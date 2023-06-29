As much as we would all love to have seven speakers and a subwoofer pointed directly at our ears while watching one of the many iterations of Batman out there, that particular home theater scenario is not quite attainable for most. Whether it’s a matter of space or budget, some of us must devise a smaller setup. Luckily, the best soundbars solve that problem with rear speakers and a subwoofer to offer a surround sound experience; others just provide excellent audio, which is good enough for you not to miss a full home theater system.

To that end, we’ve included a number of options. Some will give you that aural immersion — even offering the Dolby Atmos experience — while others will have your bank account thanking you without sacrificing too much in the audio department. There’s even one that can take the place of a streaming device. No matter what you need, there’s something here for you.

Source:Sonos Sonos Arc Best overall The best soundbar for most people While the Sonos Arc comes with a few limitations — namely, there’s no HDMI passthrough, and the Trueplay tuning feature is iOS only — this soundbar is truly a wonder. First and foremost, it sounds great, with plenty of power behind it. It also offers exceptional spatial audio and plenty of low-end in a single all-in-one package. Pros Fantastic room-filling sound

Spatial audio is great

Plenty of bass even without a subwoofer Cons No HDMI passthrough

Need an iPhone for Trueplay tuning feature $899 at Crutchfield

The Sonos Arc might be a single unit without extra rear speakers or subwoofer, yet it still provides exceptional three-dimensional audio with Dolby Atmos technology. It also has a surprising amount of low-end for a stand-alone soundbar, and you can add a subwoofer later. Overall, it sounds phenomenal, with more than enough power to forget more complicated home theater setups.

Unfortunately, this soundbar has a few issues, such as no HDMI passthrough on hand. Also, Sonos uses Trueplay tuning to adjust the audio to whichever room its respective product is sitting in, which is a great feature but requires an iPhone to make use of it. Most of us know someone with an iPhone, so that’s not necessarily the biggest hurdle to make this soundbar sound its best. Also, since this is a Sonos product, you can include the Arc in a multi-room setup with other products from the company’s lineup.

Source:Bang&Olufsen Bang & Olufsen Beosound Stage Premium pick The best when money is no object The Bang & Olufsen Beosound Stage brings an audio quality consistent with the company’s other premium-sounding products. That is to say that it sounds great for movies as well as for music. There’s plenty of connectivity on hand, so you can center a whole entertainment system around it as well, though, as with all things B&O, it costs about a month’s rent. Pros Gorgeous minimalist design

Dynamic, stellar sound

Plenty of connectivity Cons Very pricey

For full immersion, need to buy additional speakers $1999 at Amazon

It's no surprise that the Bang & Olufsen Beosound Stage sounds amazing, and you'll be happy to know that it sounds just as good for music as it does for the latest Sandra Bullock movie. More surprising is that the company has taken a page out of the Sonos playbook and made it capable of integrating with other B&O speakers for a multi-room setup or even for a more surround sound type of setup.

The soundbar is extremely expensive, and getting extra speakers for that spatial audio will add an additional cost that most won't want to spring for. But, if you can splurge, this well-designed minimalist-looking soundbar is worth consideration, especially since it has enough connectivity to be used as the center of an entertainment center. It even includes an HDMI 2.1 eArc passthrough port, so you can connect that next-gen console and still get 4K at 120Hz performance on your fancy TV.

Source:Creative Creative Stage V2 Best value For when you want great sound on a budget $100 $110 Save $10 Considering the low price of the Creative V2, it really has no business being as good as it is, from the relatively solid sound quality to the fact that you don’t have to pay extra for a subwoofer. It’s pretty stripped-down with no spatial audio on hand, but that’s a small compromise. Pros Very reasonably priced

Decent connectivity

Comes with a subwoofer Cons Slim on features

Dust magnet $100 at Amazon

This is a fairly stripped-down affair, as you won’t see features like Dolby Atmos or voice assistant support. Plus, its glossy finish is a bit of a dust magnet. But at least the Creative Stage V2 has a decent amount of connectivity, including an HDMI arc port, optical-in, and Bluetooth connectivity. Again, considering the price, the Creative Stage V2 offers a lot more than you would expect.

