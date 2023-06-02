When shopping for a smartwatch, there are so many to choose from that it can be overwhelming at times. There are several important factors you're going to want to consider before you drop any amount of money on a smartwatch. After all, you're probably going to be wearing the device every single day, so it needs to meet some level of requirements.

When considering which smartwatch is best for you, you'll probably look at the operating system, battery life, applications, features, design, and arguably two of the most important factors: comfort and fit. While most smartwatches are designed for anyone to use and not gender-specific by any means, a lot of the best smartwatches can be too bulky and only able to fit the average man's wrist. However, with women in mind at the forefront of design, we've found some of the best smartwatches, placing comfort and fit at the top of our considerations.

Sleek smartwatches designed with women in mind

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Best overall Top choice for Android users $230 $280 Save $50 The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is a redefined upgrade of the Galaxy Watch 4, placing emphasis on comfort and fit. Along with a durable glass screen, extended battery life, and extensive tracking features, the Galaxy Watch 5 outshines its predecessor in many ways. Pros Slim and lightweight

Improved battery life

Extensive tracking features Cons Minor upgrades

No rotating bezel

eSim support only $230 at Samsung $229 at Amazon $230 at Crutchfield

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 was redefined from the Galaxy Watch 4 to specifically target a more comfortable fit for users. As many women already know, finding the right smartwatch that fits properly can be a struggle, but the Galaxy Watch 5 makes this a top priority, ensuring more accurate readings by the sensor and a proper fit around the wrist. You're also going to get a quality build, using a sapphire crystal glass display for increased durability and a much improved larger battery to keep you going all day long.

The Galaxy Watch 5 features a handful of useful applications and a ton of fitness tracking features to help you stay on top of your health and fitness. You can also take advantage of the in-depth sleep tracking and sleep coach to ensure you're getting the most out of your sleep. The Galaxy Watch 5 is a premium smartwatch at an affordable price — and with the color options to choose from and the availability of additional bands, you're always going to find something that feels great and looks great too.

Google Pixel Watch Premium pick Google and Fitbit power combo The Google Pixel Watch is a powerhouse of a smartwatch that combines the best applications Google has to offer, plus the reliable fitness tracking and reading of Fitbit. Designed with a soft and comfortable fit, and multiple color options to choose from, the Pixel Watch is a favorite among women. Pros Fitbit Integration

Great performance and tracking

Super bright AMOLED display Cons Poor battery life

Proprietary bands

No support for 5G eSim $344 at Amazon $350 at Crutchfield $350 at Best Buy

The Google Pixel Watch is the first smartwatch Google has released, and it made huge head waves almost immediately. Thanks to its sleek and stylish design and availability in multiple colors, the Pixel Watch has become a favorite among many women. In addition, the soft material of the in-box bands is so comfortable and fits properly around the wrist that the sensors have no problems with readings and accuracy. Also built with a Corning Gorilla Glass display and water-resistant up to 50 meters, the Pixel Watch is designed to keep up with all sorts of activities.

The Pixel Watch uses Wear OS by Google to run this small but powerful smartwatch. And because Google now owns Fitbit, you get the bonus of a free six-month membership of Fitbit Premium with the purchase of this device. Other features like contactless payment with Google Wallet, smart assistant integration with Google Assistant, and GPS tracking with Google Maps make this Google-centered smartwatch an absolute powerhouse of a device.

Source: Fitbit Fitbit Versa 3 Best value Fitness tracker meets smartwatch The Fitbit Versa 3 is a fitness tracker smartwatch giving users the best of both worlds. With advanced tracking and health sensors built-in, users receive important real-time information pertinent to their health. The Versa 3 is also smaller and less bulky than most smartwatches, making it an ideal fit for many women. Pros Fast-charging option

Changeable watch faces

Built-in GPS Cons Limited apps

Lacks certain sensors

No buckle straps $148 at Amazon $300 at Fitbit

The Fitbit Versa 3 is a classic smartwatch option for users who want to get the most out of their health and fitness regimens. Available in three different colors, Fitbit has even included a beautiful female-friendly pink/gold color option that is absolutely stunning. The watch isn't overly big or bulky and fits nicely even on small wrists.

