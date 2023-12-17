Nearly two decades ago, Sonos burst onto the home audio scene with a bang. The company established itself by offering scaleable, Wi-Fi-based systems that outperformed everything else on the market. Fast-forward to today, and Sonos is still earning acclaim with a broad line-up of high-performance home audio and portable speaker solutions that can stream from all the major platforms.

Sonos makes it easy to build a distributed, multi-zone audio system for your home without needing professional help. You can do it all at once or add components as the need arises. The entire ecosystem works together quite effortlessly and will delight most audio enthusiasts.

Build your ideal Sonos system

Sonos Era 300 Best overall Big sound and Dolby Atmos The Era 300 is an excellent smart speaker and Dolby Atmos support helps make it a versatile contender for both music and home theater duty. The Era 300 provides accurate, warm, and melodic sound that fills a space thanks to its four directional tweeters and two woofers. It has Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and line-in audio playback connectivity, helping it earn our nod for best overall, despite a relatively high price tag. Pros Room-filling sound

Dolby Atmos support

Music over Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Cons Expensive

Google Assistant not supported

Line-in adapter not included $449 at Amazon $449 at Best Buy $449 at Sonos

There is more than meets the eye here, with four tweeters and two woofers packed inside. Each is powered via its own class-D digital amplifier. One tweeter and one woofer point to each side for stereo imaging, while another provides a center image, and the last aims upwards for Dolby Atmos content. This makes it easy to get good performance without putting too much thought into speaker placement. The Era 300 offers enveloping, balanced, yet detailed sound.

With Dolby Atmos support, you can use the Era 300 as a main for music and movies or as a surround sound speaker in a home theater array. The Era 300 allows audio playback over Bluetooth in addition to Wi-Fi, a convenient feature. While there's not a lot to complain about here, the Era 300 isn't cheap, especially if you plan to purchase a pair or more. While it supports Alexa, Google Assistant has been omitted.

Sonos Arc Premium pick More than home theater The Sonos Arc is an amazing soundbar. It earns our premium pick by combining performance and versatility in a compelling package. You can stream music, watch movies and TV episodes, and do much more with the Arc. While its price is definitely premium, it's a great choice among large soundbars. Pros Rich, immersive sound

Versatile

Dolby Atmos support Cons Expensive

No Bluetooth audio

Lacks HDMI pass through $899 at Amazon $900 at Best Buy $899 at Sonos

The Arc doesn't mess around. For starters, it has 11 drivers (eight elliptical woofers and three angled silk-dome tweeters) each powered by its own class-D amplifier. A large soundbar that's adept for both home theater and music, the Arc thumps with solid, well-controlled bass. On top of that, you'll find smooth treble, articulate mid-range response, and an overall immersive experience. Dolby Atmos capability means the Arc can take full advantage of content optimized for the codec.

Probably the biggest knock against the Arc is its high price, but it does compare favorably to other premium soundbars which are generally more reliant on the presence of a subwoofer to offer decent bass. While the Arc can't stream audio over Bluetooth, it does offer seamless integration with the Sonos ecosystem via Wi-Fi. The presence of only a single HDMI port could be a limitation, depending on your TV's capabilities, but shouldn't adversely impact most users.

Sonos Era 100 Best value Affordable but awesome The Era 100 is an affordable speaker that makes a great entry-point into the Sonos ecosystem. With both Bluetooth and line-in connectivity, it's also well-suited to expanding your existing Sonos system into additional rooms. Successor to the ultra-popular Sonos Play:1 and Sonos One speakers, the Era 100 leverages two side-firing speakers and a woofer to help deliver enhanced performance over its predecessors. Pros Great combo of performance and price

Better sound than predecessor

Includes Bluetooth Cons Some will crave more bass

Lacks Google Assistant

Dongle purchase required for line-in $249 at Amazon $249 at Best Buy $249 at Sonos

Featuring dual tweeters and one woofer, the Era 100's overall sonic presentation is full and open. Bass is noticeably present and punchy, while the instruments have good separation and detail without harshness. If you happen to be an EDM fan or someone who really craves a ton of bass, you might want to add a Sonos subwoofer to the mix, but most people will be satisfied without one.

The Era 100 is easily capable of serving as a single-speaker solution or as the cornerstone of a multi-speaker Sonos setup sprinkled throughout your house. It offers Sonos and Alexa voice assistant support, but unfortunately, it again omits Google Assistant. Unlike its predecessor, the Era 100 offers audio playback over Bluetooth in addition to Wi-Fi.

Sonos Roam Portable Speaker Grab and go Bluetooth and Wi-Fi in one $134 $179 Save $45 If you're in the market for a portable Bluetooth speaker, the Sonos Roam is worth a hard look. In addition to Bluetooth, it offers Wi-Fi connectivity. Around 10 hours of playtime is on tap from a single charge. Multiple control methods, including the Sonos app, AirPlay 2, Alexa, and Google Assistant make the Roam exceptionally versatile. Pros Generally good sound

Music via Bluetooth and Wi-Fi

IP67 dust and water resistance Cons Limited bass response

Can't use mic for calls

Short battery life $134 at Amazon $134 at Best Buy $134 at Sonos

Take a portable Bluetooth speaker, add Wi-Fi and Sonos integration to it, and you get the Sonos Roam. While it can't rival the bass presence or control of Sonos' larger and costlier speakers, the Roam sounds fairly big and is competitive-sounding among comparably-sized Bluetooth speakers. It's an obvious choice if you're already invested in the Sonos ecosystem and need a portable speaker for music.