Source:Samsung Samsung HW-Q700B Best soundbar for Samsung TVs For those who want to take advantage of Samsung-related features The Samsung HW-Q700B is powerful, with plenty of clarity, and, just as importantly, it supports both Dolby Atmos and DTS for an immersive home theater experience. The soundbar comes with some amazing features, though some, like Q Symphony, require pairing the soundbar with a relatively new Samsung TV. Pros Massive, detailed sound

Supports multiple types of spatial audio

Can use speakers from Samsung TVs for even bigger sound Cons No side-firing speakers

Some proprietary features $0 at Amazon

If you own a Samsung TV made within the last few years, there may not be a better soundbar than the Samsung HW-Q700B, as it can use the TV’s speakers in conjunction with its own speakers via the Q Symphony feature for a massive sound. Even without that, its support for Dolby Atmos and DTS means you’ll get a massive and immersive listening experience, which can be heightened if you choose to invest in some additional rear speakers.

And there are some great features available such as wireless TV connectivity, 4K and HDR-supported HDMI connectivity, and voice assistant support if you own an Amazon Echo device. The HW-Q700B also has adaptive sound modes to cater to whatever type of media you’re consuming, whether it’s sports, news, or a blockbuster movie.

JBL Bar 5.0 MultiBeam Best value Dolby soundbar For when you want Dolby Atmos on a budget $250 $400 Save $150 The JBL Bar 5.0 MultiBeam is mostly as simple as can be. There’s no app, just enough ports for a smaller setup, and the remote has only the essential buttons. For something as simple as this soundbar, it has automatic calibration to deliver surprisingly good sound and spatial audio. Granted, part of its setup is a pain, and there’s no sub-out for extra rumble, but considering the price, it’s a pretty good package. Pros Automatic calibration

Not too expensive

Solid sound and spatial audio Cons Setup up can be a pain

No sub-out $250 at Amazon

The JBL Bar 5.0 MultiBeam is fairly simplified compared to the competition (the remote has the most minimal amount of buttons possible, and there’s no app), but it’s a nice soundbar thanks to automatic calibration. Using that feature can bring its Dolby Atmos support to life for the kind of immersive experience anyone would want from their TV-watching experience.

That simplicity works against the soundbar in some instances, however. For example, the soundbar comes with just a handful of inputs, so you can’t connect many sources to it. You also can’t add a subwoofer if you want more low-end. More importantly, any setup beyond plug-and-play is a frustrating guessing game, especially connecting it to Wi-Fi. At least the soundbar supports multiple voice assistants (if you have a corresponding smart hub) and multi-room setups via Chromecast Built-in or Alexa Multi-Room Music. There’s also AirPlay support on hand.

Source: Amazon Bose Smart Soundbar 600 Best small premium pick When you have the budget but not the space The Bose Smart Soundbar 600 might be a little pricier compared to smaller format soundbars, but it's worth the price. It offers great spatial audio thanks to its upward-firing speakers, and it's easy to set up. While it's a bit light on bass and only has one HDMI port, that's to be expected from such a compact model. Pros Perfect for smaller setups

Has up-firing speakers for Dolby Atmos

Easy to set up Cons Only One HDMI port

Light on bass

Only supports Dolby Atmos spatial audio $500 at Amazon $500 at Best Buy $500 at B&H Photo Video

Although you have to deal with the typical issues one would find with a smaller soundbar on the Bose Smart Soundbar 600, it’s still a fantastic soundbar. Sure, the bass response is nothing to write home about, and it only comes with one HDMI port, so if you are hoping for more, you should look at a larger option.

Still, the Bose Smart Soundbar 600 sounds pretty good for its size, plus it includes some immersive Dolby Atmos spatial audio thanks to its upward-facing speakers. Additionally, setting up all its features via an accompanying app is pretty easy. You can also use the app to control settings on the soundbar if you don’t feel like reaching for the remote. Of course, being a Bose product with an uncommon feature like upward-firing speakers, it’s pricier than a lot of the competition.

