Earbuds have come a long way since the iPod was released in the early '00s. Thankfully, the audio quality has improved significantly since then. Gone are the days of tinny, treble-laden buds tethered to tangled cords, with improved audio and excellent wireless options.

Among many options, you have the contested king of the hill, Sony. It's easy to see—or hear—why. Sony buds have got style, performance, and, yes, even affordability. But what are the best Sony earbuds? Some will give you excellent ANC, impressive bass, or long battery life, while other picks perform well in every category without excelling in any. Whatever your preferences, you'll find a pair that'll hit the right note and budget.

Our favorite Sony Earbuds in 2023

Source: Sony Sony WF-C700N Best overall Buds for any occasion $95 $120 Save $25 The Sony WF-C700N is a solid all-around pick for most users. Athletes will appreciate that the earbuds are sweat and splash-resistant. Commuters will love its noise-canceling capabilities, as well as the ambient sound mode for spatial awareness. And everyone will like that the WF-C700N's lightweight, ergonomic design is comfortable enough for all-day wear. Pros Great for runners

Excellent sound quality

Works with Siri and Google Voice Assist Cons Phone calls may sound quiet due to the in-ear design $95 at Amazon $120 at Sony $120 at Best Buy

The WF-C700N is Sony's workhorse, and we're clearly fans. After all, it does everything a pair of earbuds should, and at a price that's easy to swallow. You'll be hard-pressed to find a reputable brand delivering buds ready for any scenario, especially if you lead an active lifestyle. Unlike more premium options with larger drivers and general bulk, the WF-C700N sports a lighter, more ergonomic fit, perfect for runners and cyclists. And its IPX4 material is sweat and splash-resistant. So, go to the gym. Do some weights. Ride that elliptical. These earbuds won't sweat it.

Sony WF-C700N

Commuters are going to like the active noise-canceling of the WF-C700N. With just one push of a button, the ANC activates. You can also toggle between ANC and ambient noise adjustment in case you need to be aware of the surroundings. But does the ANC work as well as the flagship WF-1000XM5? No, but the price difference makes such a contrast negligible. Honestly, it'll be more than adequate for the average wearer. Because whether on the bus or the subway, these earbuds effortlessly quiet the world around you. You'll be able to enjoy some tunes or the next chapter in your audiobook. Just make sure the earbuds are nice and snug so the sound doesn't leak through.

The overall sound does not disappoint, and you can always tailor your settings via the Sony's Headphones Connect app. Compressed music files like MP3 or AAC are also enhanced through Sony's digital sound enhancement engine (DSEE), which can be turned off if it's not your thing.

Source: Sony Sony WF-C500 Best value Premium sound for a fair price The Sony WF-C500 is a value pick that doesn't feel like a value pick. For one, the battery lasts 2.5 hours longer than its more expensive counterpart, the WF-C700N. It's also sweat and splash-resistant. The sound feels fairly balanced right out of the box, but you can adjust it with Sony's Headphones Connect app. Pros Comfortable fit

Seamless Bluetooth connection

Quality dynamic range for this price point Cons Default settings may sound tinny to some

The WF-C500 may be an older model, but don't let that stop you. You'll often find it cheaper than the WF-C700N, so it's worth checking out. But how different are these two earbuds? First, the size. While not as compact as the WF-C700N, the C500 still has an ergonomic design and comes with three pairs of ear tips to ensure a cozy fit. Speaking of cozy, the charger is on the smaller side, which makes it perfect for backpacks and suitcases. It's also IPX4 waterproof, so sweat and rainy day runs shouldn't be a problem.

Sony WF-C500

Regarding audio quality, the C500 and C700N share some of the same features, like Sony's DSEE and an overall clean sound. They both also use Sony's Headphones Connect app for fine-tuning your preferences. However, the C500 misses out on the active noise-canceling, which is expected in the sub $100 range. And since the C500 doesn't use ANC, you get 2.5 hours added to the battery life — not a bad trade-off.

