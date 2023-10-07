If you aren't yet ready to switch to a mobile wallet, like the Google Wallet, but still want a little extra tech around your cards, a smart wallet offers a good middle ground.
From wallets that can help you track them to those safeguarding your cards from prying scanners, you can get it all in a smart wallet. Moreover, the best smart wallets, like the best smart backpacks, come in a variety of designs to suit your needs and aesthetic sensibilities. So here are our handpicked recommendations to get you started.
Ekster Parliament Slim Leather WalletBest overall
Bellroy Travel WalletPremium pick
Buffway Slim Leather WalletBest value
SwanScout WalletFor SmartTag owners
Ridge Slim Wallet
Ekster Parliament Slim Leather WalletBest overall
Ekster Parliament is a popular choice among savvy wallet shoppers, and for good reason: it's' a high-quality wallet that uses sustainably tanned leather. Other features include support for an optional tracker card, RFID blocking, seven color options, and quick card access. You'll also be able to store over ten cards and cash, plus the wallet has a slim design, which means you won't have to deal with unnecessary bulk.
Bellroy Travel WalletPremium pick
Bellroy is no stranger to leather products. This Australian accessories brand has often found a place among our buying guides for its excellent leather cases. It’s no surprise that we like the company’s Travel Wallet, as it uses sustainably tanned leather, has a minimal design, and can accommodate up to 10 cards and cash. There is even a compartment to store your passport. The travel wallet also uses RFID-blocking material and has built-in slots for a SIM card and SIM ejector tool.
Buffway Slim Leather WalletBest value$16 $20 Save $4
Available in a massive range of 32 color options, the Buffway Slim Leather Wallet is affordable while packing many of the same features in more expensive offerings, making it great value for money. For example, it has a minimalist design, but it’s big enough for up to eight cards. You also get an RFID-blocking lining and an ID window.
SwanScout WalletFor SmartTag owners
If you are someone who uses Samsung’s SmartTag to keep track of your wallet, the SwanScout Wallet is perfect for you. It comes with a dedicated space to store your SmartTag or SmartTag+ and also features RFID-blocking materials to prevent your cards from unauthorized scans. Beyond its smart features, the SwanScout offering is made from genuine Crazy Horse leather and comes in classic black and brown colors, so it doesn’t disappoint in terms of looks either.
Ridge Slim Wallet
The Ridge is no stranger to the modern wallet space, with wallets known to be durable and functional. If you need a no-frills smart wallet, the Ridge Slim Wallet is certainly worth considering. It comes in over 20 color options, all of which feature an aluminum build. Other highlights include 12-card storage, RFID blocking, and a cash strap.
Timberland Leather Wallet
Featuring a genuine leather construction with textile lining, the Timberland Leather Wallet looks like your classic wallet. But underneath, it hides RFID-blocking material in the lining to keep your cards safe from prying scanners. Among other highlights, there is space for six cards, an ID window, and six color options. The wallet also has an elegant design, and the leather will age beautifully over time to develop a nice patina.
Spigen Wallet S
Featuring storage for up to 12 cards and some cash, the Spigen Wallet S can help you slim down your wallet bulk with its sleek and lightweight design. It can also hold an Apple AirTag for location tracking, but unfortunately, you won’t be able to use any other tracker. And like other smart wallets, it uses RFID-blocking material to keep away the prying scanners.
Vaultskin Chelsea
If you want a front-pocket smart wallet, the Chelsea from Vaultskin should be on your shortlist. It comes in ten color options and uses genuine top-grain Italian leather. The design is minimal, but you still get three pockets, with the back pocket ideal for storing some cash. You’ll be able to store up to eight cards. Another helpful feature of the wallet is the “Smart Self Retracting Strap,” making removing cards from the inner RFID-protected pocket easier.
Secrid Miniwallet
The Secrid Miniwallet is a compact smart wallet that barely takes any space but still has enough capacity to store your essentials, including bills, cards, and IDs. The built quality is excellent, and the card ejection mechanism works perfectly. You can easily store up to five cards. Furthermore, the wallet is available in multiple color options. As a result, you can pick one that suits your style or aesthetic sense.
Typecase Leather Wallet
If you are a part of the Apple ecosystem and would prefer a smart wallet that will seamlessly integrate your Apple AirTag, the Typecase Leather Wallet is a good option. It comes with a dedicated slot to place the AirTag. The wallet also has RFID blocking lining, the capacity to store up to 14 cards, and a built-in cash slot. And with the genuine leather construction, the wallet feels premium.
The top smart wallets to keep your cards, cash, and more
As mentioned, there are several exceptional smart wallets on the market, with different styles and form factors. We particularly like the Ekster Parliament. It not only includes RFID-blocking material but also comes with an optional tracking card, making it among the smartest wallets you can find on the mass market.
But if you prefer a slightly more premium look, the Bellroy Travel Wallet is an excellent choice. It can fit your cards, cash, passport, SIM card, and even a SIM ejector tool. But while it will stop RFID skimming, it doesn’t come with a built-in tracking solution. You’ll need to go for something like the Tile Slim for that.
Bargain hunters will love Timberland and Buffway offerings. While the Timberland Leather Wallet is meant for the back pocket, you can use the Buffway in the front pocket. But both include RFID-blocking technology.
Once you've found the perfect smart wallet, you may want to look for a fitness tracker or smartwatch to enjoy even more smartness in your life.