Sony didn’t pull any punches with the newest iteration of its flagship earbuds, the WF-1000XM4 . (Hey Sony, maybe come up with a less snooze-inducing naming convention for your audio hardware, huh?) They pack a ton of features, from active noise cancelation (ANC) and LDAC support to best-in-class audio quality, but they also cost an eye-watering $280 at retail. If you’re willing to lay out that kind of cash for a pair of earbuds, you'll want to protect them with a high-quality case. The best WF-1000XM4 cases don’t just shield your buds from damage. They also pack a little aesthetic punch to make them stand apart from the included case. Some even include bonus features to sweeten the deal.

The last thing you want after spending a hefty sum on some earbuds is to lose them at the park. Aibeamer's handy carabiner design will give you peace of mind while shielding your new buds from drops, shocks, and scratches in a securely closed, metallic-finish case. Just clip it to your bag or keys and head out.

For the gamers out there, Koreda's Switch-replica case is a wonder, recreating the handheld console's signature without skimping on protection. The soft silicone exterior shields against bumps and dust and feels nice to hold, not unlike the Switch itself. It even comes with a handy carabiner clip, making it easy to flaunt your Nintendo loyalty.

Inhch's adorable case will keep your earbuds safe while also looking cute. It's made from premium silicone to keep your buds dirt and dust free while making your inner Disney nerd prance with joy. If matching your accessories to your aesthetic is key, this is the case for you.

If the natural look is your thing, this case from Dayjoy will add a little flair with a gorgeous wood grain finish and creamy beige interior. Made with real wood, it's a conversation starter as much as a storage device. While the exterior may not be as durable as silicone, it's easily the best-looking case available.

Fatbear's WF-1000XM4 case is rugged, tough, and extremely cool to look at, with a military supply drop aesthetic matched by some top-shelf protection. It's also compatible with wireless charging, and the synthetic rubber is guaranteed to stay dust free. If the look appeals to you, this is one of the most fully featured cases for Sony's flagship buds available.

If you want a solid silicone case at a price that won't break the bank, Airspo's got you covered with this gem in five eye-catching colors. It's tough and water-resistant to keep your buds dry and functional, even on rainy days. It's a fully-functional case for protecting and charging your buds at a fantastic price.

Miter's pseudo-leather case is one of the most refined and coolest-looking cases on our list. It's the perfect choice for those who want to advertise that their taste in earbuds reflects a classy aesthetic. Not only is the faux leather model stylish, but the exterior printing is depressed in a thoughtful way. Don't be fooled by the slick, soft exterior: inside is a steel frame for long-lasting protection.

Spigen's Rugged Armor case proves that they're one of the market leaders in protective cases for good reason. It provides great shock and drop protection for the clumsiest among us, all in a sleek package. Aside from maintaining your buds, the streamlined case keeps the battery light visible for at-a-glance updates and supports wireless charging.

Sony's flagship earbuds are a pricey ANC option, so ensuring appropriate protection should be your priority. However, that doesn't mean style has to be sacrificed, so I've selected various aesthetic cases, from the hard angles of a pseudo-military look to sheer Disney whimsy. Whether you value wireless charging, waterproofing, or want the most secure stash, there's an option here to suit you.

Spigen's Rugged Armor case is a perfect balance of form and function, a simple, attractive design that also supports wireless charging and lets you sneak a peek at the remaining battery life any time you fancy. It's a fine balance of all the best qualities, which makes it an easy choice for the top overall pick.

After spending some serious cash on the WF-1000XM4 buds, splurging a bit on the case to protect that investment is a logical decision. The Miter Classic PU leather case will communicate that you're a person that takes earbud protection very seriously, the sort of mature consumer that likes the look of sophisticated leather without all the trouble.

If, on the other hand, you spent your bottom dollar buying the earbuds, Airspo's got your back with a bargain-priced case that provides quality features like sweat and waterproofing and even offers an array of colors to suit your aesthetic. At such a reasonable price point, you could buy the whole line and match them to your daily mood.