Source Sony Sony WF-1000XM5 Premium pick Unparalleled sound Sony's WF-1000XM5 keeps the audiophile in mind with its Dynamic Driver X, which delivers precise and high-resolution vocal reproduction. Each bud contains its own processor, so active noise-canceling is a given, along with adaptive sound control that adjusts to your listening environment. And frankly, these look awesome, too. Pros Pleasing highs, mids, and lows

Intuitive sound equalizer app

Travel-friendly charger Cons Noise cancelation not as good as traditional headphones $298 at Amazon $300 at Best Buy

Sony's 1000X series has been our flagship favorite for some time, and the WF-1000XM5 is no exception. Somehow, Sony always manages to build upon the last generation, adding impressive albeit subtle tweaks for the discerning listener. Take the new Dynamic Driver X, for instance. Does it make a difference? Fancy jargon aside, the 8.4mm drivers significantly improved XM4's 6mm drivers, which also sounded terrific. And you'd be right to think that these new drivers and the updated ANC would increase the size. But actually, the XM5 is smaller and lighter than its predecessor. Kudos, Sony.

Sony's Headphone App lets you manage everything from firmware updates, to general EQ settings and the Adaptive Sound Control. A particularly helpful feature is the Speak-To-Chat, which pauses whatever media when you start your phone call. Outside the Headphone app, the XM5 has other helpful tools like Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility. You could say that the software on the XM5 is just as impressive as the hardware.

Sony WF-1000XM5

If you're only buying these headphones for the noise cancelation, there are cheaper options that are probably just as effective. And honestly, no set of earbuds is ever going to outperform a good pair of noise-canceling headphones. That said, the ANC is a welcome bonus to these audiophile-level earbuds.

Source: Sony Sony Linkbuds S Quality noise-canceling Silence the world While earbuds still don't match their headphone counterparts in noise-canceling, Sony's LinkBuds S makes a valiant effort. The sound quality isn't as assertive as the flagship WF-X1000M5, but it's clear and crisp enough for most users. Most importantly, you're getting quality ANC for at least $100 less than the WF-X1000M5. Pros Effective ANC for the price

Water and splash-resistant

Good overall sound Cons Battery only lasts six hours $200 at Amazon $200 at Best Buy

It's true that Sony's flagship, the WF-1000XM5, offers noise cancelation, but it's also more expensive. So, if you're looking for an easier-to-swallow price tag and some solid ANC, the LinkBuds S is a better pick. As our review notes, the LinkBuds' noise cancelation effectively filters out ambient noise so you can enjoy some quiet during commutes or plane rid. Will it filter out everything? If someone on the subway tries starting a convo with you, it'll be hard not to notice. Still, everyday din will be reduced to a minimum.

Like Sony's other wireless earbuds, the LinkBuds resist sweat and water splashes, so wear them to the gym or on your morning run. And if you're a city mouse wondering if you'll notice that Tesla speeding through the crosswalk, the LinkBuds use Adaptive Sound Control. Simply adjust the settings in Sony's Headphones Connect app, and you'll be able to listen to your tunes in any environment safely.

The sound production on the LinkBuds isn't XM5 level, yet its 5mm driver manages to create a pleasing listening experience. It's bright, crisp, and clear, though low frequencies lack depth. This is to be expected at this price point, and it's only noticeable among the most finicky of listeners. Above all, these buds offer quality ANC without breaking the bank.

Source: Sony Sony MDRXB55AP Best wired No cord cutting needed Aside from its snazzy color, there isn't anything mind-blowing about Sony's MDRXB55AP. But you can't go wrong if you want some deep bass (and we mean deep) and battery-free alternative to Sony's expensive wireless lineup. The microphone is also very responsive, so feel free to make some hands-free calls. Pros Deep, low end great for EDM and other bass-heavy music

No battery to worry about

Affordable Cons Bass might be too muddled for some $48 at Amazon

Unlike its unnecessarily long and convoluted name, the Sony MDRXB55AP is a simple, no-frills option. Not everyone needs the latest and greatest in tech. Sometimes, it's nice just to have a reliable pair of buds. That's where this beauty shines.

One of the best features of these earbuds is actually a feature that isn't featured (say that three times fast)—a battery. No battery means no charging. Obviously, the MDRXB55AP isn't wireless—instead, you get a four-foot cord that Sony advertises as "tangle-free." Depending on your setup, you might need a headphone adapter for your phone or tablet, but that's a small price to pay for limitless listening.

Will the audio quality blow you away? Honestly, it might. The bass on these earbuds packs a punch reserved for EDM clubs and heavy metal concerts. You won't find a dynamic sound field, and they certainly don't outperform Sony's more premium lineup. However, their Bose-like bass and 12 mm neodymium drivers promise a distortion-free listening experience. You even get a microphone for hands-free calls and Zoom meetings.

