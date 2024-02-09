Gimbals are the perfect accessory for those looking to enhance the footage taken from their smartphone or camera. They allow videographers to get creative with their shots and remove unwanted shakiness. Gimbals range from handheld, single-axis gimbals to multi-axis gimbals with additional features. Whether you want a more traditional gimbal like the Zhiyun Smooth Q3 or something that has AI built in, such as the Insta360 Flow , there is a great model for just about every budget.

This gimbal from Koscheal gives you a bit of versatility for a low price. It can be used as a selfie stick or as a tripod and comes with a wireless remote for easy control. It only has single-axis stabilization, which will help smooth out some of your footage. It also includes a fill light to help brighten darker scenes.

If you want a lightweight and inexpensive handheld gimbal, the Hohem iSteady XE gimbal should be on your shortlist. At only 0.62 pounds, this gimbal is light enough for extended sessions. It has three-axis stabilization for shake-free footage and an adjustable fill light that can be used for up to 60 minutes.

The DJI Osmo Mobile 6 is perfect for those just getting started. This gimbal includes ShotGuides, which will help teach you how to shoot like a pro, and scene recognition powered by AI to help complete edits. This is in addition to its three-axis stabilization for smooth footage and ActiveTrack 6.0 technology to keep subjects in focus. It even has a built-in extension rod for even more creative control.

The Zhiyun Smooth Q3 gimbal features three-axis stabilization for shake-free footage and SmartFollow 3.0 to keep your subject in the spotlight. At only 0.75 pounds, it can easily be used in handheld mode for extended sessions or used as a tripod. Speaking of extended sessions, the included 1500mAh battery can keep this gimbal going for up to 10 hours.

The Insta360 Flow combines solid features and a bit of AI to help take your footage to the next level. Using its Deep Track 3.0 AI technology, this gimbal ensures your subject stays in frame. It has three-axis stabilization and is lightweight and foldable for easy transport. The included 2900mAh battery gives up to 12 hours of continuous use, and this device can be used as a selfie stick, tripod, or power bank.

The Essager gimbal is perfect for those who are just getting started or don't want to spend a lot. Its one-axis stabilizer will help remove some, but not all, unwanted movement from your footage. But for such a budget-friendly price, compromises are to be expected. Additionally, this model can be used as a tripod or handheld, increasing its overall versatility, and the removable fill light comes in handy in poorly lit environments.

If you use various cameras on your video shoots, you'll want to consider a gimbal like the Crane M2S from Zhiyun. In addition to your smartphone, this handheld device can hold action and mirrorless cameras. At 549g, the gimbal is perfect for run-and-gun filmmakers. It even has an integrated fill light capable of outputting up to 1000 lumens.

The DJI Osmo Mobile SE gimbal is a fantastic blend of versatility, portability, and features that help get the ultra-smooth footage you are looking for. The three-axis stabilization system will eliminate any shakiness, and ActiveTrack 6.0 ensures your moving subject is always front and center. Add in the great price and its small stature for easy portability, and you have a top-tier option.

By absorbing your movement, gimbals help enhance your footage by removing any unwanted shakiness. Whether you are walking, running, or just moving side-to-side, eliminating any choppiness from your content will help it feel more professional. Gimbals can help you achieve the stabilization you require. Depending on the cost, some gimbals only have a single-axis stabilization, while others have three, making the price-to-performance factor crucial when making a selection. There are some nice additional features to consider, like tracking focus, all-day battery life, portability, and versatility.

Thanks to its combination of price, performance, and versatility, the DJI Osmo Mobile SE is the best overall gimbal on this list. For a reasonable cost, you get three-axis stabilization that will eliminate just about any unwanted movement for professional-looking videos. It's also foldable, making it easy to travel with, and has active tracking technology to keep your subject in focus.

If you have a bit more to spend or need a gimbal that works with multiple cameras, the $200 Zhiyun Crane M2S should be on your shortlist. With all the features of DJI Osmo Mobile SE, the Crane M2S allows you to attach your smartphone, action camera, or mirrorless camera, giving you complete creative control over your videos.

For more restricted budgets, the Essager gimbal is the best low-cost option. The single-axis gimbal will help eliminate some unwanted movement. You will still have to be a bit careful to keep your hands steady while moving, as it only eliminates side-to-side movement.

Gimbals are fantastic accessories that drastically help polish video footage. Opting for a three-axis gimbal is ideal, as it will provide the best overall results. However, if price is a limiting factor, a single-axis gimbal will help but not fully omit erratic movement. And if you plan on extended recording sessions, make sure you keep a power bank handy.