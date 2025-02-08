If you began running in 2025, it may seem daunting, but the Google Play Store is packed with Android fitness apps that help you achieve your goals with easy-to-follow training plans, running routes, and motivation when you're struggling to get up and go.

Downloading a running app on your Android phone helps you kick-start and maintain good habits, whether you want to run five kilometers, 10 kilometers, a half-marathon, or improve your physical or mental health. Some require a subscription for certain advanced features, but all have a free option that works fine for most beginners. Depending on your aim, these tried-and-tested apps for new runners provide you with a personal trainer, track your progress, and tell you how to improve steadily over time.

5 Runna

For highly customized training plans

Close

Runna is a comprehensive coaching app that assigns you a virtual personal trainer and gives you detailed plans to achieve most running goals, whether it's to hit your first 5K, train after childbirth, or get ready for race day. You can add custom distance goals or aim to improve your general ability.

The app offers a range of plans suited to you and your current level, as well as how many days per week you want to run and a target date for achieving your goals. During training, the app talks you through warm-ups and cool-downs, provides audio prompts suggesting you run faster or slower, and allows you to add strength and mobility sessions throughout the week.

You don't need to pay to use Runna, but the premium subscription gives you access to all your workouts, not only upcoming ones, and discounts from Runna partners. Runna Premium costs $19.99 per month or $119.99 per year.

4 Strava

Kudos for everyone

Close

Being part of a community can motivate you to stay on track. Strava is a social media app that records your runs, walks, cycles, and other workouts. You can follow your friends and family to see their activities with photos, comments, and detailed stats on their progress. Giving and receiving kudos becomes addictive, and the app cheers you on when you hit new Personal Records.

Strava is super simple to use. It features a feed of your followers' workouts, a section to record your runs, and a tab with popular routes in your area. You can link it to most top smartwatches, like the Google Pixel Watch 3 or Garmin Enduro 3, and automatically import activities.

Although much of the app is free, the paid plan offers advanced progress analysis, offline routes, trail routes, training plans, and more. It costs $11.99 a month or $79.99 a year.

3 MapMyRun

Save your routes

Close

MapMyRun records your jogs using your phone's GPS and reports your progress with detailed analysis and statistics. You can view your previous running routes, bookmark your favorites, set goals for distance, duration, or number of runs per week, and set up a training plan to help you improve.

The route tracking is a little inconsistent when running on trails, but for everything else, it's accurate. Your data is easy to understand, and you can track more than your runs, with options for cycling and hiking. Pick this over another app if you care more about route tracking than having a personalized training plan.

While much of the app is free to use, there is a premium subscription plan for $5.99 per month or $29.99 per year. This plan offers personalized training plans, audio coaching, and live tracking.

2 Couch to 5K

Getting started

Close

Some of these apps may seem intimidating if you have never run before. Couch to 5K is a free app that takes the pressure off with a stripped-back exercise plan and lots of friendly coaches.

Every week, your trainer leads you through 30 to 40-minute sessions, telling you when to walk, run, and rest. You can play your own music, and the coach talks you through the workout through your headphones. There's also advice on what to wear, how to stay safe while running, and how to look after your mental health outside of training.

1 Nike Run Club

Simple training plans with music

Close

Whatever your level, Nike Run Club has a selection of training programs that are free to use and have no in-app purchases. You can pick the length of the plan and the distance you want to run. The options aren't as detailed or customized as elsewhere, but some might prefer more simplicity when setting objectives.

During your runs, there's detailed audio training from Nike-approved coaches and athletes. You can share your live location with family and friends so that they can follow you as you go. Afterward, the app shows you your route and your workout data, including pace, location, distance, elevation, heart rate, and mile splits. There's also a section in the app that tells you about local races, classes, and events. It also suggests running gear for the types of runs you do.

Start your training

You now have a selection of tools to get you started. There's no reason not to get your sneakers on and go running. These Android apps can improve your form, fitness, and stamina. When you use one, you're one step closer to achieving your goals. It's not all about hard work. Enjoy the process, and you'll reap the rewards mentally and physically. If you're new to running, follow our tips to make fitness tracking work for you.