Let's just say that these earbuds have earned their price tag.

Source: Sony Sony LinkBuds Best for ambient awareness For the mindful listener Sony's LinkBuds fill a particular niche of listeners willing to trade that traditional Sony sound quality for a more ambient experience. Wearers will remain aware of the world as they enjoy their podcasts and playlists. Overall, there are enough high-res to satisfy casual listeners. Pros Keeps you aware of your surroundings

Good for phone calls

Clean sound Cons Underwhelming bass $178 at Amazon $180 at Sony $178 at B&H

Bone-conduction headphones have been a thing for some time now, and it's easy to understand why. They allow you to remain aware of the world while you go about your day. You could say that Sony's LinkBuds is an earbud alternative to the bone conduction variety, offering better overall sound with deeper mids and lows. That said, if you expect these to produce the same level of fidelity as regular earbuds, you'll be sorely disappointed.

Sony LinkBuds

The LinkBuds are for people who want to be ever present in their environment. And in that, they shine. Phone calls, podcasts, really anything that's dialogue-heavy, sound distinct and clear. All the while, you're engaged with your surroundings, always able to hear the world around you. Again, you sacrifice bass and general volume, but that's the point of these earbuds. Besides, you can adjust the EQ through Sony's Headphone App, and you'd be surprised at how much you can tweak. Athletes, parents, and city mice all have practical reasons for choosing LinkBuds over the more traditional variety.

Source: Sony Sony WI-C100 Best battery life Play all day Sony's WI-C100 neckbuds produce clear and clean sound at high volumes with adequate bass. Obviously, you won't enjoy the high fidelity of more expensive models, but you get a whopping 25-hour battery life. You'll also have access to Sony's Headphones Connect app to adjust things like bass and treble. Pros Very long battery life

Balanced and clean sound

Splash and sweat-proof Cons No magnetic clipping

It's hard to find everyday earbuds that don't cost an arm and a leg. Luckily, Sony makes a pair. The WI-C100 is a budget-friendly pick with some surprising perks, like its seriously long battery life —25 hours. There aren't many brands that bring that much juice to their buds sans a charging case. There aren't many additional features save for hands-free calling and access to Sony's Headphones App for EQ tinkering. But the IPX4 rating means you can shrug off the occasional drizzle or sweaty spinning class, and the comfy neckband acts as a safety net should the buds fall out.

There's no bass boost or anything about the sound that stands out. However, the WI-C100 performs nicely for casual listeners, and it's even equipped with Sony's DSEE. Given its price tag, bargain hunters will be more than pleased with its performance.

Deep bass great for music

Alexa and Google Assistant enabled Cons Not the best for phone calls

Not waterproof $298 at Amazon $299 at Sony

The battery lasts about 10 hours, which isn't bad considering all the energy-draining features, like its impressive noise-canceling, Alexa and Google Assist capabilities, and Adaptive Sound Control. If you'd like to add four more hours to your battery, it comes with a 3.5 mm cable. Other accessories included are a USB-C charging cable, an airplane adapter cable, and a handy travel-friendly carrying case.

The best Sony earbuds for you

Honestly, there's no wrong pick on this list, but we have to defer to our top overall choice, the WF-C700N. Between its effective ANC and the ambient noise adjustments, there's just so much Sony packs into this $120 (or less) earbuds. The lightweight, all-day fit is also a definite bonus. You won't be disappointed if this is your first foray into earbuds.

Audiophiles and Sony aficionados may want to spend the extra cash and opt for the WF-1000XM5 earbuds. The new 8.4 drivers add a whole level of dynamic sound, and the ANC is as good as it gets on earbuds. Battery life is good, too. Our review notes that the battery life stretches to 12 hours with the ANC off.

Budget hunters who don't want to surrender too much fidelity will appreciate the WF-C500 for its approachable sound and comfortable, ergonomic fit. You can often find these buds on sale, and even less than that if you buy them used. For under $100, you get a solid battery life, an intuitive app, and a balanced listening experience.

Establishing a definitive take on anything audio-related is nearly impossible because everyone's experience with sound is inherently subjective. There'll be those who want that heavy club-thumping bass, while others prefer clear highs and mids. Still, there are those of us who'd like a bit of everything. Thankfully, Sony caters to all these preferences, offering an ensemble of earbuds for any listener.