If you aren't yet ready to switch to a mobile wallet, like the Google Wallet, but still want a little extra tech around your cards, a smart wallet offers a good middle ground.

From wallets that can help you track them to those safeguarding your cards from prying scanners, you can get it all in a smart wallet. Moreover, the best smart wallets, like the best smart backpacks, come in a variety of designs to suit your needs and aesthetic sensibilities. So here are our handpicked recommendations to get you started.