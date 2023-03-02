The smartwatch is one of the most convenient devices ever created, especially if you're a runner. In contrast, the best smartwatches provide a lightweight way of keeping up with all your notifications and taking advantage of third-party apps and other things. Finding a balance between the two is how the best smartwatches for running stand out from competitors, blending the convenience of great features with hard-hitting exercise trackers.

While almost every smartwatch on the market has some built-in fitness features, not all are going to offer the same level of detail and tracking runners need to get the most out of their exercise. It's a fine line between basic fitness tracking and great smartwatch features, so we've put together some of the best smartwatches you can buy to take your runs to the next level with fantastic tracking and other features. Of course, not all are equal, so we've highlighted each watch's strengths and weaknesses as well.

Go running with one of these smartwatches

Garmin Venu 3 Best overall A great place to start The Garmin Venu 3 gives you the best of both worlds when you want some serious reliability: a true smartwatch with the tracking features runners need when getting out there. Pros Nice, vibrant display

Garmin's extensive tracking features

Solid battery life Cons Third-party apps remain elusive

Needs the proprietary charger $450 at Garmin $450 at Best Buy

While Garmin would point dedicated runners to its Forerunner range, those who want to prioritize the smartwatch elements would be better off picking up the Garmin Venu 3. It won't match the accessibility of a device running Wear OS when it comes to third-party app support and built-in features, but the Venu 3 provides some core smartwatch features. A key one is making and taking calls directly from your wrist through the built-in speaker and microphone. It can also hold up to 650 songs, including downloaded playlists from Spotify and Amazon Music.

On top of that, it’s packed with features that runners love, from the basics of accurate GPS and heart-rate tracking to Garmin Coach’s custom training plans and Body Battery, which tells you how ready you are for a workout. It supports ANT+ for additional accessories, and all the data is neatly collected in the Garmin Connect app — which remains one of the best for runners who like to nerd out over the data.

Garmin Forerunner 965 Premium pick When it's time to get serious $566 $600 Save $34 The Forerunner 965 is Garmin's top-of-the-range sports watch. What it lacks in smartwatch flexibility, it makes up for with fitness features that athletes will love. Pros Training and workout plans

Accurate maps and excellent tracking

Outstanding battery life Cons No ECG

No solar variant available $566 at Amazon $600 at Garmin

If you're willing to spend more, you can take things further with the Garmin Forerunner 965, which cuts off on-wrist calls and virtual assistants, but comes with more features that runners will love. There's Training Load and Training Readiness — two features helping runners improve by analyzing their pre- and post-run metrics to ensure they're pushing themselves without going too far. There's even a Race Day Widget that counts down to the big day, showing your goal time and your current predicted finish time.

A big difference this time around is the vibrancy of the screen, which just looks and feels like a big upgrade over the previous Forerunner 955. Unfortunately, you won't be seeing too many third-party apps on it because the Garmin IQ store offers a very limited selection. It'll do notifications, but this is definitely more of a running watch than a smartwatch. The battery promises up to 23 days (with GPS off), so it's built for those who want to go for longer.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Best value Great for casual runners $239 $300 Save $61 The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is more smartwatch than fitness tracker, but it packs enough punch for casual runners that want to be able to track basic runs while still taking advantage of great smartwatch features. Pros Tough display

Packed with smartwatch features

Multiple sensors Cons Accuracy could be better

Some features require a Samsung device $239 at Amazon $240 at Best Buy

If you're looking for great value, it's hard not to look at one of Samsung's latest smartwatches, the Galaxy Watch 6. Just released within the last couple of months, the Galaxy Watch 6 is a smartwatch first and a fitness tracker second, but it's still packed with helpful features that you can use to track your runs. The accuracy is slightly improved from the Galaxy Watch 5, and it's the same price as the Watch 5, too.

