So long as you're able to overlook the high price tag for all the Synology SAT5210 drives and the slower transfer speeds, these are the best choice for Synology fans who want high-capacity and reliable flash storage.

Choosing the best SSD for your NAS

Picking the very best SSD for your NAS depends on what you require from the drive. Some are better designed for storing data while others would be a better fit as a drive for caching. Our top drive recommendation for storing data on your NAS using an SSD would be the Western Digital Red SA500. This offers capacities up to 4TB, decent price-per-GB, and a good endurance rating. It may not be quite as good as Seagate's IronWolf 125, but it's notably more affordable.

We wouldn't typically recommend using a desktop-class SSD for NAS, but the Western Digital Blue SA510 would be a good fit for those who don't mind potentially losing data. And for those with one of the best Synology NAS, we'd recommend picking up the company's own Synology SAT5210 with its excellent integration with the DSM operating system. If you're just looking to bulk up on as much storage as possible, also check out our recommendations for the best NAS hard drives.