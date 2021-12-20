Android as an ecosystem is lacking any one de facto wearable accessory. Whereas iOS users enjoy exclusive access to the best smartwatch you can buy, we Android loyalists have to do a little research to choose from a staggering number of smartwatches and fitness trackers (and yes, iPhone owners can use many of these devices, too — but there's not much reason for them to).

But we at Android Police have done the legwork for you! Here, for your convenience, is a selection of the very best smartwatches and wearables you can get for your Android phone today.

Editors choice 1. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 8.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon We're almost getting tired of saying it at this point, but the fact remains: if you want a smartwatch to use with your Android phone right now, Samsung's Galaxy Watch4 should be at the top of your shortlist. It does require some Samsung apps on your phone to get the fullest experience, but with excellent performance, a great 60Hz display, and, along with the Watch4 Classic, Wear OS 3 exclusivity (for the time being), it's the easiest wearable to recommend to most Android users right now. Read More Specifications Sizes: 40mm, 44mm

40mm, 44mm Colors: Black, silver, green (40mm); black, silver, pink gold (44mm)

Black, silver, green (40mm); black, silver, pink gold (44mm) Display: Super AMOLED, 1.2" 396x396 (40mm) or 1.4"450x450 (44mm)

Super AMOLED, 1.2" 396x396 (40mm) or 1.4"450x450 (44mm) CPU: Exynos W920 @ 1.18GHz

Exynos W920 @ 1.18GHz RAM: 1.5GB

1.5GB Storage: 16GB

16GB Battery: 247mAh (40mm) or 361mAh (44mm)

247mAh (40mm) or 361mAh (44mm) Connectivity: NFC, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, LTE (optional)

NFC, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, LTE (optional) Durability: IP68 certified, MIL-STD-810G compliant

IP68 certified, MIL-STD-810G compliant Software: Wear OS 3 Powered by Samsung

Wear OS 3 Powered by Samsung Health sensors: Heart rate, EKG, bioelectrical impedance Pros Display is crisp, bright, not particularly flickery.

Wear OS offers great software support.

Build quality is great. Cons Default strap can be uncomfortable.

Battery life could be better, charging could be faster.

Mandatory Samsung stuff. Buy This Product Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Shop at Amazon Shop at Samsung

Premium pick 2. Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon The Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic is a nice-to-have upgrade to the standard Watch4. Functionality and performance are the same across models, but the pricier Classic's case is made of stainless steel instead of aluminum. The Classic also has a rotating bezel that can be used to make menu selections, scroll through notifications, and more. It's $350 at MSRP. Read More Specifications Sizes: 42mm, 46mm

42mm, 46mm Colors: Black, silver

Black, silver Display: 60Hz OLED, 1.2" 396x396 (42mm) or 1.4"450x450 (46mm)

60Hz OLED, 1.2" 396x396 (42mm) or 1.4"450x450 (46mm) CPU: Exynos W920

Exynos W920 RAM: 1.5GB

1.5GB Storage: 16GB

16GB Battery: 247mAh (42mm) or 361mAh (46mm)

247mAh (42mm) or 361mAh (46mm) Connectivity: NFC, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, LTE (optional)

NFC, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, LTE (optional) Durability: IP68 certified, MIL-STD-810G compliant

IP68 certified, MIL-STD-810G compliant Software: One UI Watch 3 over "Wear OS Powered by Samsung"

One UI Watch 3 over "Wear OS Powered by Samsung" Health sensors: Heart rate, EKG, bioelectrical impedance Pros Fast performance.

Crisp, vibrant display.

Rotating bezel is a treat. Cons Underwhelming battery life on the 42-millimeter model.

No Google Assistant.

Requires some Samsung phone apps. Buy This Product Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic Shop at Amazon Shop at Samsung

3. TicWatch Pro 3 7.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon The TicWatch Pro 3 was king of the Wear OS hill for a spell, so it's not much surprise that the updated TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS is also quite good. There aren't actually a ton of differences between the two watches: the new Ultra GPS has a refined design, slightly beefier Wear 4100+ chipset (to the Pro 3's Wear 4100), and, according to Mobvoi, meets the MIL-STD-810G durability standard. It's got outstanding battery life that'll easily last you more than a full 24 hours, partially thanks to a unique dual-layer display that can enter a super-low-power mode when you're not actively using the watch. Wear OS 3 is scheduled to land on the Pro 3 Ultra GPS sometime next year, which will make the watch all the better. You can pick one up for $300. Read More Specifications Operating System: Wear OS 2.33

Wear OS 2.33 Onboard GPS: GPS+Beidou+Glonass+Galileo+QZSS

GPS+Beidou+Glonass+Galileo+QZSS Case Material: Stainless steel

Stainless steel Water Rating : IP68 certified, MIL-STD-810G compliant

IP68 certified, MIL-STD-810G compliant Display: 1.4“ 454*454 326ppi Full Color Always On Display AMOLED + FSTN

1.4“ 454*454 326ppi Full Color Always On Display AMOLED + FSTN CPU: Snapdragon Wear 4100+

Snapdragon Wear 4100+ RAM: 1GB

1GB Storage: 8GB

8GB Battery: 577mAh Pros Solid performance thanks to the 4100+ Dual System Platform.

