The fear of losing a wallet can send a jolt of panic through anyone. After all, it houses some of our most important documents, credit cards, and cash. Fortunately, a smart tag is a modern solution to monitor and locate your precious wallet. Smart tags come in various form factors, but a slim card-style design is most optimal for wallets. Here are the top options for the best wallet trackers to help you get started.

Top smart wallet trackers available

Tile Slim (2022) Best overall Top choice for Android Tile Slim is a solid smart tag for wallets; the device is shaped like a credit card, so it'll easily fit into your space-strapped accessory. It’s platform-agnostic and is backed by a network of millions of devices running the company’s app. Pros Three-year battery life

Support for Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri

Works with Android and iOS Cons Battery can't be replaced

Some features require a subscription $35 at Amazon $35 at Best Buy $35 at Tile

Tile Slim is a slender smart tracker that will fit perfectly in most wallets. One of its main highlights is its platform-agnostic nature, allowing it to work with both Android and iPhone. However, most Apple users will opt for something that utilizes the Find My network, so Tile Slim is the most suitable option for Android owners. It has access to a reasonably big tag network consisting of Tile apps on Android and iOS devices and Amazon’s Sidewalk network. As a result, if you misplace your wallet, there is a good chance it will help you find it.

The Tile Slim also shines on the battery front with its three-year-long battery life. But sadly, you won’t be able to replace the battery once it dies. Still, you get a good three years out of the tracker. Many other similar trackers only last a year.

Among other features, this Tile tracker is rated IP67 for dust and water resistance. You can also ping it with smart speakers and displays using Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri. Plus, it comes with a printed QR code on the back to help people find you to return your lost wallet.

Sadly, the Tile keeps some features behind a paid subscription, such as separation alerts and 30-day location tracking.

Eufy Security SmartTrack Card Best value Budget offering using Find My network $17 $30 Save $13 The Eufy Security SmartTrack Card is a good option for Apple users. It’s backed by the expansive Find My network, and you'll get some extra features through the company’s app. Pros Uses Apple's Find My network

Three-year battery life Cons Built-in battery can't be recharged or replaced

No Android support $17 at Amazon $30 at Eufy

The Anker sub-brand Eufy Security offers an affordable but excellent wallet tracker with the SmartTrack Card. This card is backed by Apple’s strong Find My network, so it has almost the same impressive tracking chops as an AirTag. Like the Tile Slim, its built-in non-replaceable battery can last up to three years and has a loud alarm to locate the device (and your wallet) when it's in close range.

The SmartTrack Card also differentiates itself from other Find My-backed third-party wallet trackers by including its own app with extra functions. For example, you can double-tap the card to ping your phone or share the location of your wallet with your contacts.

The back of the card has a printed QR code that, once scanned, can share your details with a good Samaritan so that they can return your lost wallet. The company also ships a clip attachment with a card, so you can use it with items other than your wallet.

Sadly, there is no Android support.

Apple AirTag Fill an AirTag pocket Industry-leading tracking support $24 $29 Save $5 AirTag is an easy recommendation for Apple users, provided your wallet has a slot for it. The device offers superior tracking and has no subscription fees. Pros Impressive tracking skills

No subscription Cons No Android support

Not all wallets can accommodate an AirTag $24 at Amazon $25 at Best Buy $29 at Apple

Apple AirTag is unlike our other recommendations in terms of form factor, but its popularity has given rise to wallets built to accommodate it. So, it may not be as slim as the Tile Slim or Chipolo Card, but if your wallet has a dedicated pocket for it, and you are an Apple user, there is no better option.

Thanks to the built-in Bluetooth and access to the Find My network support, it offers exceptional tracking. Moreover, you get ultra-wideband (UWB) for precision tracking at close range, which you can never receive from Bluetooth.

You also get separation alerts, which can notify you when you leave the wallet behind, and the AirTag works seamlessly with Apple devices. Most importantly, you don’t have to pay a subscription fee to access any feature, and it houses a user-replaceable battery that can last up to one year.

