Sony is a master at all things audio, so it's no surprise the company delivers some of the best headphones on the market. From ear pad comfort to lightweight designs to long-lasting battery life, there's a good reason why Sony headphones are hailed as the gold standard for audio devices. What's more, the company has quite an over-ear can selection.
Depending on what you're looking for, you can grab over-ear headphones with class-leading active noise cancellation (ANC), gaming features, and even extra bass for those deep house tunes — all from Sony's lineup. Sure, the Sony WH-1000XM5 are a superb choice, but you don't have to spend your hard-earned cash on the latest and greatest to get the audio experience that works for you.
There's an option for everyone, but if you're leaning toward something that can fit in your pocket, you'll find Sony has some of the best wireless earbuds around, too. However, for those on the hunt for an immersive, over-ear audio experience from a reliable brand, one of the best Sony headphones on this list will do nicely.
Sony WH-1000XM4Best overall
Sony WH-1000XM5Premium pick
Sony WH-CH720NBest value
Sony WH-XB910NExtra bass
Sony WH-CH520
The WH-1000XM4 headphones still reign supreme as the best Sony headphones to grab. It's hard to beat their phenomenal sound, groundbreaking ANC, and long-lasting battery life (up to 30 hours with ANC turned on). Throw in a handy touchpad to change the volume on the fly and comfortable cushions on the ear cups, and you've got yourself a brilliant pair of hard-to-ignore cans. Plus, they are a tad cheaper than the XM5s and can fold for travel.
If class-leading ANC, spectacular battery life, and a splash of style are what you're seeking, look no further than the Sony WH-1000XM5s. They offer superb audio, playing music, and more the way it's meant to sound. They also have improved call quality, so your voice is clear in video meetings. With battery life stretching to 30 hours with ANC on and 40 hours off, along with nifty features like transparency mode and touch-sensitive ear cups, the XM5s won't disappoint.
The Sony WH-CH720N make for an exceptional budget alternative to the top dogs. Despite a lackluster build quality, these cans are still comfortable and are Sony's lightest wireless noise-cancelling headphones. They deliver finely balanced sound with great detail, a 35-hour battery life, and a wealth of handy audio features. They may not get as much hype as the XM4s or XM5s, but these underdogs have plenty of bark.
When a thumping bass is all you crave, give the Sony WH-XB910N headphones a try. Enhancing low-end frequencies for extra bass, these cans trump other Sony headphones when it comes to big beats. Thanks to the Sony audio companion app, you can also expect fantastic ANC quality and customizable EQ settings, perfect for when the booming bass has too much oomph. They have a well-built design with comfortable cushions and up to 35 hours of battery life.
Sony WH-CH520
If practical and affordable are your jam, the Sony WH-CH502s should be on your radar. Hiding under their simplistic yet snug design is balanced audio with a satisfying bass, incredible 50-hour battery life, and even native DSEE support that enhances audio quality. Thanks to the Sony companion audio app, there's room to tinker, but don't expect ANC or Hi-Res audio support. When it comes to budget headphones, the Sony WH-CH520s shine through.
Sony Inzone H9
It's hardly a surprise that Sony, behind the ever-popular PlayStation, makes a splendid pair of dedicated wireless gaming headphones. The Sony Inzone H9 are top-of-the-line cans designed for PS5 and even PC gaming, equipped with low latency thanks to the bundled USB dongle, effective ANC to block out distracting background noise, and over 20 hours of battery life. Its decent mic is excellent for in-game chat, and its comfy fit lets you game for hours.
Sony MDR-MV1
The Sony MDR-MVR1s are premium studio headphones made for mixing and mastering audio – and they're among the best at doing the job. With an open-back design providing a realistic soundstage and a wide frequency range for sound production, expect an accurate reproduction of spatial and stereo sounds with Hi-Res audio to nail down any mix imperfections. If you find yourself making tweaks to production in the studio, these are the best Sony studio headphones you can get.
Sony MDR-ZX110
Cheap wired headphones are a dime a dozen, but the Sony MDR-ZX110s stand out from the pack with their good audio quality. The pair is lightweight and compact with in-folding ear pads (perfect for traveling), and the cord is reasonably durable. Their on-ear design means long listening sessions can be uncomfortable, but you'll be hard-pressed to find a more reliable pair of headphones with well-balanced sound at a budget price.
Choosing the right Sony headphones that suit your style
Sony's variety of over-ear headphones is staggering. It may be tempting to call it a day and opt for its recent success, the Sony WH-1000XM5s, but if you don't want to start counting pennies, plenty of other options could change your tune. While not the new kid on the block anymore, the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones are still our top choice. Sony found its stride with the XM4s, offering improved ANC that competitors are still trying to match, a simple yet comfortable style with in-folding ear pads that are great for traveling, and a hugely favorable battery life. They aren't perfect; however, if you're set on Sony but want to spend less, the XM4s will satisfy.
For the best ANC on the market with fantastic sound quality and a wealth of handy features, the Sony WH-1000XM5s are a no-brainer. They have a few key upgrades over the previous model, such as excellent call quality and a more sleek, modern design. There's even not one, but two V1 integrated Processors for enhanced noise cancelation. Some may be disappointed because they lack a foldable design for portability, but you'll still get one of the best wireless headphones on the market.
Those looking for a less costly alternative option but still want great audio quality with satisfying ANC should lean toward the Sony WH-CH720N headphones. These are Sony's lightest noise-cancelling headphones; the comfy cans will easily sit on your ears for long listening sessions. Their build quality won't feel as premium as our top picks, but if you only care about listening to tunes with well-balanced audio, the WH-CH720Ns are a great option.