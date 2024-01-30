With the expanding smartwatch market, it can be hard to separate great smartwatches from the not-so-good. What makes one watch better than the other can be subjective. Yes, software, apps, and battery life are important, but so is design.

Size matters in terms of comfort, especially for those with small wrist sizes. Bulky, ill-fitting smartwatches can be distracting and uncomfortable. If you find yourself in the small smartwatch camp, there are options with desirable specs at more reasonable dimensions — and these are the best we've tested.

Best smartwatches for small wrists

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Best overall Lightweight device with hefty features $237 $300 Save $63 The Samsung Galaxy Watch is a compact, lightweight smartwatch with various wristband sizes available for the perfect fit, but the standard band is already a comfortable 20mm. Though the watch is on the smaller side, it still includes everything you might need, from access to calls and texts as well as fitness tracking and sleep coaching. Pros Lightweight aluminum body

Up to 40 hours of battery life

Great Samsung device integration Cons Not compatible with iPhones $237 at Amazon $240 at Best Buy $240 at Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy 6 has been one of our favorite smartwatches since it launched in 2023, and the aluminum 40mm model is a smaller and lighter smartwatch alternative. The 20mm silicone wristbands are interchangeable and adjustable to cinch to the correct size. However, a small stature is not the only perk this model brings.

With advanced health features such as vital tracking, fitness tracking, and sleep coaching, this watch is a great option for any health fanatic, but it is not just limited to a fitness tracker. The Galaxy Watch 6 has a microphone and speaker, so phone calls and notifications can be received. While this option is great with Samsung phones and devices due to the seamless integration, it's not compatible with iOS, and a couple of the health features won't even work on Android phones from other manufacturers.

Read our full Samsung Galaxy 6 watch review.

Garmin Instinct 2S Solar Premium pick Solar charging battery for any outdoor adventure The Garmin Instinct 2S Solar is a fitness smartwatch that charges using solar power and is built to last with a sturdy design that's tough but not bulky. And the 20mm QuickFit Compatible wristband provides users with the best fit, no matter their wrist size. Boasting a GPS and compass, this watch is sport-ready and great for hiking or camping. Pros Waterproof and sturdy

Solar charging

Compatible with Android and iOS Cons No touchscreen

No messaging capabilities $400 at Amazon $400 at Best Buy $400 at Garmin

The Garmin Instinct 2S solar is one of the pricier smartwatches on the list but is well worth it for the outdoorsy or adventurous person. The small 28mm screen and adjustable 22mm QuickFit wristband make it an easy choice for most users. Despite the watch's smaller dimensions, it remains tough and durable to handle whatever nature can throw at it. Its durability begins with waterproofing, withstanding depths of 328 feet. The watch is also shock-resistant with an anti-scratch case, making it durable under almost any condition.

While the Instinct doesn’t have a touchscreen like most smartwatches, its Power Glass screen will withstand rigorous activity. Under the glass, the watch lives up to its rugged exterior with several perks that will delight most outdoor adventures, like a built-in compass, temperature sensor, and barometer, as well as GPS and weather and surf reports. It even dabbles in fitness, tracking heart rate, sleeping patterns, and activity. Perhaps the most desirable feature is the solar charging battery. For all-day wear, it only requires three hours of sun exposure.

The watch is also compatible with Android and iOS. But again, it does not have a touchscreen display and lacks a lot of fancy phone integrations. It should be noted that even with the adjustable watch bands, the casing of the watch is available in three sizes: 40mm, 44mm, and 50mm. For those with small wrists, the 40mm case will be the best fit option.

Amazfit Band 7 Best value Reasonable price for a lot of features The Amazfit Band 7 is a small, narrow smartwatch that acts as a fitness and health tracker while delivering smartwatch features. The slim, adjustable wristband is by far one of the most sleek options for smartwatches. As far as features go, calls and texts can be answered from the HD AMOLED screen, and there are Alexa voice controls for any Amazon fans out there. Pros Affordable

Fitness and phone features in one

Great battery life Cons Could use a better waterproof rating $50 at Amazon

The Amazfit Band 7 is an incredibly affordable yet robust smartwatch with a long but easy-to-read 1.47-inch touchscreen that will sit nicely on smaller wrists without becoming cumbersome. This smartwatch could work for anyone as it is compatible with iOS and Android and has Alexa built-in. It also has health monitoring features that measure heart rate, blood oxygen, stress levels, and sleep habits throughout the night. With multiple sports modes, users can track their physical activity and workouts to ensure accurate fitness information.

The Amazfit Band 7 has basic smart features, providing access to phone calls, SMS, and notifications, as well as the camera and alarm clock, but it's closer to a fitness tracker than a fully-featured smartwatch, and has limited third-party app support.

The battery life is impeccable though, with a standard battery life of up to 18 days and 28 days if battery saver mode is enabled. One downside is that it is not quite as water-resistant as some of the other models, and the body is made out of polycarbonate instead of metal. Aside from that, this is a great, affordable, smartwatch option.