The Fitbit Versa 3 also includes a plethora of fitness tracking features and health sensors to keep you informed and on top of all things health-related. Not only does the Versa 3 offer quality tracking, but this do-it-all smartwatch comes with a built-in GPS, text and call notifications, music streaming, and assistant integration with Alexa and Google Assistant. If that's not enough, the Versa 3 can last up to six days on a single charge. And for the low price of $150, you really can't go wrong with this budget-friendly smartwatch.

Source: Apple Apple Watch Series 8 Best alternative Best among Apple and iOS users The Apple Watch Series 8 is an iOS-powered smartwatch geared towards iPhone users, with seamless compatibility for all things Apple. With a handful of design, color, material, and size options, users will have no problem finding the perfect look and fit for them. Pros Quality display and design

Crash and Fall detections

Low-power mode Cons Limited temperature sensor

Optimized for Apple devices only

Minor upgrades from Series 7 $500 at Crutchfield $429 at Amazon

The Apple Watch Series 8 is a favorite among iPhone users. Thanks to the smooth integration with all things Apple, your smartwatch can be used to unlock your Mac, find your devices, and pay virtually with Apple Pay. That's just the tip of the iceberg, though. With many designs, the Series 8 is meticulously crafted for "his" and "hers" styles, making this versatile smartwatch perfect for everyone.

The Apple Watch Series 8 is built to last. With a crack-resistant display, dust resistance, water resistance, and swim-proof ratings, it can accompany you just about anywhere. You also get access to a huge variety of apps, in-depth health sensors, and fitness tracking. And two of the best features of the Series 8 are Crash Detection and Fall Detection; they automatically detect vehicle accidents and falls and then contact appropriate emergency personnel, giving users an added sense of security.

Source: Garmin Garmin Lily Sophisticated style Perfect for small wrists $200 $250 Save $50 The Garmin Lily features a small, sophisticated style with various designs and colors to match every look. This simple yet elegant smartwatch offers many useful features and apps, including some safety and security integrations that are not even available in some of the most mainstream devices. Pros Small and lightweight

Pregnancy and ovulation tracking

5-day battery life Cons No color display option

No storage for music

Limited features for price $199 at Amazon $200 at Crutchfield

The Garmin Lily offers one of the best smartwatches designed specifically for women. This small and stylish smartwatch is made for those with smaller wrists, and it features a smaller touchscreen display than most, so nothing sticks out or seems out of place. With a variety of colors to choose from, including different bands and materials, you can essentially build the perfect watch design for you.

The Garmin Lily includes almost all the necessary fitness tracking and health sensors you would need, and then some. You can also connect to your smartphone to receive calls, texts, and calendar notifications and reminders, so you're never out of the loop. What's unique about the Lily is that you can enable an assistance feature similar to Apple's Crash and Fall detections, and you can allow friends and family to track your location and outdoor activities with LiveTrack.

Source: Amazfit Amazfit GTS 4 Hybrid smartwatch Feature-heavy, lightweight material The Amazfit GTS 4 is so much more than a fitness tracker. This lightweight smartwatch with a large display is crafted with quality and style in mind. It's available in two lighter, more feminine colors and one gender-neutral design. With solid internal components and extensive features, the GTS 4 is great from the inside out. Pros Long-lasting battery

Quality hardware

Quick performance Cons Convoluted app interface

Shaky activity and sleep tracking

Lacks support for third-party apps $199 at Amazon $200 at Best Buy

The Amazfit GTS 4 is a do-it-all fitness tracker/smartwatch hybrid device packed with features you didn't even know you needed. This bright and beautiful device is a bit more on the larger side than the Garmin Lily and takes a page from Apple's Series 8 design to create this super-powered smartwatch. This device's thin and lightweight build is partly thanks to the ultralight aluminum alloy frame that keeps it from being too heavy and weighing down your wrist.

The Amazfit GTS 4 uses an industry-first GPS antenna for strong positioning and allows for real-time navigation right on the watch face by uploading route files to the Zepp App. The built-in speaker lets users broadcast live sports data relative to workouts directly on the watch or via Bluetooth headphones. The speaker also supports a built-in integration with the smart assistant Alexa for all things hands-free. Just touching on a few of the GTS 4 features available, this smartwatch does almost everything you can imagine — at a properly affordable price.

