Sony is a master at all things audio, so it's no surprise the company delivers some of the best headphones on the market. From ear pad comfort to lightweight designs to long-lasting battery life, there's a good reason why Sony headphones are hailed as the gold standard for audio devices. What's more, the company has quite an over-ear can selection.

Depending on what you're looking for, you can grab over-ear headphones with class-leading active noise cancellation (ANC), gaming features, and even extra bass for those deep house tunes — all from Sony's lineup. Sure, the Sony WH-1000XM5 are a superb choice, but you don't have to spend your hard-earned cash on the latest and greatest to get the audio experience that works for you.

There's an option for everyone, but if you're leaning toward something that can fit in your pocket, you'll find Sony has some of the best wireless earbuds around, too. However, for those on the hunt for an immersive, over-ear audio experience from a reliable brand, one of the best Sony headphones on this list will do nicely.