As far as fit is concerned, the Amazfit's is hard to ignore. The silicone watch band is roughly 10 inches and the width is 16mm. It is one of the thinnest bands on the list and is adjustable to ensure the device fits properly. If the standard band doesn't suffice, there are other band sizes available.

Apple Watch SE Best for iOS A compact Apple watch packed with features The Apple Watch SE is a strictly Apple smartwatch. While it is not the latest model, this particular one is great for small wrists with a 40mm aluminum case and adjustable wristbands. This Apple Watch SE is great for smaller wrists and also ideal for iPhone users as it is specifically designed to integrate with all of Apple’s health applications. Pros Lightweight

Great iPhone compatibility

Great blend of tech and fitness features Cons Only compatible with iOS

Battery life is not remarkable $249 at Best Buy $249 at Apple

While the Apple Watch SE 2nd Generation is not the latest and greatest Apple, it still brings a lot of great features in a minimalist design that is perfect for small wrists. The 40mm aluminum case ensures that the device is light, and the wristband can be adjusted to the perfect size. And if you're concerned about wristband sizing, there are a lot of alternative sizes available, from one (140mm) to nine (184mm).

Aside from outward appearance, like many other smartwatches, Apple has health monitoring apps that integrate seamlessly with Apple watches to track heart rates, activity, steps, and sleeping patterns. This seamless integration also allows for texts and calls to be answered. The SE 2nd Generation is also compatible with various apps, such as music streaming, and bank apps, and even allows setting timers and alarms through the watch. Speaking of notifications, pairing Apple watches with iPhones, there's a feature that will ping the user if either device goes missing.

Apple Watch SE's caveats are that it is only compatible with Apple phones, and the battery life is not as long as some of the competitors out there. It is also good to note that even with the metal casing option, it is still a good idea to get some sort of protection, as Apple Watch screens can easily crack. Otherwise, this watch is great for anyone needing a smaller smartwatch for their iPhone but wants all the bells and whistles that come with smartwatches.

Google Pixel Watch 2 Best for Pixel phones A sleek device that integrates perfectly with Google products The Google Pixel Watch 2, while compatible with Android (excluding the Go Edition), this smartwatch is designed to work and integrate with Google phones and smart devices. It's loaded with health monitoring features as well as the ability to manage texts, alerts, and phone calls from the touchscreen on the watch. As far as fit is concerned, the Pixel 2 includes a large band and a small active band to accommodate multiple wrist sizes. Pros Sleek and lightweight

Great for Google Pixel phones Cons Works optimally with specifically Google products

On the pricier side $350 at Amazon $350 at Best Buy $350 at Google Store

The Google Pixel Watch 2 is another recent smartwatch with a sleeker and smaller design. While the screen is a mere 41mm, the AMOLED display ensures users can easily see the notifications and more. With both a small and large Active Band, users can select the best-fitting band for their devices, and with the adjustable notches, the Google Pixel can be adjusted to fit snugly and comfortably.

The Pixel 2 is designed to pair with other Google applications like Google calendars, maps, and G-mail to integrate all information and other Google smart home information. Similar to the Apple Watch, the Pixel Watch 2 is designed to be used optimally with Google Pixel cellular devices. While this may be great for someone on the hunt for a small watch for a Google phone, this would probably not be the greatest smartwatch for a generic Android user.

The Pixel Watch 2 also uses Fitbit’s health monitoring service to track vitals and exercise, but these are not the only sensors. The watch tracks skin temperature changes, monitors for signs of atrial fibrillation, and even has fall alerts to mitigate injuries.

Garmin Lily Best for fitness A fitness watch that keeps it classy The Garmin Lily is a stylish, sleek smartwatch and fitness watch in one. It tracks health, vitals, exercise, and sleep while also providing partial smartphone notifications and pre-generated auto answers. The watch's narrow band and modest watch face also make it great for smaller wrists. Pros Sleek and lightweight

Great fitness features

Decent battery life Cons Setting up iPhone notifications can be a hassle

Must answer calls from phone $250 at Garmin

For any athletic gurus out there who want a fitness smartwatch with a more refined look, the Garmin Lily is a small watch with a 1-inch diameter screen and a thin, adjustable, silicone wristband that measures 14mm. This smartwatch is thin, light, and comes with all the features that users expect from Garmin smartwatches, but with a style that is suitable for the office or more formal events. Though its dimensions are minimal, the watch packs in a hefty battery life of up to five days.

And the battery can really be put to use because the Garmin Lily has standard fitness tracking like many other smartwatches. The Garmin Lily tracks yoga, Pilates, cardio, and mindful breathing with their sports app. The sports app connects to a smartphone’s GPS to track outdoor exercise. An added safety feature that Garmin provides is the LiveTrack feature that enables friends and family to track outdoor exercises for peace of mind.

Notifications, incoming calls, and calendar events come through on the Lily's screen when a compatible smartphone is paired, allowing users to remain in the loop at arm's length. However, it should be noted that phone calls can be accepted from the watch but to chat, the connected phone will need to be used. Where the Garmin Lily falls short is iOS compatibility. While Garmin is compatible with iOS phones, enabling notifications to the smartwatch is anything but simple and can be a hassle for users.