Source: Fossil Fossil Gen 6 Deluxe design Premium craftsmanship The Fossil Gen 6 uses Google's WearOS and a Qualcomm 4100+ chipset to provide users with improved performance and an increase in power. Designed with a built-in speaker and microphone, the watch allows you to take advantage of the integrated Alexa assistant. Plus, you can make and take calls directly from the watch. Pros Full-color Always On Display

Accurate sensors and tracking

Smooth and easy navigation Cons Buttons get in the way

Not for swimming use

Short battery life $248 at Amazon $319 at Best Buy

The Fossil Gen 6 combines the beautifully classic design of its Fossil watches with Google's WearOS to give users a stunningly lavish smartwatch. This smartwatch looks incredible with its diamond-studded metal link band, and its adjustability lets users with even the smallest wrists enjoy high-class fashion. The Gen 6 uses a Qualcomm 4100+ chipset, increasing power and performance, as well as an improved Bluetooth range for easy connectivity with the built-in Alexa assistant.

The Fossil Gen 6 tracks a handful of important health and fitness data and can even track activities with GPS to show you the total distance and mapped-out routes taken. The always-on display uses more colors and a higher pixel count for its bright and brilliant display, and you can choose from thousands of watch faces for a more personalized look. You can also choose from over a hundred different apps to download on the smartwatch, and with an optimized battery, and smart battery modes, you'll be able to use your watch all day long.

Source: Michael Kors Michael Kors Gen 5E MKGO Luxury brand Top-quality fashion The Michael Kors Gen 5E MKGO is a beautifully designed luxury brand smartwatch for women who want to show off a higher sense of style. Less heavy-duty and bulky than traditional watches, the Gen 5E features a high-quality watch face with a lightweight branded silicone band. Pros High-quality, durable, and lightweight

Independent music player

Water-resistant for swimming Cons No built-in GPS receiver

Spotty iPhone compatibility

Less fitness-focused $250 at Michael Kors

The Michael Kors Gen 5E MKGO rocks a look similar to the Fossil Gen 6 but omits those tacky side buttons that tend to get caught on anything, including your own hair. The watch face is beautifully diamond studded and uses a much lighter silicone band rather than a heavy-duty metal link band to keep it from weighing down your wrist. The size is also easily adjustable for the perfect fit.

The Michael Kors watch runs on Google WearOS for both Android and iOS users, and the high-powered battery can last over 24 hours; with the extended battery mode, it can last even longer. The always-on display is bright and colorful, and you can choose from hundreds of different watch faces for a different look all the time. The Gen 5E also has a sizable list of applications to download and features a built-in GPS. Best of all, this luxury brand smartwatch is swim-proof, keeping up with every activity.

Smartwatches for different lifestyles

As smartwatches continue to increase in popularity as time goes on, more old-school analog watch users are making the leap to the smarter choice. When deciding on which smartwatch to purchase, however, you're going to be faced with an extensive list of factors to consider. While the operating system and compatibility with your own smartphone should be a top consideration, you also want to consider how you're going to use the smartwatch. Basing your smartwatch choice on the lifestyle you live allows you to get the most out of your device without spending extra on unnecessary features you won't use. All things considered above, the best smartwatch for women is the best smartwatch for your lifestyle.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is easily one of the best Android Smartwatches and the best overall pick, offering all users an opportunity to experience the best of Samsung's WearOS. With an upgraded battery, improved durability, and optimized fit, the Galaxy Watch 5 has a lot to offer its loyal Galaxy Watch 4 users. Whether upgrading from its predecessor, switching from a different brand, or starting out with your first smartwatch, you can't go wrong with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5.

If premium hardware and extra applications are a bit too exorbitant for your lifestyle, the Fitbit Versa 3 comes in clutch with a reliable, durable, and long-lasting fitness-focused smartwatch of its own. With unique features, the Versa 3 is more affordable than most smartwatches while not compromising on crucial elements such as battery life and durability.

With so many options, the best smartwatch for women will be the best smartwatch that matches your lifestyle. From functional and feature-packed to sophisticated and stylish, each device brings something different to the table.