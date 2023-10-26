Sony, which has been producing high-end TWS earbuds for a while, recently updated its earbud lineup with the WF-1000XM5. The company's fifth-generation TWS earbuds replace the Sony WF-1000XM4, their much-acclaimed predecessors, and pack in many improvements, including an overall size reduction and a sleeker, more ergonomic design.

The Sony WF series has consistently received rave reviews for its superb performance, excellent battery life, and the best ANC capabilities among TWS earbuds. The Sony WF-1000XM5 are no exception, inheriting all their predecessors' great traits while introducing several improvements. Given the premium positioning, it is not surprising to see Sony pricing them at $300, making them among the most expensive TWS earbuds one can purchase.

While the Sony WF-1000XM5 come with a charging case that protects the earbuds, the case itself is an essential part of the ownership experience and deserves its own protection. This is where third-party custom cases for these earbuds come into play. The handpicked list below contains the best cases for the WF-1000XM5 currently available.