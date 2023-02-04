Want to use Google Wallet from your wrist? You’ll want one of these smartwatches.

Paying for something with your watch is both incredibly convenient and, dare I say, kind of cool. But there’s not one single provider of payments, and while Google Wallet is available on any Android phone with a Near-Field Communication (NFC) chip, not all of the best smartwatches have it.

That could be because the makers are pushing their own payment platform, they’re using their own bespoke OS without Google Wallet support, or because the wearables don’t support contactless payments full stop.

If having a smartwatch with Google Wallet is a priority, we’ve got your back. We’ve compiled a list of the best smartwatches that currently support Google Wallet, which goes far beyond Google’s own Pixel Watch. Prices start at $200, so there hopefully should be something for everyone.

Editors choice 1. Google Pixel Watch 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews Read More Reviews See on Best Buy Given that the Pixel Watch is Google’s device to show off what Wear OS can do, it should be no surprise that Google Wallet is one of its core features. Just double-press the crown, pick the card you want on-screen and hold the Pixel Watch near the terminal until you hear the chime. Done. It helps that it’s a fine smartwatch in its own right, with a stylish look, brilliant integration with Google’s other services, and super health tracking facilities, thanks to the company’s purchase of Fitbit. There are certainly drawbacks, though. Not only is it expensive at $350, but the battery requires daily charging — and you may consider the chance of it being out of juice when you need Google Wallet a reasonable reason to avoid. All the same, it remains a brilliant showcase of what Wear OS can do. Read More Specifications Display: 1.6" 384x384 AMOLED, up to 1000 nits brightness boost, Ambient light sensor, Always-on display

1.6" 384x384 AMOLED, up to 1000 nits brightness boost, Ambient light sensor, Always-on display CPU: Exynos 9110 SoC, Cortex M33 co-processor

Exynos 9110 SoC, Cortex M33 co-processor RAM: 2GB

2GB Storage: 32GB

32GB Battery: 294mAh, "up to 24 hours"

294mAh, "up to 24 hours" Connectivity: 4G LTE, UMTS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n 2.4GHz, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo

4G LTE, UMTS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n 2.4GHz, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo Durability: 5ATM

5ATM Software: Wear OS 3.5

Wear OS 3.5 Health sensors: Optical heart rate sensor, Multipurpose electrical sensor, Blood oxygen sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Altimeter, Compass

Optical heart rate sensor, Multipurpose electrical sensor, Blood oxygen sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Altimeter, Compass Price: $350 (BT/Wi-Fi), $400 (LTE)

$350 (BT/Wi-Fi), $400 (LTE) Strap: Active band included: Small (130 - 175 mm) and Large (165 - 210 mm)

Active band included: Small (130 - 175 mm) and Large (165 - 210 mm) Dimensions: 41 x 41 x 12.3 mm

41 x 41 x 12.3 mm Weight: 36g (without band)

36g (without band) Audio: Built-in speaker

Built-in speaker Mobile payments: Google Wallet

Google Wallet Workout detection: Yes

Best value 3. Mobvoi TicWatch E3 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews Read More Reviews See on Amazon The original TicWatches were a Kickstarter success story, and the wearables' maker — Mobvoi — has stuck with Wear OS on a budget. The TicWatch E3 comes in at a modest $200, but still includes NFC, so Google Wallet is present and correct. Despite its budget price, you also get the snappy Qualcomm Wear 4100 chipset and a whole gigabyte of RAM to play with. These specs mean it's in line for an update to Wear OS 3 in the future (though owners are beginning to grumble about how long it's taking). On the downside, the main way Mobvoi has kept the price low is with an LCD screen, meaning weaker contrast than its OLED-toting rivals, and it's quite a chunky beast, measuring 12.6mm thick. Still, that does mean it can pack a decently sized battery, ensuring the watch will comfortably hit two days on a single charge. Read More Specifications Water Rating: IP68 CPU: Snapdragon Wear 4100 RAM: 1GB Storage: 8GB Battery: 380mAh Software: Wear 2.3 (3.0 compatible with future update) Dimensions: 44 x 47 x 12.6mm Weight: 32g

IP68 CPU: Snapdragon Wear 4100

Snapdragon Wear 4100 RAM: 1GB

1GB Storage: 8GB

8GB Battery: 380mAh

380mAh Software: Wear 2.3 (3.0 compatible with future update)

Wear 2.3 (3.0 compatible with future update) Dimensions: 44 x 47 x 12.6mm

4. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Samsung Thankfully, Samsung hasn’t reserved Google Wallet as a feature for its more premium Pro model, and it’s here on both the 40- and 44mm Galaxy Watch 5 wearables, too. In truth, it’s a pretty modest update over the previous generation of Galaxy Watch, but the upgrade to scratch-resistant sapphire glass is welcome, as are the larger batteries. Samsung has refined the Galaxy Watch experience pretty well over the last few years, and there’s simply not much that needs changing year-on-year. With that in mind, it’s enormously disappointing that the company did away with the ‘Classic’ model with a rotating bezel for selecting apps. The haptic alternative doesn’t work half as well, and it looks considerably less distinct without it. On top of that, the improved battery life will still have you looking for a charger more often than we’d like (think one to two days, max). Read More Specifications Software: One UI Watch 4.5 atop Wear 3.5