Despite a rated 10-hour battery life, the Roam's actual performance is significantly lower and may clock in at just over 5 hours, depending on your volume levels. That's a bit of a bummer, as it diminishes the Roam's appeal for extended outings off the grid, such as camping trips, counter to the laudable presence of IP67 dust and water resistance. The Roam can be controlled via the Sonos app, and offers Sonos Voice Assistant, Google Voice and Alexa support, but the integrated mics cannot be used for phone calls, oddly enough.

Sonos Beam (Gen 2) Mid-price soundbar A worthy update An update to the original Beam, the Sonos Beam (Gen 2) is a very good smart speaker that resides at the mid-price point in Sonos's current lineup of soundbars. Designed for movies, games and music, the Beam 2 boasts many upgrades over its predecessor, including Dolby Atmos and enhanced sound quality. While it can't rival the performance of the Arc, the Beam 2 costs hundreds less and will do the trick for mid-size home theater setups. Pros Nice balance of performance and price

Dolby Atmos support

Sounds better than 1st gen Beam Cons Lacks up-firing tweeter

No Bluetooth

Limited bass $499 at Amazon $499 at Best Buy $499 at Sonos

The Beam (Gen 2) offers a solid combination of features and performance at a mid-level price point. Dedicated class-D amplifiers drive a center tweeter, four midwoofers, and accompanying passive radiators, providing noticeably better sound than the first-generation Beam. The Beam offers clear sound with an enveloping sound stage, and includes Dolby Atmos to provide enhanced experiences with content mastered for the codec. That said, it lacks an up-firing tweeter to take full advantage of 3D audio. It does not provide as much bass as the Arc, and it may be a good idea to add a Sub or Sub Mini for more impactful home theater and music performance.

Of course, the Beam easily integrates with your Sonos whole-home audio system via Wi-Fi, and can be centrally controlled via the Sonos app. However, you will not get Bluetooth audio here. In addition to Sonos's own voice assistant, the Beam (Gen 2) supports Amazon Alexa and Google's assistant. Although imperfect, the Beam (Gen 2) surpasses its predecessor and strikes a good balance between performance and price for most applications.

Sonos Ray Compact soundbar A lower cost option The most affordable among Sonos' current soundbar lineup, the Ray is a compact solution that's suited for small and mid-size home theaters. It's an attractive entry-point into the Sonos ecosystem, offering good performance for music, movies and games. Front-firing drivers make the Ray a good choice for enclosed spaces like a TV stand, but it lacks a center channel driver and doesn't support Dolby Atmos. Pros Compact

Clear dialog and vocals

Affordable Cons No Atmos

No Bluetooth

Limited bass $280 at Best Buy $279 at Sonos

If you're wondering if Sonos's least expensive soundbar is any good, the answer is yes. The Ray offers a respectably open sound tage for its size, and has balanced mid-range and treble performance that makes it an easy listen. Despite the absence of a center channel driver, it handles dialog well, and music vocals are notably clear. Unsurprisingly, the Ray can't produce chest-thumping bass, and it's Sonos's only soundbar without Dolby Atmos.

The Ray offers Wi-Fi connectivity and control via the Sonos app, but lacks Bluetooth. At 56cm wide, the Ray is Sonos's most compact soundbar. Combined with its accessible price, that makes the Ray a good choice for small to mid-size home theater setups.

Sonos Sub Mini Big bass, small package Pump up the jams Sometimes all you need is a little more bass to get the party started. That's where the Sonos Sub Mini comes in with dual 6-inch drivers and 60-watts RMS active power. The Sub Mini works with any combination of Sonos speakers and gives that extra kick to movies, TV and music. Pros Least expensive Sonos subwoofer

Sleek and compact

Produces good quality bass Cons Still somewhat expensive

Not for large spaces

Locked into Sonos ecosystem $429 at Sonos $429 at Best Buy

The Sub Mini is Sonos's most affordable subwoofer at just over half the cost of the company's Sub (Gen 3). While it's still not inexpensive compared to comparable subwoofers, the Sub Mini is a good option if you need to add a little extra oomph to a Sonos system. It generally provides clean, punchy bass, but can get a little loose on very low, sustained frequencies. The Mini is suitable for small and mid-size spaces but can't push enough air for large rooms.

The Sub Mini connects to the Sonos ecosystem via Wi-Fi or Ethernet. It does not have standard audio ports and thus cannot be used with non-Sonos home theater systems. While that's a limitation, it's not really a problem if you're fully bought into Sonos and plan to stay that way.