Source:Polk Polk MagniFi Mini AX Best small soundbar with subwoofer When you want rumble but have limited space Yes, the Polk MagniFi Mini AX is a bit pricey for such a small soundbar, and its Dolby Atmos leaves something to be desired. But, overall, this diminutive soundbar actually sounds great, helped along by its wireless subwoofer. It’s also attractive, but you’ll want to be careful with placement as it’s tall enough to block the IR receiver on your TV. Pros Excellent sound in a small package

Wide variety of sound modes, including vocal boost and night viewing

Sleek design not seen on most of the competition Cons Taller-than-normal size can block some IR receivers

No HDMI passthrough

Dolby Atmos support is lackluster $499 at Amazon

Many small soundbars are a definite upgrade from TV speakers, but generally not more than that. However, that’s not the case with the Polk MagniFi Mini AX, as it actually has pretty impressive audio for its size. It also has plenty of rumble because of an included subwoofer, and although it has Dolby Atmos support, that’s middling. Still, there are a variety of sound modes to help you make the most of your TV’s audio.

The design on the Polk MagniFi MiniFX is somewhat unusual, coming in an attractive package on the taller side — it's tall enough to potentially block the IR receiver on your TV. So, if you decide to grab it, be careful with your placement. At least the subwoofer, which is also a bit unique with its tall and thin look, is wireless.

Source:Roku Roku Streambar Best soundbar with built-in OS When you need a streaming device as well as a soundbar If you need a soundbar and stream box, the Roku Streambar is an incredible value proposition, especially considering the amount of volume available and the audio quality. It's a bit light on bass, can get overblown when turned all the way up, and has a narrow soundstage, but you can always fix that by investing in some of Roku's wireless speakers and subwoofer. Pros Surprisingly loud with good audio

Built-in Roku OS

Expandable Cons Soundstage is limited

Light on bass

Can get overblown at higher volumes $130 at Amazon

The Roku Streambar has a lot going for it, starting with the fact that it has full Roku functionality built in. It's also a solid small form-factor soundbar with plenty of volume and solid audio performance. It even supports 4K and HDR; however, don't expect something like Dolby Atmos included here.

There are limitations due to its size (and likely low price), such as its amount of bass, narrow soundstage, and the fact that it loses definition when turned all the way up. But considering that you can buy wireless speakers and a subwoofer to pair it with for not a lot more money, those are not dealbreakers. In fact, you can turn the Roku Streambar or its big brother, the Streambar Pro, into the center of a 5.1 surround sound system if you so wish.

What should I look for in a soundbar?

When it comes to soundbars, you should start by considering the size of your setup. For example, if you have a small TV, such as 40 inches or below, you might be better off with some of the smaller offerings included here. If you have a larger TV (and a larger room for your setup), a full-length model will not only look good, but it'll also give the amount of volume to match that large screen.

Once you've figured out how big or small you want to go, consider your budget, as the more expensive you go, the more features you'll get — plus, typically better and more detailed audio. On the other hand, if you're on a budget, you can get a stand-alone unit without a subwoofer. If you do choose a stand-alone unit, it's better to get one with the ability to add a subwoofer later on, whether through wireless pairing or a sub-out port.

Additionally, you might have to pay extra for some features, such as Dolby Atmos. Although it is a great feature that adds immersion, that doesn't mean you'll care for it, especially since not everything is mixed in to take advantage of it. If you're mostly watching old movies and shows (ten years old or more), you probably won't hear much of a difference. However, if you want to get the most engrossing experience possible, get Dolby Atmos or DTS support. Also, consider options that let you add rear speakers if they aren't already bundled.

The best of the best

The Sonos ARC is probably the best overall soundbar right now. It has stellar sound even without a subwoofer, which can be added later on, and it can be tuned to whichever room you use it in for the best possible result. The Bang & Olufsen Beosound Stage is another stellar option with a fantastic sound — it just happens to cost four to five times the price of everything else on this list. At least it comes with that B&O Danish aesthetic. On the other side of the spectrum, if you're on a budget, the Creative Stage V2 offers a lot in terms of value and performance.