While we haven't seen it hitting any big discounts like the Watch 5, it's still a great value, especially if you're into running casually. It won't offer the same level of tracking as other options on this list, but if you just want a smartwatch that can do the basics, the Galaxy Watch 6 is a great place to start.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro The rugged type Bigger, tougher, and ready to run The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is Samsung's first Pro smartwatch, an amazing showcase of what it can do with Wear OS 3, and generally just a built-tough all-day warrior for workout fiends and multitaskers eschewing their phones. Pros Sapphire glass and titanium body

Plenty of tracking features

Better battery life Cons Too big for most small wrists

GPX maps only support hiking and cycling $450 at Amazon $450 at Samsung $450 at Best Buy

While it boasts many similarities to the Galaxy Watch 5, the 5 Pro takes a few different turns, like the tougher titanium frame, sapphire glass screen, and a bigger 590mAh battery. Samsung makes no bones in positioning it as a more serious wearable for those looking to train or meet fitness goals.

One of the reasons why is the Route workout feature. It lets you import GPX route files to Samsung Health and then sync with the Watch 5 Pro. When not on the run, you can also make use of the BioActive Health sensor, which improves how much more accurate heart rate, ECG, VO2 Max, and other metrics can be, though it's not entirely clear if the 5 Pro is more precise than its sibling.

Polar Pacer Pro Testing the limits Literally puts you to the test $280 $330 Save $50 Polar designed the Pacer Pro to be a smartwatch that takes activity so seriously that there's even a built-in running test you can take to gauge how well you're doing with every step. Pros Includes effective running test

Personalized workouts

Plenty of good tracking metrics Cons Screen isn't touch-sensitive

No SpO2 sensor $280 at Amazon

The Polar Pacer Pro presents a Running Performance Test you run for 30–45 minutes to calculate aerobic power, aerobic speed, VO2 max, and max heart rate. It also calculates running power to gauge how hard you're working, including data on sprints, short intervals, and hilly areas where you can keep track of ascent and descent. Once done, the Polar Flow app tells you whether you're on track with someone in your age group.

Despite that, it's rare that a smartwatch with such an exposed display isn't touch-sensitive, leaving you to navigate the interface purely with the physical buttons arrayed on the sides. But that may hardly matter if you're looking for a smartwatch focusing more on staying active and learning more about what your body can handle as you pick up the pace.

Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5 A 2-for-1 deal Two screens for one in this watch Mobvoi makes TicWatch Pro 5, bringing in several features to go with newer software that culminates in a smartwatch worth considering. No other watch has a dual-layer display quite like this, which does wonders for battery life. Pros Unique dual-layer display

Improved app experience

Longer battery life Cons Unclear Wear OS update cycle

Mobile app needs some work $350 at Amazon $350 at Mobvoi

TicWatch Pro 5 is no less an example of Mobvoi's attempts to make a compelling case as an alternative if you're out there running. With a somewhat overhauled app experience, the watch's data is easier to see and interpret, even if the full presentation won't come close to what the likes of Garmin might give you. Still, it's nice to have automatic run tracking kick in after 10 minutes.

The unique dual-layer display technology is a battery saver unto itself, bringing together a vibrant OLED with a low-powered LCD, which allows you to see pertinent info on a run without actually turning on the main OLED screen. Battery life holds up fairly well at up to 80 hours per charge, depending on how you use it.

Google Pixel Watch 2 Google's best A mix of Google and Fitbit $295 $350 Save $55 Maybe it's still not a true "running" smartwatch, but the Pixel Watch 2 offers everything Wear OS can provide, including third-party apps and Fitbit tracking, making this an interesting choice. Pros Very nice design

Fitbit tracking features

Third-party app support Cons Run tracking won't be as deep

Limited upgrades from last generation $295 at Amazon $300 at Best Buy $300 at Google Store

As was the case with the original, the Pixel Watch 2 pitches itself as a mix of Google's ecosystem and Fitbit's health and wellness features, which sounds like a dream combo for those looking for the best running smartwatch. Google didn't change a whole lot in both looks and functionality, but it did refine this sequel with the benefits of Wear OS 4, including no longer needing to reset the watch when switching phones.

Built-in GPS is nice, as is the fact the watch will automatically track running after 10 minutes, though you may not see as much data from it. The only downside is the GPS tends to run down the one-day battery quickly, so ultrarunners need not apply. Overall, it's great as a smartwatch, only the high entry price means that you may gravitate toward a dedicated running watch instead.

