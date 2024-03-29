Summary Choose a speedometer app wisely. Not all apps are accurate or user-friendly. Find the best match for your needs.

GPS Speedometer and Odometer is a standout. It boasts high accuracy, offline functionality, and customization options.

Speedometer apps like DigiHUD offer simplicity for speed measurement without extra features. Helpful for various modes of transportation.

You often want to know how fast you're going. Whether you're driving a car or riding your bike, learning your vehicle's average speed can help you plan outings. This is where speedometers come in handy. They often show your vehicle's average, current, and top speed while sometimes alerting you when you're over your limit.

Not all speedometer apps yield accurate information. Some have poorly designed built-in GPS or an unintuitive HUD and user interface. Or, you may be looking for helpful Android Auto companion apps or alternative Google Maps features. We compiled a list of some of the most accurate and well-kept speed trackers to help you find the best speedometer apps on any sizable Android tablet or phone.

1 GPS Speedometer and Odometer

Most accurate speedometer app

In-app purchases ❌ No Subscription ❌ No Widget support ❌ No Speed units mph, km/h, m/s, knot Date of release May 5, 2016

GPS Speedometer and Odometer is a great app for measuring your car speed, claiming to be 99% accurate compared to other digital speedometers. You can use the GPS Speedometer and Odometer app to measure your car and bike speed. The app also works offline, so it doesn't require an internet connection.

It has a built-in phone compass sensor to help accurately measure the speed and direction the vehicle is moving. The information the digital speedometer displays includes the top speed, average speed, and current speed, while the odometer shows trip distance and reading. So you're getting more than a speedometer.

The GPS Speedometer and Odometer app includes a few customization options like text color and the ability to have ad-free sessions by sharing the app. It's a handy app that promises plenty of accuracy as a stand-in bike and car speedometer.

2 Speedometer: GPS Speedometer

Easily the best-looking digitalized speedometer app

In-app purchases ❌ No Subscription ❌ No Widget support ✅ Yes Speed units km/h, mph, knot Date of release Oct 31, 2022

The Speedometer: GPS Speedometer app by Simple Design includes a GPS tracker, speedometer, and odometer in a single app. The head-up display (HUD) is the app's most impressive feature. The font is clear and large and has maximum contrast to the app's dark background color. It also includes portrait and landscape modes that work on any Android device and offline/poor connection support. When you have to keep your eyes on the road, set a notification to alert you by voice, alarm, and vibration when you exceed the set speed limit.

The app supports jogging, running, and driving. It doesn't take a toll on your device's battery, making it an excellent app for speed measurement.

3 GPS Speedometer: Odometer HUD

A perfectly private speedometer and odometer app

In-app purchases ✅ Yes, $2.49 per item Subscription ❌ No Widget support ✅ Yes Speed units mph, km/h, m/s, knot Date of release Jan 3, 2019

This great GPS-based speedometer and odometer app offers plenty of versatility. But the best part of the app is the privacy usage. Your personal data isn't distributed and collected by third parties (this is a concern with apps that use personal information like a GPS to track location and access the history).

The app also includes an overview of your trip data to see the big picture of your mapped-out routes, speedometer measurements (in your preferred speed units), and fuel consumption. You can better handle vehicle operation costs and analyze the statistics recorded in the app. The GPS Speedometer: Odometer HUD comes with handy features like a built-in speedometer, odometer for distance tracking, speed limit alerts, and HUD usage.

4 DigiHUD Speedometer

A respectable ad-free option for accurate speed measurements