Fitbit Versa 4 Best design A high-dollar look at a fraction of the cost The Fitbit Versa 4 Fitness smartwatch is a great blend of a trendy design, fitness features, and phone compatibility. The AMOLED display shows text notifications, provides quick responses to send, and even allows answering calls via Bluetooth. It also has two band sizes; the small band fits 14 to 180mm wrists, and the large band fits 180 to 220mm wrists. Pros Sleek and refined design

Vitals and fitness tracking

Water-resistant Cons Limited features for iPhones $200 at Amazon $200 at Best Buy

While Fitbit is known mainly for fitness watches, they have started to expand into smartwatch territory for a while now, and it shows with the Fitbit Versa 4 fitness smartwatch. The Versa is another 43mm, aluminum smartwatch with an adjustable wristband, making it lightweight and small enough to wear with ease. To honor Versa's fitness roots, the Versa includes the expected activity tracker, heart rate monitor, and sleep monitoring.

The Versa has handy Bluetooth features that allow text messaging and phone calls through the watch. Compatibility should not be an issue either, as FitBits work with Android and iOS alike, but just expect limited integration with Apple devices. Fitbit syncs their health and vital information with their own application and not with Apple's health application. Otherwise, the Versa is a great alternative that is still relatively affordable, but the design makes it look and feel like a high-dollar smartwatch.

However, it's worth noting that the 43mm casing and the screen are a little larger than most on this list, achieving an acceptable middle ground between the 40 and 44mm sizes. So you'll get a smaller smartwatch but still be able to see the display clearly. Just know it might be a little bulky depending on wrist measurements.

Cubitt Jr Smart Watch Best for kids and teens A great starter smartwatch $55 $60 Save $5 The Cubitt Jr Smartwatch is designed with kids in mind. It tackles fitness with a heart rate monitor, ten sport modes, and a sleep monitor. It also offers eight kids games, social notifications, and even notifications for healthy habit-building. With the adjustable 20mm wristband, this watch is great for tweens and growing teens. Pros Durable

Compatible with iOS and Android

Advanced notification settings Cons Sizes are geared more toward youth, so probably will not fit adults $55 at Amazon

As the smartwatch trend is on the rise, kids will want to get in on the action just like their parents. But even some of the smallest adult options out there may not fit a child’s wrist. That is where the Cubitt Jr. smartwatch comes in; it has a kid-sized 38mm screen, which will be at home on smaller wrists, and an adjustable wristband. The smartwatch is sized perfectly, but most importantly, it's durable. There's an impressive IP68 waterproof rating, so it'll withstand weather and dirt just fine.

The Cubitt Jr. offers fitness tracking features such as a step counter, sleep monitor, heart rate monitor, and activity tracker. Parents can also utilize the Good Habits Alarm feature to set reminders for their kids and help build healthy life practices. The smartwatch even comes with eight built-in games for entertainment. And while the smartwatch can receive social notifications, its features are somewhat limited to fitness, healthy habits, and games.

The Cubitt Jr. is compatible with both Apple and Android phones, available in multiple vibrant colors, and has great fitness features. So, the Cubitt Jr. is a great option for a child or teenager's first smartwatch. While the cool design, fitness features, and games are pretty tempting, unfortunately, this watch will most likely not fit adult-sized wrists.

Choosing the right smartwatch

Choosing a smartwatch can be a daunting task, with all the competing brands, models, and features out there. Those with smaller wrist sizes must also factor size into the equation to avoid designs that are too large and will compromise fit. The most important attributes to consider are case/screen and band measurements. Note that smaller cases mean smaller screens, so you may have to sacrifice some real estate to get the perfect watch. And some watch bands are even interchangeable, so it is possible that a standard band can be swapped out for a better fit.

Depending on your preferences, one of the varied models on this list should suffice. For those seeking a sleek smartwatch packed with fitness features, the Amazfit Band 7 is a small smartwatch, with a reasonable price tag. It's compatible with iOS and Android and even comes with Alexa built-in. The only downside is that it's closer to a fitness tracker than a full smartwatch.

If an adventurous, waterproof design is what you're after, the Garmin Instinct 2S Solar is designed with the outdoors in mind. It's a sturdy smartwatch with built-in GPS and activity tracking. This compact smartwatch, compatible with both iOS and Android, is perfect for anyone who likes to go hiking or camping. It even charges via solar energy, helping the battery last through any outdoor adventure. The only downsides are that it is a bit pricey, and it doesn’t come with a touchscreen or messaging abilities.

But the best for most is the 40mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 due to its lightweight size, adjustable wristbands, state-of-the-art fitness features, and impeccable Samsung device integration. While this device is compatible with Androids in general, this smartwatch is best paired with other Samsung devices. The only downside is that the Galaxy Watch 6 doesn’t support iOS, and even lacks some features when paired with a non-Samsung Android phone.