Fitbit Sense 2 Run with Fitbit Get fit with the Sense 2 $230 $300 Save $70 If you're looking for a fitness tracker that offers the advantages of Fitbit's app and features, then the Sense 2 is a solid option. Just know that you're signing away a lot of the features that make smartwatches so handy. Still, it is one of the best options Fitbit has right now. Pros Great design and look

Premium options provide more insights and features

Battery lasts for up to a week with lighter use Cons No third party app support

Very limited smartwatch features $230 at Amazon $230 at Fitbit $230 at Best Buy

Fitbit has a number of great fitness trackers, but if you're looking for one that doubles as a smartwatch, you won't get any closer than the Sense 2. The only unfortunate downside here is that the Sense 2 doesn't offer third-party app support, which means you'll need to find separate options for Google Maps and even Google Wallet.

The health monitoring on the Sense 2 is stronger than the Versa 4, which we previously recommended, and Fitbit premium options like Daily Readiness only make things better. The Fitbit app also remains one of the best in the business, especially if you're just starting your fitness journey and need some pointers.

Suunto 7 Sticking around The Suunto 7 keeps you focused Most running watches from the likes of Garmin and Polar focus on fitness at the expense of smartwatch features, which makes the Suunto 7 highly unusual. It's a bit longer in the tooth compared to other smartwatches, but can still hold its own just fine. Pros Sturdy build quality

Accurate GPS tracking

Comfortable fit Cons Don't expect Wear OS 3

Pricey $500 at Amazon

Suunto makes plenty of running watches, but the Suunto 7 is unique because it uses Wear OS rather than the company's own operating system. In theory, that means you get the best of both worlds: a dedicated running watch with all the features an athlete could want and plenty of smartwatch functionality too.

Unfortunately, it doesn't quite pan out like that due to a weak 1-2 day battery life and a chipset that's a bit long in the tooth now. First released in 2020, it uses the Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset, meaning it'll never get Wear OS 3, and it's starting to feel sluggish.

Coros Pace 3 Worthy alternative When a Garmin is just too much The Coros Pace 3 is a smartwatch that skews closer to the kind of tracking and transparency budding athletes would want, which is also why it stands out as an alternative to big names out on the market. It won't match the ruggedness of more expensive options, but it's still worth a look. Pros Lightweight build easy to wear

Excellent tracking features

Solid battery life Cons Not especially rugged

Limited smartwatch integration $229 at Amazon

The Coros Pace 3 will probably be one of the lightest smartwatches you can wear, including among this group, though a big reason why is because of the plastic body and nylon strap. You can't do anything about the overall construction, but you can make use of the tools available, particularly the built-in GPS and improved sensors to track runs and activity with greater precision. The metrics are an excellent snapshot of where you stand after each time out.

Plus, you can rely on the battery life to last you up to three weeks (with GPS off). It all requires a sacrifice in the kind of smartwatch integration you find elsewhere. While you can load music files on the Pace 3, you can't download content from streaming services or even control playback from the watch. Third-party apps aren't readily available, either, which is why you wear this with the stated intention of its tracking features.

Which smartwatch is best for running?

Finding the perfect running smartwatch is difficult, but there are still a lot of great options for you to choose from right now. It really comes down to figuring out which features are most important to you and then sorting out which of the smartwatches available fit your budget. For those looking to get the most value out of their purchase, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 offers great fitness features alongside fantastic smartwatch support. It isn't the most accurate or in-depth running tracker, but it will handle anything casual runners through at it.

Of course, if you aren't worried about spending more or if you just want to push yourself to your peak level while running, the Garmin Forerunner 965 is a premium option that comes with all the features you'd expect from a more expensive smartwatch and fitness tracker. The price here is steep, but it's well worth it for those ready to get serious about their running and exercise tracking.

Finally, for those who are just starting or who want more detailed running insights, the Garmin Venu 3 is a heavy hitter that shouldn't be ignored. It offers a lot of good compromises when it comes to smartwatch and fitness tracking features, which makes it a great option and one of our favorites.