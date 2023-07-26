The highly-anticipated sequel to the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is finally here, and The Galaxy Z Flip 5 has some significant upgrades over its predecessor. With improved internals, some minor camera modifications, and of course, the highlight of Samsung's Unpacked Event, a brand new 3.4-inch cover screen that promises to make the phone much more useful when folded up.

August 11 may be the day it's launching, but you can preorder the Z Flip 5 right now and secure your ticket to some of what's bound to be one of the best Android phones you can get. Here are the best places to order a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip.

Best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 deals

Samsung Samsung offers fantastic trade-in deals for those who can part with older hardware. For example, you'reZ Flip 4 in good condition can net you $900 in trade-in credit, meaning upgrading to the Flip 5 will only cost you $100. Even Flip 3 owners can trade in for a whopping $700 credit, so their upgrade will only cost $300.Although the trade-in credit drops significantly with older or cheaper devices, Samsung will pretty much take any Samsung phone in any condition for a $200 credit.Plus, similar to last year's promotion, Samsung is giving away $50 in Samsung Credit for preorders of the new Galaxy devices, a great little incentive to get your preorder locked in! See at Samsung

Source: Amazon Amazon Amazon is another place to get an unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5. Right now, you can get the phone (with upgraded storage) and a $150 Amazon gift card all for just $1,000. See at Amazon

Best Buy Best Buy can be a great place to pick up a new Galaxy Z Flip 5, unlocked or tied to a carrier. With the pre-order, Best Buy is tossing in a $100 gift card along with the storage upgrade. See at Best Buy

Source: AT&T AT&T How does a free Galaxy Z FLip 5 sound, while AT&T is may be willing to give you one, Both new and existing customers can get a free Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 with a Galaxy phone trade-in — any year and any condition. Some conditions may apply. Plus, they are also offering a storage upgrade if you preorder before Thursday, August 10. See at AT&T

Source: Verizon Verizon If you're already a Verizon customer or want to be, you'll be happy to know they are also offering a free Galaxy Z Flip 5 with an eligible trade-in when setting up a new line on an Unlimited Plus plan.Upgraders, you aren't completely left out in the cold, as Verizon is taking $1,000 off for eligible trade-ins on qualified 5G Unlimited plans. On top of all that, Verizon will give you 512GB storage or the price of 256GB if you preorder for a limited time. See at Verizon