Sonos Move 2 Better battery life A serious portable speaker The Sonos Move 2 is the best portable Wi-Fi speaker on the market, but there's a catch. It's relatively big and heavy. If you can get past that, there's a lot to love here, including great sound, simultaneous Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity and 24-hour battery life from a single charge. Pros Good sound

Great battery life

Includes Bluetooth and Wi-Fi Cons Inconveniently bulky

Lacks Google Assistant

Dongle purchase required for line-in $449 at Amazon $449 at Best Buy $449 at Sonos

Our reviewer praised the Sonos Move 2 for its "excellent sound quality with smooth mids, satisfying lows, and under-control treble," qualities that help the speaker earn our recommendation. Although the Move 2 adds a second, angled tweeter compared to its predecessor, it still doesn't manage to deliver a stereo image with noticeably discrete left and right channels. However, that's not a huge knock on a portable speaker.

Battery life is notably long, at 24 hours per charge. Assuming you don't mind its bulk, that makes the Move 2 a good option for events like cookouts and camping trips. With an IP56 dust and water-resistance rating, the Move 2 is ready for whatever rain and dust nature throws its way, though we wouldn't recommend it for uncovered, permanent outdoor installation. Notably, the Move 2 supports simultaneous Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connections, a really great user experience feature.

Sonos Outdoor Speakers Weather resistant See you at the pool Sonos and Sonance have partnered to deliver a set of wired outdoor speakers. While you will not find Bluetooth or Wi-Fi connectivity here, what you do get is a great sounding premium set of all-weather speakers optimized for the Sonos Amp. Paired with the Amp, these passive speakers extend your whole-home Sonos system to the pool or the patio, for example. Pros Great sound for a small speaker

Weatherized for outdoors

Optimized for Sonos Amp Cons Expensive

Not for large spaces

Limited bass $879 at Sonos $879 at Best Buy

Unlike the other Sonos products on our list, the Sonos Outdoor Speakers are a wired solution that requires direct connection to an amplifier, such as the Sonos Amp. Developed with Sonance for premium quality sound, the Sonos Outdoor Speakers feature treble and mid-range performance that's clear and pleasing to the ear, and albeit limited in its largeness, the bass is surprisingly punchy for a 2-way speaker with a 6.5-inch woofer.

The Sonos Outdoor Speakers can be installed outdoors and left there year-round. While they're rated to withstand the elements including UV, it's still advisable to install the speakers with some cover, such as under the eaves, if possible. Because of their compact size, a pair can only provide limited coverage. A large backyard, for example, may need more speakers or larger ones.

Sonos Symfonisk Speaker Lamp Sonos meets Ikea Hybrid speaker and lamp If you're searching for the perfect sound solution for a bedside table, or to place on an end-table next to the sofa, the Sonos Symfonisk Speaker Lamp, developed in partnership with Ikea, might be the perfect choice. With Wi-Fi connectivity (no Bluetooth), it provides full integration with the Sonos ecosystem for whole-home audio. What's more, it's an attractive lamp with Ikea's signature style. There is some trade-off in sound quality compared to other Sonos speakers, but it's still cool if you prioritize style. Pros Improved design

Hybrid functionality

Uses common E26/E27 bulbs Cons Some trade-off of sound quality

No mics or voice assistants

A niche product $250 at Ikea

To put things in context, the Symfonisk falls within the price range of entry-level Sonos products. Its music performance is pretty good, but definitely lags a bit behind other Sonos speakers in terms of clarity, bass and openness. But at the end of the day, you should be buying the Symfonisk because it's a cool hybrid design that meets your needs for light, sound, and style, not for top audio performance. While it easily integrates with whole-home Sonos systems or can be used as a single piece, the Symfonisk unfortunately omits voice assistant support.

Created in partnership with Swedish furniture giant Ikea, the Symfonisk is available at the retailer's stores and online. The second-gen Symfonisk looks much sleeker and more premium than the first-gen model, an important improvement for a home decor product. It also uses common E26/E27 bulbs, unlike its predecessor. The Symfonisk is currently available in four color combinations with a glass shade: black base and black shade, black base and white shade, white base and black shade, and white base and white shade.

Create the perfect Sonos system for your home

As you've now discovered, Sonos offers quite a few different speakers that span features, capabilities and prices from entry-level to premium. Sonos's scaleable architecture means you can start small, literally with a single speaker, and keep adding on until your whole property is connected in a sophisticated multi-zone configuration. Sonos's app, the underlying software, and wireless audio technologies have long been among the best in the business and it's fair to say that Sonos products typically offer a better user experience than most of what's out there.

To recap, the Sonos Era 300 earned our pick for best overall with its sweet-spot combination of the latest features, big sound, and price. The amazing Arc soundbar took the premium pick spot for its high performance across home theater and music applications. And last but not least, the Era 100 was awarded best value for providing a great-sounding workhorse solution that won't break the bank.

Final thought: If you can get a great deal on an older model that's on its way out, such as the Sonos One or Five, don't hesitate. Sonos provides ongoing firmware updates and support for its speakers, so you don't need to worry about being left out in the cold.