Unfortunately, you can’t use it with Android.

Pebblebee Card (Gen 2) Rechargeable battery Won’t become e-waste after three years There is much to like about the Pebblebee Card. It features a rechargeable battery and also supports Apple’s Find My network. The card even has Android support via its own app and network. Pros Apple users can use Find My network

Supports both Android and iOS

Rechargeable battery Cons Can't use Find My and Pebblebee networks simultaneously

Uses a proprietary charger $30 at Amazon $30 at Pebblebee

If you don’t want a wallet tracker that becomes e-waste after three years, you should pick the Pebblebee Card (Gen 2). It has a built-in rechargeable battery that lasts up to 12 months on a single charge. It gives you a choice of using Apple’s Find My network or the company’s proprietary network. While the Apple network is exclusive to Apple users, the company’s own network works with Android and iOS. Unfortunately, you can’t use both at the same time.

The Pebblebee network is accessible via the company’s app, which offers extras, such as geofencing, sharing, separation alerts, and voice tagging. Like the eufy Security SmartTrack Card, you can press the card to ping your phone.

But if you use the Find My network, you only get the wonderful Apple network and a loudspeaker to find the tracker at a close range. The company says the built-in Bluetooth connectivity offers a 500-foot range, but you are unlikely to see that in real life because of barriers and obstructions.

The only downside to Pebblebee's offering is its proprietary charger. Fortunately, the company sells replacements at a reasonable price.

Chipolo Card Available in three variants Choose your favorite network $25 $30 Save $5 Chipolo gives you the choice of a tag network with three Card variants. It's also among the slimmest wallet trackers around. Pros Only 2.15mm thick

IPX5 splash-proof

Choice of tag network Cons Non-replaceable battery Chipolo Card at Amazon Chipolo Card Spot at Amazon Chipolo Card Point at Chipolo

At 2.15mm, Chipolo Card is one of the thinnest wallet trackers available. It comes in three variants, each using a different tag network. While the regular Chipolo Card uses the company’s proprietary tag network, the Card Spot leverages Apple’s Find My network, like the Eufy SmartTrack Card. The third variant, Card Point, is currently on pre-order and will utilize Google's new Find My Device network.

Although the essential functions of all three models are the same, there are some minor feature differences. For example, the regular Chipolo Card is platform-agnostic and offers a one-year battery life via its non-replaceable battery. However, the Card Spot only works with Apple devices and has a two-year battery life. The Card Point can also last up to two years, but it’s exclusive to Android devices. And each model, except the Card Point, offers separation alerts.

Moreover, every model is IPX5 splash-proof and features Bluetooth connectivity for close-range tracking. You can pick one depending on your phone's platform.

Never lose your wallet again

We can all be forgetful sometimes, but that shouldn’t result in losing our wallets. Fortunately, smart trackers are handy gadgets for keeping wallets in pockets and bags where they belong. Tile makes some of the most popular smart trackers, and the company’s Slim smart tag is ideal for your wallet. It’s sleek and can easily slide into most wallets. While it supports both Android and Apple users, it’s most suitable for Android as Apple owners have better choices. This option also has a respectable tag network and the battery lasts up to three years.

Apple owners should consider the AirTag if their wallet has a dedicated slot to store it. But otherwise, Pebblebee Card (Gen 2) is an excellent slimmer alternative. While the AirTag features a user-replaceable battery, the Pebblebee Card’s battery can be recharged. Both use Apple’s impressive Find Me network and Bluetooth. But you will also get UWB support with the AirTag. The Pebblebee Card can also be used by Android users. However, they will only get access to the company’s proprietary network, which is unlikely to be as big as Tile or Apple.

The Chipolo Card is also worth considering if you aren’t a fan of other smart tags. It comes in three variants; however, the version that is reliant on Google’s upcoming Find My Device network is currently on preorder. The regular Chipolo Card uses the company’s proprietary network and is platform-agnostic.