Sony, which has been producing high-end TWS earbuds for a while, recently updated its earbud lineup with the WF-1000XM5. The company's fifth-generation TWS earbuds replace the Sony WF-1000XM4, their much-acclaimed predecessors, and pack in many improvements, including an overall size reduction and a sleeker, more ergonomic design.
The Sony WF series has consistently received rave reviews for its superb performance, excellent battery life, and the best ANC capabilities among TWS earbuds. The Sony WF-1000XM5 are no exception, inheriting all their predecessors' great traits while introducing several improvements. Given the premium positioning, it is not surprising to see Sony pricing them at $300, making them among the most expensive TWS earbuds one can purchase.
While the Sony WF-1000XM5 come with a charging case that protects the earbuds, the case itself is an essential part of the ownership experience and deserves its own protection. This is where third-party custom cases for these earbuds come into play. The handpicked list below contains the best cases for the WF-1000XM5 currently available.
Source: LOPIE
Source: Geiomoo
Source: DAYJOY
Source: JDHDL
Source: Caseverse
Source: LOPIE
LOPIE may not be the first choice for most people regarding cases of their expensive gadgets. However, given the absence of Sony WF-1000XM5 cases from mainstream brands, people have turned to LOPIE’s offerings — only to be pleasantly surprised by its excellent quality and convenient features. Besides offering 360-degree protection for the earbuds and its case, this leather-wrapped case also supports wireless charging.
Source: Geiomoo
The Geiomoo Silicone is an excellent choice for users looking for a basic case for the Sony WF-1000XM5 that does the job. This case is made of high-quality, soft, and durable silicone material that not only makes it durable, but also lends it excellent anti-slip properties. While it doesn’t support wireless charging, the Geiomoo silicone case does have cutouts for the charging port and the LED indicator.
Source: DAYJOY
Looking at the DAYJOY wooden case, it becomes evident that it is not your average WF-1000XM5 case. What makes it markedly different from most of its plastic or silicone-clad competition is that it is made of real wood. While it is an unusual choice of material, the fact that the case is not coming out of an assembly line (it’s handmade, too) gives it an old-world charm.
Source: JDHDL
Owners of the Sony WF-1000XM5 seeking a no-nonsense case for their latest acquisition will almost certainly give the JDHL Silicone Case a second glance. Thanks to its understated, classy looks and muted color options, the JDHL case will appeal to folks who prefer function to flashiness. Besides support for wireless charging, this case also comes with three pairs of replacement ear tips and a keychain.
Source: Caseverse
The Caseverse Nintendo Switch Lookalike Case is the perfect protective case for Nintendo Switch fanboys who own the Sony WF-1000XM5. This quirky-looking silicone case is incredibly tough and durable and can protect the WF-1000XM5 from occasional drops, bumps, and shocks. The included carabiner and lanyard make it easy to attach the case to your backpack, keychain, or belt loop.
Source: WOFRO
WOFRO Silicone Case for Sony WF-1000XM5
WOFRO's WF-10000XM5 silicone case may look similar to several other silicone case offerings available in the market. However, what sets it apart is its interesting, secure lock mechanism—a physical lock that prevents the case from accidentally opening during falls. This mechanism also prevents users from accidentally opening the case and the possibility of the earbuds falling out. A lanyard and a carabiner are included in the retail box.
Source: MeideYa
MeideYa Silicone Case for Sony WF-1000XM5
Made of premium, tough materials, MeideYa's Silicone Case offers all-around protection for the Sony WF-1000XM5. It is offered in various color options and is designed to shield the premium earbuds from every angle, ensuring they remain safe even under the most difficult circumstances. The case also features a soft-touch external cladding that makes it less prone to slippage. Thanks to wireless charging support, charging the WF-1000XM5 with the MeideYa case is easy.
Source: LTGEM
LTGEM Hard Case for Sony WF-1000XM5
While not exclusively designed for the Sony WF-1000XM5, the LTGEM Hard Case is a great option for people seeking a generic case for their TWS earbuds. Thanks to its compatibility with several TWS earbuds, the LTGEM case may prove useful for people who own multiple TWS earbuds but carry only one set at a time. It also comes with a detachable hand strap and carabiner combo to minimize the fear of losing or damaging them.
Sony WF-1000XM5: Best cases that ensure optimal protection
Sony's WF-1000XM5 earbuds cost a premium price. While they offer some incremental improvements over the WF-1000XM4, their durability is similar to their predecessor. So, protecting these expensive earbuds with quality cases is essential to ensure their longevity. Since the XM5s are a recent release, cases from more popular brands are not yet widely available, unlike cases for the WF-1000XM4. If you only trust cases from well-known brands, it may be best to wait a while. However, if you are open to investing in cases with good reviews that get the job done, there are a few options worth considering.
Our current favorites are cases made by LOPIE, especially those wrapped in a leather finish. This case has earned rave reviews from XM5 users worldwide and comes in various color and finish options. For those seeking something more affordable, Geiomoo's silicone case, which retails for less than $10, makes for an excellent choice and is affordable enough to function as a stopgap protection option until you get hold of a case of your choice. You may also consider generic cases like the LTGEM Hard Case, compatible with the WF-1000XM4 and other famous earbuds.
There are a handful of quirky options as well, with the notable ones being the wooden case made by DAYJOY and the Nintendo JoyCon lookalike case made by Caseverse. Ultimately, which case you choose will depend on your personal preferences and budget, but we hope the detailed list above has helped narrow down your options.