Interesting and useful dual display to conserve battery in a pinch.

All the sensors anyone will ever need. Cons No Wear OS 3.0 update until 2022.

Bulky, may not appeal to those with small wrists.

Haptics can feel weak. Buy This Product TicWatch Pro 3 Shop at Amazon

4. Fitbit Versa 3 smartwatch 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon Fitbit made a name for itself with simpler fitness trackers, but the Versa 3 is a pretty nice smartwatch in its own right. It has excellent battery life — up to six days when you're not using the AOD. Its Google Assistant integration is even better than what you get on Wear OS, too, with snappier, more reliable performance. The worst thing about the watch is a bizarre bug that makes changing watch faces a pain. Its MSRP is $230, but it's frequently available for less than $200 lately. If you like the look but you want additional features, look into the Fitbit Sense. It's pricier, but it has a stainless steel case and some extra health monitoring tricks. Read More Specifications Display: 1.58-inch 336 x 336 OLED

1.58-inch 336 x 336 OLED Battery: Up to 6 days

Up to 6 days Health sensors: Temperature, heart rate, blood oxygenation (SpO2)

Temperature, heart rate, blood oxygenation (SpO2) Dimensions: 40.48mm x 40.48mm x 12.35mm

40.48mm x 40.48mm x 12.35mm Weight: 40g (without band) Pros Outstanding battery life.

Robust health tracking.

Understated, handsome design. Cons Software sometimes buggy.

Some health info is hard to find in the Fitbit app.

Offline music storage only allowed with Deezer or Pandora. Buy This Product Fitbit Versa 3 smartwatch Shop at Amazon

Best value 5. Mobvoi TicWatch E3 7.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon With Qualcomm's Wear 4100 chip, a full gig of RAM, and a promised update to the new-and-improved Wear OS 3 sometime next year, Mobvoi's TicWatch E3 offers a lot of value for a relatively modest $200. To hit that low price, though, Mobvoi went with a lower-cost LCD display — which means lower contrast and no perfect OLED blacks. Still, even with that less-efficient display type, battery life stretches well into a second day. The E3 is still pretty new, but at an MSRP of $200, you can bet there'll eventually be some juicy sales on this one. Read More Specifications Water Rating : IP68

IP68 CPU: Snapdragon Wear 4100

Snapdragon Wear 4100 RAM: 1GB

1GB Storage: 8GB

8GB Battery: 380mAh

380mAh Software: Wear 2.3 (3.0 compatible with future update)

Wear 2.3 (3.0 compatible with future update) Dimensions: 44 x 47 x 12.6mm

44 x 47 x 12.6mm Weight: 32g Pros Wear 4100 chipset is snappy.

Two full days on a charge, even with the always-on display on.

In line to get Wear OS 3. Cons Thicker than we'd like.

Setup is a pain.

LCD display where many smartwatches have OLED. Buy This Product Mobvoi TicWatch E3 Shop at Amazon

6. Skagen Jorn Hybrid HR 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon If you're looking for a hassle-free smartwatch with great styling, the Skagen Jorn Hybrid HR may be up your alley. As you may have guessed from the name, it's a hybrid watch — meaning it's got analog hands over a digital display. That display is e-ink, which affords the watch an incredible two weeks of battery life per charge. The watch's software is proprietary; it doesn't run Wear OS. Still, it can serve notifications, track your steps, and monitor your heart rate (hence the "HR" in the name). The e-ink portion of the display is also customizable, and it takes any standard strap that'll fit your size of choice. The Jorn retails for $195. Read More Specifications Water Rating : 3 ATM

3 ATM Sizes: 38, 42mm

38, 42mm Storage: 16MB

16MB Battery: Up to two weeks Pros Handsome, traditional design.

Up to two weeks of battery life.

Highly customizable software experience. Cons No touchscreen, button navigation sometimes cumbersome.

$200 is a bit pricey for this type of smartwatch. Buy This Product Skagen Jorn Hybrid HR Shop at Amazon