One UI Watch 4.5 atop Wear 3.5 Display: 1.19" Sapphire Crystal Glass AMOLED 396 x 396px (40mm) or 1.36" Sapphire Crystal Glass AMOED 450 x 450px (44mm)

1.19" Sapphire Crystal Glass AMOLED 396 x 396px (40mm) or 1.36" Sapphire Crystal Glass AMOED 450 x 450px (44mm) CPU: Samsung Exynos W920

Samsung Exynos W920 RAM: 1.5GB

1.5GB Storage: 16GB

16GB Connectivity: NFC, GPS, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi (2.4Gz & 5Ghz), LTE (optional)

NFC, GPS, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi (2.4Gz & 5Ghz), LTE (optional) Durability: IP68, Waterproof to 50m (5ATM), MIL-STD-810H

IP68, Waterproof to 50m (5ATM), MIL-STD-810H Price: From $280

From $280 Strap: 20mm

20mm Dimensions: 40.4 x 39.3 x 9.8 mm (40mm) or 44.4 x 43.3 x 9.8 mm

40.4 x 39.3 x 9.8 mm (40mm) or 44.4 x 43.3 x 9.8 mm Display Size : 1.19"

1.19" Battery: 284mAh (40mm) or 410 mAh (44mm)

284mAh (40mm) or 410 mAh (44mm) Health sensors: Optical Heart Rate, Electrical Heart Sensor (ECG), Bioelectrical Impedance (BIA), Continuous SpO, Skin Temperature Sensor

Optical Heart Rate, Electrical Heart Sensor (ECG), Bioelectrical Impedance (BIA), Continuous SpO, Skin Temperature Sensor Weight: 29 (40mm) or 32.8g (44mm)

29 (40mm) or 32.8g (44mm) Mobile payments: Samsung Pay, Google Wallet

Samsung Pay, Google Wallet Workout detection: Yes

Yes Exercise modes: 90+

8. Fossil Gen 6 6.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon Luxury brand Fossil has had reasonable success with its smartwatches, and the Fossil Gen 6 is another solid entry in the series. It has NFC, meaning Google Wallet is supported, and the bottom button opens it by default for quick payments. It’s undoubtedly sturdy and well-built, and the presence of three buttons is welcome for those who find touchscreens a bit fiddly. But at $299, it’s a tough sell in 2023, with occasional performance stutters and a less-than-stellar battery life letting it down. Still, it's been updated to Wear OS 3, and if you want a distinct-looking smartwatch away from the Googles, Fitbits, and Samsungs of this world, then the Fossil Gen 6 is still worth a look. Read More Specifications Brand: Fossil

Fossil Case Material: Stainless Steel

Stainless Steel Water Rating : 3ATM (Splash/rain resistant. Not suitable for showering, swimming, or submersion.)

3ATM (Splash/rain resistant. Not suitable for showering, swimming, or submersion.) Sizes: 42mm w/ 18mm straps, 44mm w/ 22mm straps

42mm w/ 18mm straps, 44mm w/ 22mm straps Display: 1.28" Color AMOLED, 416x416, 326ppi

1.28" Color AMOLED, 416x416, 326ppi CPU: Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ Wear 4100+

Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ Wear 4100+ RAM: 1GB

1GB Storage: 8GB

8GB Battery: 300mAh

300mAh Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0 LE, GPS, NFC SE, WiFi

Bluetooth 5.0 LE, GPS, NFC SE, WiFi Software: Wear OS 2 (at launch), optional update to Wear OS 3 (planned)

Wear OS 2 (at launch), optional update to Wear OS 3 (planned) Health sensors: Accelerometer, Altimeter, Ambient Light, Compass, Gyroscope, Off-body IR, PPG Heart Rate, SPO2

Hooray for Google Wallet

After a dicey few years when Wear OS devices were few and far between, smartwatches with Google Wallet are finally coming back into fashion. For that, we can thank Google itself (both with the Pixel Watch and the purchase of Fitbit) and Samsung for giving up Tizen in favor of Wear OS.

I went into this piece expecting only a handful of devices to recommend, but there’s actually a surprising number at a good range of price points. The feature-packed, premium Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is a lovely pick if money is no object, while those on a budget won’t be disappointed by the affordable and cheerful $200 TicWatch E3. However, Google’s own Pixel Watch is my overall pick as a reference for how well-integrated Wear OS (and Google Wallet) can be on a smartwatch.

Hopefully, we’ll see more Google Wallet-supporting smartwatches in the years ahead, but if you’re buying today, there are plenty of solid options to choose from.